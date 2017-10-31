The Buzzer: Charles Hudon opens NHL account; Coyotes win

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Player of the Night: Charles Hudon, Montreal Canadiens

The Habs rookie scored his first two NHL goals an added an assist during an 8-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Artturi Lehkonen also scored twice and Shea Weber chipped in three helpers. Montreal has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Highlight of the Night:

While Auston Matthews gets the goal, let’s send William Nylander some love for helping make this play happen.

MISC:

—Steven Stamkos had a three-point night vs. Florida and leads the NHL in scoring with 24 points.

—The Coyotes win!

—John Tavares potted two more goals on Monday and now has nine in his last five games.

—Another game, another Vegas goaltender getting hurt.

—Montreal’s eight goals on the road at Ottawa were their most away from Bell Centre since an 8-1 thrashing of Minnesota in 2011.

—Alex Radulov was the overtime hero for the Dallas Stars. He now has 10 points in 12 games:

—St. Louis beat the LA Kings 4-2 to improve to 10-2-1, matching their franchise record start set in 1997.

—The San Jose Sharks paid tribute to Patrick Marleau as he returned to SAP Center as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

—Joe Thornton’s assist moved him passed Jari Kurri for 20th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,399 points.

Factoid of the Night:

Per @EliasSports: @BlueJacketsNHL equaled their best 12-game start to a season in franchise history (also 8-4-0 in 2010-11). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/J9v5TkJg6B — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 31, 2017

Scores:

NY Islanders 6, Vegas 3

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3 (OT)

Columbus 4, Boston 3 (SO)

Montreal 8, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 8, Florida 5

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2

Dallas 2, Vancouver 1 (OT)

San Jose 3, Toronto 2

————

