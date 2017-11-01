Video: Who might play for USA Hockey with 2018 Winter Olympics looming

It’s hard to believe that the 2018 Winter Olympics are only 100 days away.

With a bit more than three months to go, there were some pertinent videos from NBC/NBCSN regarding USA Hockey’s two teams. The first video, seen above this post’s headline, provides some neat background on Hilary Knight as part of the women’s national team appearance on “The Today Show.”

While Knight & Co. hope to improve on that silver in 2014 to gold in 2018, the men’s team faces the most unpredictable tournament in ages. One big part of that uncertainty comes down to the makeup of the roster, which Darren Dreger discussed on NBCSN tonight:

Dreger mentions a few possible members of the men’s team in the video above:

Mark Arcobello, 29, likely most well-known for his time with the Edmonton Oilers.

Matt Gilroy, 33, who spent time with the New York Rangers.

NCAA standouts, some of whom are NHL prospects, including Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks), and Ryan Donato (Boston Bruins).

The biggest name Dreger brings up is actually for Canada’s team, though, as it sounds like Jarome Iginla might just suit up for his country one more time.

Those videos aren’t the only worthwhile considerations for patriotic puckheads. Check out this PHT post to take a look at the spiffy uniforms that Team USA will sport. (What, you want one too?)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.