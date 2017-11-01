Report: Golden Knights were nearby when New York attack happened

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT
Darren Dreger noted on NBCSN tonight that members of the Vegas Golden Knights organization were staying at a nearby hotel when the New York City terrorist attack took place.

Dreger described the situation, as you can see in the video above, revealing that staff members even witnessed some of the events.

(You can read more about the attacks at NBC News.)

As the AP reports, the Golden Knights were delayed on their way to Madison Square Garden before their eventual loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Before that contest, the Rangers held a moment of silence at MSG:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Corey Crawford dominates as Blackhawks blank Flyers

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT
Heading into Wednesday’s game, Corey Crawford‘s hot start to 2017-18 might have been slipping under the radar.

The Philadelphia Flyers are probably painfully aware now, if they weren’t already. Crawford was dazzling on Wednesday, stopping all 35 shots on goal as the Chicago Blackhawks won 3-0.

Again, this wasn’t Crawford’s first strong performance of the season. It was, however, his first shutout of this campaign. He came into the night with an already-stellar .935 save percentage, quietly cleaning up messes and maybe even obscuring at least a portion of Chicago’s rather worrisome issues on defense.

With a .918 career save percentage, Crawford probably already ranks as underrated, but he’s been so strong during the past few seasons that he deserves to get more “elite” mentions that he receives. Wednesday serves as a big, flashing arrow to that point.

The Blackhawks improve to 6-5-2 on the season, and there were some positives, including Jonathan Toews breaking a short slump with a breakaway goal against Brian Elliott:

Still, there were plenty of opportunities for the Flyers, even beyond that high shot count. Eddie Olczyk noted at least seven odd-man rushes during the contest, and there were some dangerous opportunities for the likes of surging Flyers scorer Sean Couturier.

Either way, the Blackhawks will take it. After a 4-1-1 start, Chicago was reeling, having gone 1-4-1 before tonight’s win. They face a challenging weekend back-to-back and then take on the Flyers in Philly in eight days.

The Flyers have to be at least a little frustrated, as they’re slipping a bit in their own right. This defeat leaves them 1-3-1 in their last five games. They merely tied Chicago with 35 shots on goal apiece, so they probably want to do a little work in their own end, too.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT
With Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks winding down (stream here), NBCSN’s doubleheader closes out with an interesting test as the Nashville Predators visit the San Jose Sharks.

The Western Conference’s last two Stanley Cup Final representatives are off to up-and-down starts to 2017-18, so they’ll both want to get things going at their opponents’ expense. There should be plenty of fun players to watch, too, from Filip Forsberg and P.K. Subban taking on Brent Burns and Joe Thornton, among many other key actors.

Also, for a preview of this game, check out this post.

Also, for a preview of this game, check out this post.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Crosby, McDavid put on a show with a familiar ending

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT
Heading into (sadly) the final regular-season game of 2017-18 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers, PHT discussed the similarities and differences between stars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

One of the big points was that, like Crosby, McDavid is diversifying his style by being more willing to shoot versus a heavy assist-leaning past.

Of course, no reasonable person would ask either center to stop setting up plays altogether. These are two gifted passers who can really set the table for their linemates, in the way that once inspired people to claim that a fire hydrant could score 50 goals with Mario Lemieux.

Leon Draisaitl is no fire hydrant (and he better not be at $8.5 million per season), but McDavid did just about everything for him on a patently absurd goal you can watch in the video above this post’s headline.

Goodness. Here’s a GIF of that moment:

Some will note that Sidney Crosby was on the ice during this moment, and did not seem very pleased.

Update: This might increasingly feel like a game of “H-O-R-S-E” between McDavid and Crosby, as this assist was sweet in its own right.

This game ultimately came down the team’s other stars. Draisaitl was this close to finishing another strong McDavid setup:

While Evgeni Malkin got the job done, scoring the eventual game-winning goal on the power play:

Matt Murray also came up with some tough saves as the Penguins beat the Oilers 3-2. McDavid collected two assists and nearly had that third helper, yet it wasn’t enough. (Maybe fittingly, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 100th career goal in a losing effort.)

Pittsburgh improves to 8-5-1 while Edmonton’s headaches continue to the tune of a very concerning 3-7-1 mark. It’s not accurate to say that McDavid is all alone out there … but nights like these might make him feel like it.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Video: Who might play for USA Hockey with 2018 Winter Olympics looming

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT
It’s hard to believe that the 2018 Winter Olympics are only 100 days away.

With a bit more than three months to go, there were some pertinent videos from NBC/NBCSN regarding USA Hockey’s two teams. The first video, seen above this post’s headline, provides some neat background on Hilary Knight as part of the women’s national team appearance on “The Today Show.”

While Knight & Co. hope to improve on that silver in 2014 to gold in 2018, the men’s team faces the most unpredictable tournament in ages. One big part of that uncertainty comes down to the makeup of the roster, which Darren Dreger discussed on NBCSN tonight:

Dreger mentions a few possible members of the men’s team in the video above:

  • Mark Arcobello, 29, likely most well-known for his time with the Edmonton Oilers.
  • Matt Gilroy, 33, who spent time with the New York Rangers.
  • NCAA standouts, some of whom are NHL prospects, including Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks), and Ryan Donato (Boston Bruins).

The biggest name Dreger brings up is actually for Canada’s team, though, as it sounds like Jarome Iginla might just suit up for his country one more time.

Those videos aren’t the only worthwhile considerations for patriotic puckheads. Check out this PHT post to take a look at the spiffy uniforms that Team USA will sport. (What, you want one too?)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.