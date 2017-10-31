Getty Images

The Buzzer: Charles Hudon opens NHL account; Coyotes win

Oct 31, 2017
Player of the Night: Charles Hudon, Montreal Canadiens

The Habs rookie scored his first two NHL goals an added an assist during an 8-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Artturi Lehkonen also scored twice and Shea Weber chipped in three helpers. Montreal has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Highlight of the Night:

While Auston Matthews gets the goal, let’s send William Nylander some love for helping make this play happen.

MISC:

Steven Stamkos had a three-point night vs. Florida and leads the NHL in scoring with 24 points.

The Coyotes win!

John Tavares potted two more goals on Monday and now has nine in his last five games.

Another game, another Vegas goaltender getting hurt.

—Montreal’s eight goals on the road at Ottawa were their most away from Bell Centre since an 8-1 thrashing of Minnesota in 2011.

Alex Radulov was the overtime hero for the Dallas Stars. He now has 10 points in 12 games:

—St. Louis beat the LA Kings 4-2 to improve to 10-2-1, matching their franchise record start set in 1997.

—The San Jose Sharks paid tribute to Patrick Marleau as he returned to SAP Center as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Joe Thornton’s assist moved him passed Jari Kurri for 20th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,399 points.

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
NY Islanders 6, Vegas 3
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3 (OT)
Columbus 4, Boston 3 (SO)
Montreal 8, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 8, Florida 5
St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2
Dallas 2, Vancouver 1 (OT)
San Jose 3, Toronto 2

Patrick Marleau makes emotional return to San Jose

Oct 30, 2017
The roars were boisterous and the memories were savored as Patrick Marleau made his return to San Jose Monday night as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marleau, who signed a three-year deal with the Leafs over the summer, said recently he wasn’t sure how he’d react to the reception at SAP Center and the video tribute detailing the best moments of his 20 years in teal. After plenty of cheers during warmups, the Sharks paid tribute to their long-time captain before puck dropped in the first period.

The return of the fan favorite even brought out some beloved Sharks alums.

Marleau played 1,493 games for the franchise after being selected second overall in the 1997 NHL Draft. Over that span he scored 508 goals and recorded 1,082 points in San Jose. He’s currently the franchise’s leader in goals, points, power play goals, shorthanded goals, games played, among other categories.

“It was pretty unbelievable to have that type of ovation,” Marleau said to Sportsnet after the first period. “All the signs out there, all the fans, pretty humbling, to say the least.”

Oscar Dansk exits game vs. Islanders as Golden Knights lose another goaltender

Oct 30, 2017
If you’re a beer league goalie, you might want to shoot a note to Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee right now.

As the Golden Knights began a road trip with eight of their next nine games away from home, they lost starter Oscar Dansk to injury during a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders.

Dansk, who is 3-0-0 with a .961 even strength save percentage this season, left the game late in the second period.

Maxim Lagace would take over and finish the night and allow four goals on 11 shots faced.

Vegas hasn’t said what Dansk’s status is going forward, but just to be safe they’re bringing in Dylan Ferguson on emergency recall from Kamloops for Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers. The 18-year-old Ferguson was a seventh-round pick last June and acquired from the Dallas Stars in the Marc Methot deal. In 13 appearances with the WHL’s Blazers he has a 4.05 goals against average and .878 save percentage.

“It’s part of the game. It’s next guy up,” Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said afterward.

The Golden Knights are used to this by this point. No. 1 Marc-Andre Fleury, who Gallant described as “day-to-day,” is out, along with Malcolm Subban, their No. 2 who was acquired on waivers earlier this month. Lagace was the fourth goaltender to make an appearance for a Vegas team that’s only played 10 games.

Alex Goligoski’s OT goal helps Coyotes earn first win of the season (Video)

Oct 30, 2017
For the first time since April 6, 2017, the Arizona Coyotes have won a regular season hockey game.

It nearly fell apart for them, but Alex Goligoski’s first goal of the season was the difference as the Coyotes prevailed in overtime 4-3 over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Amazing work at both ends of the ice by Coyotes rookie Clayton Keller, who forced a turnover in the defensive zone and then could have taken a shot but saw Goligoski for the pass.

Arizona had a nice cushion of a 3-0 lead built up through the early minutes of the third period, but the Flyers didn’t back down. With the score 3-1, Jordan Weal and Sean Couturier tallied in the final minute of regulation to force the extra period.

Scott Wedgewood, Arizona’s fourth goalie to make a start this season, stopped 28 shots. He was making his first start with the Coyotes after a Saturday trade with the New Jersey Devils.

Entering Monday’s game, the Coyotes sported an 0-10-1 record, which tied the 1927-28 Pittsburgh Pirates, 1973-74 Minnesota North Stars and 1995-96 San Jose Sharks for the second-longest winless streak to start an NHL season. The record is 15, held by the 1943-44 New York Rangers. Arizona had also dropped nine in a row in regulation, which was one loss away from tying the franchise record for longest losing streak.

Report: Vadim Shipachyov opts to return to Russia

Oct 30, 2017
The day after being suspended by the Vegas Golden Knights for leaving their minor league team in Chicago, a report surfaced Monday afternoon that Vadim Shipachyov is going back to Russia.

The Golden Knights made a splash in the spring by signing Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million contract with an annual $4.5 million cap hit, bringing the productive — and certainly intriguing — KHL forward from Russia to the North American game at the age of 30.

Shipachyov appeared in three games for the Golden Knights and scored his first NHL goal in his debut against the Bruins.

But this working relationship has gone through an extended difficult stretch over the past few weeks, with the team granting Shipachyov and his representatives the opportunity to seek out a trade within the league.

Among the motivating factors for returning to Russia is likely the possibility of participating in the 2018 Olympics, in a year when NHL players will not take part. He has plenty of international experience for Russia, impressing once again at the 2017 World Championships.

