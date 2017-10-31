Getty

With Vigneault on the hot seat, Rangers roar back against Golden Knights

By Cam Tucker Oct 31, 2017
The New York Rangers were 20 minutes away from a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Yes, the same Golden Knights that are without goalies Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban and Oscar Dansk after the most recent injury to a Vegas puck stopper. Going into the third period, the Rangers trailed 4-2 after David Perron added another historical first for the Golden Knights, scoring on the franchise’s first penalty shot.

The Rangers, however, came back in the third period for a 6-4 victory.

Sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings after a bad start to the season, head coach Alain Vigneault has been placed on the hot seat, and the prognosis from Larry Brooks of the New York Post pinpointed this game as possibly being pivotal to his immediate future behind the bench.

It looked particularly bad for the Rangers — and especially Vigneault — when the Rangers were outshot 14-9 in the first period by the expansion team that had played the night before against the Islanders. The Rangers fell behind after the first period and saw that deficit increase in the second.

Different story in the third period.

True, the Rangers were facing a team ravaged by injuries to their netminders and forced to start Maxime Lagace, who had only a single game — well, actually just over 25 minutes last night when Dansk came out of the game because of his injury — worth of NHL experience entering tonight’s contest, while Western Hockey League call-up Dylan Ferguson sat on the bench as the back-up.

Needing a comeback, New York was able to score four times in the third period. It was the youngsters that stepped to the forefront.

Pavel Buchnevich, 22, had the tying goal and helped set up the eventual winner, scored by 24-year-old Mika Zibanejad, who had three points in the third period and has been sensational for a struggling Rangers early on.

The Buzzer: Zibanejad leads Rangers comeback; Ehlers helps tame Wild

By Cam Tucker Oct 31, 2017
Player of the night: Mika Zibanejad

Mike Zibanejad led a New York Rangers comeback against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, just as head coach Alain Vigneault finds himself on the hot seat.

Down 4-2 at home to the Golden Knights, the Rangers came roaring back in the final 20 minutes with four unanswered goals. Zibanejad led the comeback with three points, including the winning goal.

He also adds to what has been a terrific start to his season. With three points tonight, he now has 13 points in as many games and has been one of the few bright spots on a Rangers team looking to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Highlight of the night:

Nikolaj Ehlers showed off his patience and stickhandling skills with a beautiful move to the backhand on a short breakaway against Wild goalie Alex Stalock. The play that resulted in the breakaway though … not Matt Dumba‘s finest moment.

Factoid of the night:

A comeback win for the Rangers and a milestone victory for Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped 30 of 34 shots faced against the Golden Knights.

Scores:

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1

New York Rangers 6, Vegas 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 3

Video: Kronwall delivers vintage hit on Cousins

By Cam Tucker Oct 31, 2017
Niklas Kronwall has garnered a reputation for being one of the heaviest hitters in the NHL, stepping up on opposing forwards along the boards with thunderous impact.

Age and injuries have hindered him over the past few years, but on Tuesday the 36-year-old Red Wings defenseman delivered one of those vintage Kronwall hits, catching Nick Cousins of the Arizona Coyotes with a hard but clean body check during the first period.

The Coyotes won for the first time this season on Monday, but they absorbed quite a hit on the score board from the Red Wings to open Tuesday’s game. Gustav Nyquist and Luke Glendening scored just over a minute apart early in the first period to put Detroit quickly ahead.

Blues defy big odds to rank among NHL’s best

By James O'Brien Oct 31, 2017
3 Comments

After an absolutely maddening run of injuries before the season even began, there was some concern that the St. Louis Blues would miss the playoffs. Instead, they’re in a position to run away with the Central Division with November about to begin.

You can forgive the Blues for setting their sights higher than that, too, even after all those false alarms about “this being the year,” to some extent stretching back to the days of Al MacInnis’ booming shot and Steve Yzerman-administered heartbreak.

Maybe it’s fitting, then, that the Blues enter Tuesday tied with Yzerman’s Tampa Bay Lightning with matching 10-2-1 records as the top teams in the NHL (and, thus, the top seeds in their conferences). They ended October with quite the win, too, topping the Pacific-leading, also-resurgent Los Angeles Kings.

Really, the Blues’ successes might be more impressive than that of the Lightning and Kings. While everything seems to be going right for the Lightning after an injury-ravaged 2016-17 campaign, St. Louis’ black-and-blue status makes its run of victories seem that much more impressive.

Alex Steen missed a big chunk of October. Jay Bouwmeester‘s status remains murky, and Patrik Berglund hasn’t returned yet. Robby Fabbri‘s season-ending knee issues deprived the Blues of a fascinating young forward. Zach Sanford lost a chance to move up the ranks and prove himself.

With all of that, the Blues are 10-2-1, but are especially hot lately: four wins in a row and a 6-0-1 points streak.

That’s pretty fantastic, and might only be an under-the-radar story because of how well-built this franchise is thanks to GM Doug Armstrong. He doesn’t get many mentions among the game’s brightest minds, yet Armstrong looks pretty shrewd as of this moment.

Let’s ponder what is going right for the Blues, and maybe also consider a few elements that make this run even more impressive.

  • The season began with a hot power play, but they’ve learned to adjust as it cooled off.

To start 2017-18, the Blues scored a single power-play goal in five straight games. That man-advantage dominance hasn’t sustained, however, as St. Louis has only generated PPGs in one of their last eight contests (2-for-3 against Calgary on Oct. 25).

  • Critics can’t just dismiss the Blues as having a cushy schedule. So far, they’ve played eight of 13 games on the road. They’ve also faced three back-to-back sets, so if anything their success should have tapered off.
  • As disruptive as those injuries must have been, this is Mike Yeo’s first real season running the Blues.

After all, Yeo was an assistant-turned-interim head coach last season. This time around, Yeo had the opportunity to implement his systems and really cement his philosophies in training camp. Perhaps that makes some difference in how the Blues are approaching each game?

  • Jaden Schwartz has been healthy, and Jaden Schwartz has been a force. With 17 points in his first 13 games, Schwartz leads St. Louis in scoring, enjoying a hotter start than star sniper Vladimir Tarasenko (14 points). Now, with a 25 percent shooting rate, Schwartz is bound to slow down a bit. The Blues would settle for him regressing if he can flirt with a healthy season.

  • Alex Pietrangelo is quietly amassing a pretty compelling Norris Trophy argument. He’s already a sneaky-fantastic, all-purpose defenseman.
  • Some hit-or-miss supporting cast members are belting our homers like Yasiel Puig. Paul Stastny is nailing his contract year so far, including 11 points in 13 contests. Brayden Schenn‘s been a great fit after the trade.
  • The biggest factor is probably the goaltending, which seems to be carrying over the momentum from last season’s turnaround once Yeo took over. Jake Allen continues to look like a legitimate number one guy, while Carter Hutton managed a .950 save percentage in his three appearances.
  • That said, there are the red flags you’d expect from a team wildly exceeding expectations. The Allen-Hutton tandem combined for the best save percentage in the NHL, and that .9475 mark at even strength will slip even if they’re outstanding all season. Other stats over at Natural Stat Trick look fishy, with their third-best PDO signaling that the party might stop or at least slow down.

Of course, the Blues can sidestep some of the plummeting one might expect from the rigors of the season by getting back some key players.

They’ll likely face challenges in their schedule, in the standings, and on the scoreboard to pair with injury headaches, as just about every NHL team hits cold streaks. They still deserve credit for a strong October, all things considered, and their reward is more than just pride: St. Louis currently leads the Central Division by seven points.

Not bad for a team that seemed like an ailing afterthought heading into the season.

NHL players got weird for Halloween (beyond McDavid as Trump)

By James O'Brien Oct 31, 2017
3 Comments

To some, there’s no topping Connor McDavid‘s Internet-disrupting turn as U.S. president Donald Trump this Halloween. Check out this post for the fallout on all of that.

Then again, that might come down to taste/how much you weigh in timely references, as NHL players and teams have really gone all-in on Halloween this year. In fact, there’s little chance that this post will cover every fake-blood-crusted costume and zany bit, so feel free to share more in the comments or via Twitter.

(Also realize not every Halloween dream was realized. Ask Mitch Marner.)

As you might expect, P.K. Subban came up with a clutch costume, and maybe a little nightmare fuel. Just a lot to unpack here:

Dude, what?

Subban’s teammate Roman Josi went pretty generic with a zombie riff, but made up the difference with how elaborate it got:

🎃

A post shared by Roman Josi (@rjosi90) on

The instinct was to make fun of Erik Gudbranson for such an outdated costume as Austin Powers, but the follow-through is inspiration for anyone who wants to dust off an aging reference:

Oh behaaaaave…🤓

A post shared by Erik Gudbranson (@guddy44) on

Then again, Eric Gryba went for a KISS theme, so maybe there are lot of old souls in the NHL?

(Aside: are hairy chests making a comeback?)

Hey, Henrik Lundqvist might be off to a tough start, but at least he provides some comic relief:

There’s King Henrik, and then there’s his teammate Kevin Shattenkirk, who embraced a love of “Game of Thrones” as going with “The Night King.”

Amazing work by @itsbphelps transforming me into the Night King for Halloween! #winteriscoming #thrones 📸: @itsjlev

A post shared by Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) on

Kris Letang also got into the “GoT” spirit.

(This is probably a good opportunity to remind you that hockey players have the sort of time and resources many of us lack when it comes to knocking Halloween out of the park.)

Not sure what to say, Vladimir Tarasenko. Not sure what to say.

Повязали🤷🏼‍♂️👮🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Vladimir Tarasenko (@vt9191) on

Most Marc-Andre Fleury costume possible? Arguably.

Nazem Kadri reminds us of an artist on the ice sometimes, so Bob Ross is a good fit. (We’ll assume Maple Leafs teammate Matt Martin took a day off from looking like Brad Pitt.)

"Make love to the canvas" – Bob Ross

A post shared by Nazem Kadri (@43kadri) on

Finally, Patrik Laine haunts our dreams, instead of mainly scaring goalies with his shot:

🎃🎃

A post shared by Patrik Laine (@patriklaine) on

(Hey, at least we did a public service and provided none of the “It” costumes. Don’t say we never did anything for you.)

