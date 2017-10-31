Getty

Meet Golden Knights’ latest goalies with Dansk on IR

By James O'BrienOct 31, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As tempting as it is to discuss how lucky the 8-2-0 Vegas Golden Knights have been, the team merely needs to point to its net as a counterpoint.

Actually, is that a net or a revolving door? With Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban, and now Oscar Dansk on the shelf, the Golden Knights’ goaltending situation has become beyond-ridiculous. All three are dealing with issues that are serious enough to be placed on IR.

(Read more about Dansk getting hurt here.)

So, with that, the Golden Knights’ current goalie duo is Maxime Lagace and Dylan Ferguson (pictured, presumably looking at Vegas’ run of goalies). VGK made Ferguson an emergency call-up today, and are having a little fun with this:

The team believes that Ferguson will be able to join the squad in time to dress for tonight’s game against the New York Rangers.

Let’s get a little introduction for these two goalies, starting with Ferguson, whose presence is especially unlikely.

Dylan Ferguson

The Golden Knights presented a pretty fun write-up on Ferguson, with some good stuff hinging on him only being 19 (and technically not yet playing in an “official” professional game … oh boy).

Seriously. Ferguson has only been able to get in R-rated movies for the past two years. The Waterboy, the movie, came out only about two weeks after he was born. We use that reference only because he wasn’t alive yet when The Parent Trap, the Lindsay Lohan version, came out.

Nicely done. Ferguson is already a part of Golden Knights history in some interesting ways, as that write-up notes:

  • The Dallas Stars actually drafted him this year with the 194th pick, but Ferguson was part of the Marc Methot trade.
  • Ferguson was both their first starting and first winning goalie, helping Vegas take a preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks. He even has some highlights in a Golden Knights sweater:
  • Maybe most amusingly, Ferguson helped the Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings in what was essentially a scrimmage, opening the door for that great Twitter battle:

For the past three seasons (including 2017-18, up to this point), Ferguson had been suiting up for the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers. His current numbers aren’t the greatest, but he managed a nice .922 save percentage last season.

And, hey, at least he has a hockeydb page.

Maxime Lagace

So, Maxime Lagace already saw some NHL action after Dansk was hurt, allowing four goals on 11 shots.

The 24-year-old was around enough to be a part of the team’s Halloween celebration, if nothing else:

Also note the rocking hair.

Otherwise this season, Lagace made four appearances with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. In 2015-16, he had a rocky season with the Texas Stars, sporting .883 save percentage in 32 regular-season games. His best run with the Texas Stars came in 2015-16, when he went 19-10-3 with a .913 save percentage.

It’s been a bumpy ride to the NHL for Lagace, who did not go drafted:

Hey, expansion teams are often lands of opportunities for wayward hockey players, so that’s the fun side of this odd, almost Halloween-themed development.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The sad story behind Charles Hudon’s goal celebration

By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

If you’ve ever seen Charles Hudon score a goal, you’ll notice that he points to the sky and does the sign of the cross every time he finds the back of the net.

If you haven’t, you can check out one of his two goals (top) from last night’s big 8-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

There’s a reason why that’s his “celebration” of choice. As you’d imagine, it has to do with a loved one he lost when he was younger.

In 2011, Hudon’s childhood friend, Nicholas Antonelli, was killed by a drunk driver, after he decided to walk home from a house party. He was just 17 years old when he passed away.

“He was hit by one of his brother’s friends after the party. That friend had decided to drive when he wasn’t in a state to do so,” Hudon told the Canadiens’ website earlier this season. “Nick made a choice because he wanted to be careful and he’s the one who got hit. We were both 17 years old. It’s been a little while, but it’s still difficult to talk about, to think that he made the right decision and it backfired on him. It’s tough.”

Here’s the celebration:

And this is Hudon’s interview during the first intermission of last night’s contest:

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume caused a stir on social media

Lauren Kyle / Instagram
By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT
12 Comments

Oilers forward Connor McDavid caused a little bit of a stir on social media because of his Halloween outfit.

McDavid dressed up as United States president Donald Trump, while his girlfriend dressed up as first lady Melania Trump. The couple actually did a pretty good job with the costumes.

Clearly, it was meant to be a gag. As we’ve come to expect though, people all over social media had an opinion on McDavid’s costume selection.

So many hockey fans complain about players not being themselves or not showing more personality through social media platforms or during interviews. But a lot of those same people will criticize McDavid for a gag like this.

Unfortunately, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t want players to show more personality but then complain when they do it in a way you don’t approve of. Even those who prefer their favorite hockey players stay quiet don’t have to offended by this. It’s a gag, a joke, a costume.

The 20-year-old and his girlfriend are having innocent fun. Is all the anger towards them really justified? It’s a Halloween costume, so probably not.

The only reason this story turned political is because a small group of people made it that way.

Mr and Mrs Trump🇺🇸

A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1) on

Come on, you have to admit that they pulled it off pretty well.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: The scariest goalie masks in history

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2017, 9:26 AM EDT
1 Comment

–The Pittsburgh Tribune looks at five things we’ve learned from Pittsburgh’s early struggles. The issues they have this year aren’t the same as last year’s. (Pittsburgh Tribune)

–Earlier this season, Mark Streit and the Montreal Canadiens parted ways after a short time together. Now, the Swiss defenseman has announced his retirement from professional hockey. (Swisshockeynews.ch)

–ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski lists the 15 scariest goalie masks in NHL history. Gary Bromley would’ve received my vote, but he finished second on the list, while Rangers goalie Gilles Gratton was number one. (ESPN.com)

Steve Mason added some spooky details to his new goalie mask. The Jets goalie has some of his teammates as zombies pictured on his new lid. (NHL.com)

Brian Boyle is getting ready to return to the Devils lineup for the first time since being diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. How will New Jersey use him? “Eventually, with a guy like him, you’ve just got to put him in. He’s done all the rehab, all the individual skates and now he’s had some consecutive practices. As long as he reacts well, we’re going to put him in soon.” (northjersey.com)

–Predators backup goalie Juuse Saros had a good season between the NHL and AHL last season, but he’s really come out of the gate slowly this year. Keep in mind, he’s still 22 years old, so there’s no need to panic just yet. (predlines.com)

–The Sabres have a four-day break in the schedule, which should give them an opportunity to clean up parts of their game. “We’re tied with the most games played up to this point. So it’s a good time to get a break, a good time to change the mood after a disappointing loss (Saturday) and just try to reset and get fresh for the week ahead,” said head coach Phil Housley. (buffalohockeybeat.com)

Nathan Walker was one of Washington’s best players in training camp. Unfortunately for him, that hasn’t given him much of an opportunity to play this season. Barry Trotz’s explanation as to why he’s not playing Walker also doesn’t really add up. (russianmachineneverbreaks.com)

–Team USA hockey player Meghan Duggan shares her musical play list with ESPN.com. There’s some Krewella, OneRepublic and even some Rihanna on there. (ESPN.com)

–There’s plenty of moves that have yet to pan out for their respective teams. The Coyotes went out and got new players like Derek Stepan, Antti Raanta, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Jason Demers, but it hasn’t resulted in many victories. Here are some off-season moves that just haven’t worked out yet. (spectorhockey.net)

–On the flip side, The Score looks at four players that are off to great starts in their new cities. Patrick Marleau is off to a nice start with the Maple Leafs and Mike Smith has been solid between the pipes for Calgary. (The Score)

–There are so many different ways for a young player to make it to the NHL, but there isn’t just one way. Hannah Stuart looks at the different ways that hockey players can develop into regular NHLers. (fanragsports.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Charles Hudon opens NHL account; Coyotes win

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 31, 2017, 1:12 AM EDT
2 Comments

Player of the Night: Charles Hudon, Montreal Canadiens

The Habs rookie scored his first two NHL goals an added an assist during an 8-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Artturi Lehkonen also scored twice and Shea Weber chipped in three helpers. Montreal has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Highlight of the Night:

While Auston Matthews gets the goal, let’s send William Nylander some love for helping make this play happen.

MISC:

Steven Stamkos had a three-point night vs. Florida and leads the NHL in scoring with 24 points.

The Coyotes win!

John Tavares potted two more goals on Monday and now has nine in his last five games.

Another game, another Vegas goaltender getting hurt.

—Montreal’s eight goals on the road at Ottawa were their most away from Bell Centre since an 8-1 thrashing of Minnesota in 2011.

Alex Radulov was the overtime hero for the Dallas Stars. He now has 10 points in 12 games:

—St. Louis beat the LA Kings 4-2 to improve to 10-2-1, matching their franchise record start set in 1997.

—The San Jose Sharks paid tribute to Patrick Marleau as he returned to SAP Center as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Joe Thornton’s assist moved him passed Jari Kurri for 20th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,399 points.

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
NY Islanders 6, Vegas 3
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3 (OT)
Columbus 4, Boston 3 (SO)
Montreal 8, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 8, Florida 5
St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2
Dallas 2, Vancouver 1 (OT)
San Jose 3, Toronto 2

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.