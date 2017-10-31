NHL players got weird for Halloween (beyond McDavid as Trump)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

To some, there’s no topping Connor McDavid‘s Internet-disrupting turn as U.S. president Donald Trump this Halloween. Check out this post for the fallout on all of that.

Then again, that might come down to taste/how much you weigh in timely references, as NHL players and teams have really gone all-in on Halloween this year. In fact, there’s little chance that this post will cover every fake-blood-crusted costume and zany bit, so feel free to share more in the comments or via Twitter.

(Also realize not every Halloween dream was realized. Ask Mitch Marner.)

As you might expect, P.K. Subban came up with a clutch costume, and maybe a little nightmare fuel. Just a lot to unpack here:

Dude, what?

Subban’s teammate Roman Josi went pretty generic with a zombie riff, but made up the difference with how elaborate it got:

🎃 A post shared by Roman Josi (@rjosi90) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

The instinct was to make fun of Erik Gudbranson for such an outdated costume as Austin Powers, but the follow-through is inspiration for anyone who wants to dust off an aging reference:

Oh behaaaaave…🤓 A post shared by Erik Gudbranson (@guddy44) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Then again, Eric Gryba went for a KISS theme, so maybe there are lot of old souls in the NHL?

I was made for lovin’ you! pic.twitter.com/936MTocld6 — Eric Gryba (@grybes02) October 30, 2017

(Aside: are hairy chests making a comeback?)

Hey, Henrik Lundqvist might be off to a tough start, but at least he provides some comic relief:

Henrik Lundqvist was an IKEA bag for Halloween! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OWzCtuk4Qu — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 31, 2017

There’s King Henrik, and then there’s his teammate Kevin Shattenkirk, who embraced a love of “Game of Thrones” as going with “The Night King.”

Amazing work by @itsbphelps transforming me into the Night King for Halloween! #winteriscoming #thrones 📸: @itsjlev A post shared by Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Kris Letang also got into the “GoT” spirit.

Halloween craziness is on! Thank you to some really talented students of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. @tylerulensfx @riss_fx #fauxfur A post shared by Catherine Laflamme (@catherinelaflamme11) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

(This is probably a good opportunity to remind you that hockey players have the sort of time and resources many of us lack when it comes to knocking Halloween out of the park.)

Not sure what to say, Vladimir Tarasenko. Not sure what to say.

Повязали🤷🏼‍♂️👮🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Vladimir Tarasenko (@vt9191) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Nazem Kadri reminds us of an artist on the ice sometimes, so Bob Ross is a good fit. (We’ll assume Maple Leafs teammate Matt Martin took a day off from looking like Brad Pitt.)

"Make love to the canvas" – Bob Ross A post shared by Nazem Kadri (@43kadri) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Finally, Patrik Laine haunts our dreams, instead of mainly scary goalies with his shot:

🎃🎃 A post shared by Patrik Laine (@patriklaine) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

(Hey, at least we did a public service and provided none of the “It” costumes. Don’t say we never did anything for you.)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.