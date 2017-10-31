Meet Golden Knights’ latest goalies with Dansk on IR

As tempting as it is to discuss how lucky the 8-2-0 Vegas Golden Knights have been, the team merely needs to point to its net as a counterpoint.

Actually, is that a net or a revolving door? With Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban, and now Oscar Dansk on the shelf, the Golden Knights’ goaltending situation has become beyond-ridiculous. All three are dealing with issues that are serious enough to be placed on IR.

(Read more about Dansk getting hurt here.)

So, with that, the Golden Knights’ current goalie duo is Maxime Lagace and Dylan Ferguson (pictured, presumably looking at Vegas’ run of goalies). VGK made Ferguson an emergency call-up today, and are having a little fun with this:

Supposedly there's a full moon tonight. Not sure if this is because of what's happened to our goalies or Halloween? pic.twitter.com/6WJ99PXdyG — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 31, 2017

The team believes that Ferguson will be able to join the squad in time to dress for tonight’s game against the New York Rangers.

Let’s get a little introduction for these two goalies, starting with Ferguson, whose presence is especially unlikely.

Dylan Ferguson

The Golden Knights presented a pretty fun write-up on Ferguson, with some good stuff hinging on him only being 19 (and technically not yet playing in an “official” professional game … oh boy).

Seriously. Ferguson has only been able to get in R-rated movies for the past two years. The Waterboy, the movie, came out only about two weeks after he was born. We use that reference only because he wasn’t alive yet when The Parent Trap, the Lindsay Lohan version, came out.

Nicely done. Ferguson is already a part of Golden Knights history in some interesting ways, as that write-up notes:

The Dallas Stars actually drafted him this year with the 194th pick, but Ferguson was part of the Marc Methot trade.

Ferguson was both their first starting and first winning goalie, helping Vegas take a preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks. He even has some highlights in a Golden Knights sweater:

Maybe most amusingly, Ferguson helped the Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings in what was essentially a scrimmage, opening the door for that great Twitter battle:

I know this phrase gets thrown around a lot but when it comes to having chill, @LAKings literally has none. pic.twitter.com/TavjnYPnF9 — The Royal Half (@theroyalhalf) September 13, 2017

For the past three seasons (including 2017-18, up to this point), Ferguson had been suiting up for the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers. His current numbers aren’t the greatest, but he managed a nice .922 save percentage last season.

And, hey, at least he has a hockeydb page.

Maxime Lagace

So, Maxime Lagace already saw some NHL action after Dansk was hurt, allowing four goals on 11 shots.

The 24-year-old was around enough to be a part of the team’s Halloween celebration, if nothing else:

Also note the rocking hair.

Otherwise this season, Lagace made four appearances with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. In 2015-16, he had a rocky season with the Texas Stars, sporting .883 save percentage in 32 regular-season games. His best run with the Texas Stars came in 2015-16, when he went 19-10-3 with a .913 save percentage.

It’s been a bumpy ride to the NHL for Lagace, who did not go drafted:

Maxime Lagacé was cut twice at 20 in the Q. He's in net right now playing his first NHL game with the @GoldenKnights — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 31, 2017

Hey, expansion teams are often lands of opportunities for wayward hockey players, so that’s the fun side of this odd, almost Halloween-themed development.

