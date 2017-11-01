Getty

Hjalmarsson off to difficult start with Coyotes — and now he’s hurt

By Cam TuckerNov 1, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT
The good news for the Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month.

Selected seventh overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Keller has been the only bright spot so far on a Coyotes team that finished the month of October with a single win in 13 games. Halloween is over but the latter point is a frightening factoid for the young team, which was active during the offseason in an effort to upgrade at numerous key positions heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

The bad news is that another one of those key acquisitions, 30-year-old defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, is now dealing with an injury and there doesn’t seem to be a specific timeline for when he may return to the lineup.

“He got banged up pretty good,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet told Arizona Sports yesterday. “I don’t know how long he’ll be out. It’s a big loss for us.”

The Coyotes have been without goalie Antti Raanta since his last game on Oct. 12, and he’s now listed on injured reserve, meaning Arizona is currently leaning on newly acquired Scott Wedgewood and recently recalled Hunter Miska for the goaltending responsibilities, after Louis Domingue cleared waivers.

For the Coyotes, turning around their early season struggles certainly won’t be easy, especially now that they’re dealing with injuries in net and on the back end.

The transition to Arizona hasn’t been an easy one for Hjalmarsson, who previously spent 10 seasons on the back end with the Chicago Blackhawks during their rise to prominence. Through 12 games with the Coyotes, he has three assists, although in fairness he was never an overwhelming offensive dynamo in Chicago. But prior to this latest injury, he was posting a 44 per cent Corsi For rating at even strength, according to Corsica, and the analytics don’t paint a pretty picture.

From The Athletic:

It’s safe to say Chicago misses Hjalmarsson. Funny thing about that, I’m not so sure it would be all that different with him in the fold. As nightmarish as Chicago’s defenders have started, Hjalmarsson’s early 2017-18 returns have been even worse.

Among defenders that have played seven or more games (ie. regular lineup fixtures) Hjalmarsson’s average Game Score is the fifth worst mark in the entire league at -0.07 per game. Game Score works on the same scale as points per game so to have a negative score basically implies you’re doing less than nothing.

Just more frustrating news for the Coyotes, who host the Sabres on Thursday and the Hurricanes on Saturday before a difficult five-game stretch that will include back-to-back games on the road against the Capitals and Penguins.

‘It’s been a long road’ — Brian Boyle set to make season debut

By Cam TuckerNov 1, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT
VANCOUVER — Not even two months after his cancer diagnosis, Brian Boyle will make his season debut for the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Head coach John Hynes confirmed the good news following the morning skate — on the first day of this month’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

“It’s been a long road,” said Boyle, who was diagnosed with Chronic myeloid luekemia at the beginning of Devils training camp in September.

He said he received an “overwhelming” amount of well wishes from throughout the hockey community, and the care people have shown him and his family is one of the positives he has taken from this entire ordeal.

“From the start of it back in September, it was very touching for my family, people reaching out to not only me but my parents, my wife,” he said. “Obviously it’s a situation you don’t want to be in but we’ve got a pretty good handle on it and I’m able to play now.”

It promises to be an emotional night for the 32-year-old Boyle.

The Devils signed him on July 1. It was an addition that gives the club a veteran forward that can play both center and the wing, and perhaps add more secondary scoring. The diagnosis and treatment, however, forced Boyle to ultimately miss the team’s first 10 games of the season.

He returned to practice less than two weeks ago and has received full clearance for what will be his first game since April 23, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs as they faced Washington in the first round of the 2017 playoffs..

“I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m really trying to downplay it,” he said. “Just so I can get some sleep this afternoon. But I’m really excited. Yeah, I could probably take a little sense of accomplishment but the boring answer is I’m really trying to play my best. The team is playing really well and I want to fit in nicely with that.”

With the NHL season advancing into November, the Devils are atop the Metropolitan Division with an 8-2 record and the third-best goals-for average in the entire league. That is, at least so far, a drastic turnaround for this club after struggling to score in recent years.

Boyle will play left wing on a line with Blake Coleman and Miles Wood tonight, said Hynes, adding that the coaching staff will track his minutes and see how Boyle feels throughout the game.

“We’re adding a very good player, we’re adding a guy with a ton of experience,” said Hynes. “We’re really looking forward to having him back in the lineup. It’s been a long road. It’s been a long offseason … with the cancer diagnosis and his recovery from that, so I know he’s really excited to play and we’re excited as a team and an organization to have him back in the lineup.”

Nicholle Anderson joins NHL’s ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ efforts

Associated PressNov 1, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT
When Nicholle Anderson was diagnosed with cancer, her teaching background kicked in.

”I just wanted to educate people,” she said. ”That’s the teacher in me, so I was never shy to open up about it.”

The wife of Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson began blogging about it not long after being diagnosed last fall with late-stage nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Nicholle is now cancer-free and after serving as an inspiration to Craig and the Senators last season, she wants to share her experience with others as the NHL and NHL Players’ Association’s latest ”Hockey Fights Cancer” ambassador.

”What it’s done to my life in the last year, if I can take this opportunity and educate everybody about it, I’m going to do it,” Nicholle said by phone Tuesday. ”It’s going to be a little emotional for me, too. I understand that. But the next few weeks I feel like I’m doing good.”

As her husband noted when winning the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy last summer for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, Nicholle doesn’t crave the limelight. But after starting cancer treatments and meeting patients afraid to talk about it, she immediately wanted to speak out on the subject.

Nicholle wants people to know that she contracted nasopharyngeal carcinoma from the virus that causes mono, that only seven in a million people get it and that people who feel something is off in their bodies should get it checked out.

She also wants people to know that even though she beat cancer over a span of seven months and several radiation and chemotherapy treatments, it’s ”brutal” behind closed doors and has an impact on a lot of people.

”I got it, maybe a friend of mine will have it, a family member will have it,” Nicholle said. ”Cancer’s reality. I feel like we all need to be proactive here and raise money not just for research but to help everybody because in the long run, everybody’s getting cancer, so it affects everybody.”

The Senators let Craig take time away from the team to be with his family after Nicholle’s diagnosis. The couple have two sons, Jake and Levi. When Craig was on the ice, he went 25-11-4 with a 2.28 goals-against average and .926 save percentage to help Ottawa make the playoffs.

”Nicholle’s strength, she was the one that wanted me to go back and play so much, and we had so much support,” Craig said when accepting the Masterton in June. ”Everyone was there for us.”

Long before Nicholle’s diagnosis, the Andersons dedicated time and energy to helping others. Nicholle was heavily involved in Senators’ charity efforts, and Craig opened their home to teammates to have dinner and watch football on Sundays.

”Just two tremendous people, really giving, caring – great human beings,” said former Senators forward Alex Chiasson, who spent Thanksgiving 2015 at the Anderson home in Florida. ”They’re great people and obviously the battle that Nicholle had to go through and they had to at the same time as a family, I can’t imagine how hard that would’ve been. I think everything’s going better now. She’s gotten some good treatment. Really glad for that family to hear some positive news.”

Nicholle was given a clean bill of health following a CT scan in May. Another test in August showed she was still OK.

”That’s the only thing you’ve been hoping for,” Chiasson said. ”I think all that is much bigger than the game of hockey.”

Nicholle said ”hockey’s not about me,” and she’d prefer to fly under the radar. But after the way people in hockey rallied around her, she’s eager to give back.

”When the cancer card presents itself, everybody knows the fear of it and everybody came together,” Nicholle said. ”If I can get the message out there in this next month to even encourage people to make sure they’re following up on their own doctor visits and cluing in on their body and saying, ‘OK this isn’t normal, I’ve never had this, I need to get checked,’ then I’m doing the right thing.”

Bruins’ David Backes out 8 weeks after surgery to remove part of colon

By Sean LeahyNov 1, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
David Backes missed the start of the 2017-18 NHL season after undergoing treatment for diverticulitis. He returned to play five games for the Boston Bruins but will now miss an another eight weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Backes will have surgery to remove a portion of his colon to help manage his diverticulitis.

From Bruins Team Internist Dr. David Finn:

“The decision to have surgery was made in consultation with team physicians as well as outside specialists in the management of diverticulitis. David’s episode of diverticulitis at the beginning of the season was his second episode in two months and was complicated with an abscess (collection of infection adjacent to the colon) that required drainage. Repeated episodes, like what David experienced, have a very high likelihood of recurrence in the near term, which is why he was advised to have surgery to remove the area of colon causing the problem. It was determined that attempting to delay the surgery until after the season was an unacceptable risk to his health.

“David was cleared to play in the team’s games on October 19 while waiting for his colon to properly heal from the most recent episode of diverticulitis which sidelined him for the first five games of the 2017-18 season. David was at no additional risk while playing during this period, and he is having the surgery as soon as the medical team felt comfortable moving forward with the operation.”

While this may put a big bump into the 33-year-old Backes’ season, this is certainly the best direction to take for his long-term health.

Given that Backes, who has three years left on a deal signed last summer, will be sidelined for a couple of months, does this mean more yardwork ahead for Charlie McAvoy?

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Flyers vs. Blackhawks; Predators vs. Sharks

By Joey AlfieriNov 1, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Wednesday night. In the early game, the Chicago Blackhawks host the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here

Goals and victories have been a little tough to come by for the Blackhawks lately. They closed out the month of October with a three-game losing skid and only managed to win one (against the Coyotes) of their last six contests.

During that stretch, the ‘Haw’s managed to score more than twice in two games (once against Arizona, once against Colorado). One of the reasons they haven’t been able to fill the net is because their power play has cashed in on just one of their last 21 attempts.

“We got to stay confident in here,” winger Patrick Kane said, per the Chicago Tribune. “We’re 5-5-2 right now — obviously not the start we wanted, but we still have a lot of good players and a good team. Let’s not push the panic button just yet.”

The sluggish start to the year isn’t totally surprising considering the amount of players Chicago traded away or lost during the off-season. Still, it’s early enough for them to fix whatever it is that’s plaguing them.

As for the Flyers, they’ll head into tonight’s game having dropped three of their last four games, including a 4-3 overtime decision to the struggling Coyotes on Monday night.

“As a group, we were too far below the bar,” head coach Dave Hakstol said after the loss to Arizona, per NBC Sports Philly. “I think we had eight shot attempts in the first period. In our own end, we weren’t quick and hard defending through the entire period. I’m not taking anything away from our opponent, they played hard. We didn’t start the hockey game where we wanted to be and where we needed to be.”

Injuries have been a problem with Philadelphia so far this season, as they’ve been without second overall pick Nolan Patrick, Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrew MacDonald.

The Flyers will have an interesting test this week. After tonight’s game in Chicago they’ll head to St. Louis to take on the Blues tomorrow night.

With their defense a little depleted, it’ll be interesting to see how they stack up against those two opponents. This is a weird part of the schedule for Philadelphia. Monday’s game against Arizona was the first of 10 consecutive games against Western Conference opponents.

In the late game, the San Jose Sharks host the Nashville Predators at 10:30 p.m. ET. To stream that game live, click here

The Sharks are off to a decent start in 2017-18, but it’s nothing to write home about. They have a 6-5-0 record overall with a 3-3-0 showing at home.

They’ll have an opportunity to really take off at the Shark Tank this month, as their next four games and seven of their next eight will all be on home ice.

San Jose is coming off a big win over the Maple Leafs on Monday. Before that home date, they went a respectable 3-2-0 on an East Coast road trip that saw them travel to New Jersey, Brooklyn, New York, Boston and Buffalo.

Logan Couture has been a huge positive for the Sharks this season. He’s already up to eight goals and 12 points in 11 contests. But they sure could use more from defenseman Brent Burns, who has no goals this season, and forward Joe Pavelski, who has three goals and three assists in 11 games.

The Predators are about to embark on a difficult four-game road trip that will see them play in San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles and Columbus.

If they want to pile up wins in California and Ohio, they’ll need to start scoring with a little more regularity. Of the 31 teams in the NHL, only Edmonton has scored less than goals than Nashville’s 27 this season.

“I don’t think we’re shooting the puck enough,” forward Scott Hartnell said, per the team’s website. “When we shoot the puck, it seems like good things happen. You watch the goals scored around the League every night, it’s not always highlight-reel goals. They’re tips, screens, rebounds, goalies let in soft ones every now and again, so for us it’s simplifying our game, getting pucks to the net and getting bodies there. That’s one thing that’s been lacking I think, especially 5-on-5.”

Fun fact: Eight of their 27 goals (just under 30 percent) have been scored by winger Filip Forsberg.

