NHL players got weird for Halloween (beyond McDavid as Trump)

To some, there’s no topping Connor McDavid‘s Internet-disrupting turn as U.S. president Donald Trump this Halloween. Check out this post for the fallout on all of that.
Then again, that might come down to taste/how much you weigh in timely references, as NHL players and teams have really gone all-in on Halloween this year. In fact, there’s little chance that this post will cover every fake-blood-crusted costume and zany bit, so feel free to share more in the comments or via Twitter.
(Also realize not every Halloween dream was realized. Ask Mitch Marner.)
As you might expect, P.K. Subban came up with a clutch costume, and maybe a little nightmare fuel. Just a lot to unpack here:
Dude, what?
Subban’s teammate Roman Josi went pretty generic with a zombie riff, but made up the difference with how elaborate it got:
The instinct was to make fun of Erik Gudbranson for such an outdated costume as Austin Powers, but the follow-through is inspiration for anyone who wants to dust off an aging reference:
Then again, Eric Gryba went for a KISS theme, so maybe there are lot of old souls in the NHL?
(Aside: are hairy chests making a comeback?)
Hey, Henrik Lundqvist might be off to a tough start, but at least he provides some comic relief:
There’s King Henrik, and then there’s his teammate Kevin Shattenkirk, who embraced a love of “Game of Thrones” as going with “The Night King.”
Kris Letang also got into the “GoT” spirit.
(This is probably a good opportunity to remind you that hockey players have the sort of time and resources many of us lack when it comes to knocking Halloween out of the park.)
Not sure what to say, Vladimir Tarasenko. Not sure what to say.
Nazem Kadri reminds us of an artist on the ice sometimes, so Bob Ross is a good fit. (We’ll assume Maple Leafs teammate Matt Martin took a day off from looking like Brad Pitt.)
Finally, Patrik Laine haunts our dreams, instead of mainly scary goalies with his shot:
(Hey, at least we did a public service and provided none of the “It” costumes. Don’t say we never did anything for you.)
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.