McDavid’s Donald Trump costume caused a stir on social media

By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT
Oilers forward Connor McDavid caused a little bit of a stir on social media because of his Halloween outfit.

McDavid dressed up as United States president Donald Trump, while his girlfriend dressed up as first lady Melania Trump. The couple actually did a pretty good job with the costumes.

Clearly, it was meant to be a gag. As we’ve come to expect though, people all over social media had an opinion on McDavid’s costume selection.

So many hockey fans complain about players not being themselves or not showing more personality through social media platforms or during interviews. But a lot of those same people will criticize McDavid for a gag like this.

Unfortunately, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t want players to show more personality but then complain when they do it in a way you don’t approve of. Even those who prefer their favorite hockey players stay quiet don’t have to offended by this. It’s a gag, a joke, a costume.

The 20-year-old and his girlfriend are having innocent fun. Is all the anger towards them really justified? It’s a Halloween costume, so probably not.

The only reason this story turned political is because a small group of people made it that way.

Come on, you have to admit that they pulled it off pretty well.

PHT Morning Skate: The scariest goalie masks in history

By Joey AlfieriOct 31, 2017, 9:26 AM EDT
–The Pittsburgh Tribune looks at five things we’ve learned from Pittsburgh’s early struggles. The issues they have this year aren’t the same as last year’s. (Pittsburgh Tribune)

–Earlier this season, Mark Streit and the Montreal Canadiens parted ways after a short time together. Now, the Swiss defenseman has announced his retirement from professional hockey. (Swisshockeynews.ch)

–ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski lists the 15 scariest goalie masks in NHL history. Gary Bromley would’ve received my vote, but he finished second on the list, while Rangers goalie Gilles Gratton was number one. (ESPN.com)

Steve Mason added some spooky details to his new goalie mask. The Jets goalie has some of his teammates as zombies pictured on his new lid. (NHL.com)

Brian Boyle is getting ready to return to the Devils lineup for the first time since being diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. How will New Jersey use him? “Eventually, with a guy like him, you’ve just got to put him in. He’s done all the rehab, all the individual skates and now he’s had some consecutive practices. As long as he reacts well, we’re going to put him in soon.” (northjersey.com)

–Predators backup goalie Juuse Saros had a good season between the NHL and AHL last season, but he’s really come out of the gate slowly this year. Keep in mind, he’s still 22 years old, so there’s no need to panic just yet. (predlines.com)

–The Sabres have a four-day break in the schedule, which should give them an opportunity to clean up parts of their game. “We’re tied with the most games played up to this point. So it’s a good time to get a break, a good time to change the mood after a disappointing loss (Saturday) and just try to reset and get fresh for the week ahead,” said head coach Phil Housley. (buffalohockeybeat.com)

Nathan Walker was one of Washington’s best players in training camp. Unfortunately for him, that hasn’t given him much of an opportunity to play this season. Barry Trotz’s explanation as to why he’s not playing Walker also doesn’t really add up. (russianmachineneverbreaks.com)

–Team USA hockey player Meghan Duggan shares her musical play list with ESPN.com. There’s some Krewella, OneRepublic and even some Rihanna on there. (ESPN.com)

–There’s plenty of moves that have yet to pan out for their respective teams. The Coyotes went out and got new players like Derek Stepan, Antti Raanta, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Jason Demers, but it hasn’t resulted in many victories. Here are some off-season moves that just haven’t worked out yet. (spectorhockey.net)

–On the flip side, The Score looks at four players that are off to great starts in their new cities. Patrick Marleau is off to a nice start with the Maple Leafs and Mike Smith has been solid between the pipes for Calgary. (The Score)

–There are so many different ways for a young player to make it to the NHL, but there isn’t just one way. Hannah Stuart looks at the different ways that hockey players can develop into regular NHLers. (fanragsports.com)

The Buzzer: Charles Hudon opens NHL account; Coyotes win

By Sean LeahyOct 31, 2017, 1:12 AM EDT
Player of the Night: Charles Hudon, Montreal Canadiens

The Habs rookie scored his first two NHL goals an added an assist during an 8-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Artturi Lehkonen also scored twice and Shea Weber chipped in three helpers. Montreal has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Highlight of the Night:

While Auston Matthews gets the goal, let’s send William Nylander some love for helping make this play happen.

MISC:

Steven Stamkos had a three-point night vs. Florida and leads the NHL in scoring with 24 points.

The Coyotes win!

John Tavares potted two more goals on Monday and now has nine in his last five games.

Another game, another Vegas goaltender getting hurt.

—Montreal’s eight goals on the road at Ottawa were their most away from Bell Centre since an 8-1 thrashing of Minnesota in 2011.

Alex Radulov was the overtime hero for the Dallas Stars. He now has 10 points in 12 games:

—St. Louis beat the LA Kings 4-2 to improve to 10-2-1, matching their franchise record start set in 1997.

—The San Jose Sharks paid tribute to Patrick Marleau as he returned to SAP Center as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Joe Thornton’s assist moved him passed Jari Kurri for 20th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,399 points.

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
NY Islanders 6, Vegas 3
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3 (OT)
Columbus 4, Boston 3 (SO)
Montreal 8, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 8, Florida 5
St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2
Dallas 2, Vancouver 1 (OT)
San Jose 3, Toronto 2

Patrick Marleau makes emotional return to San Jose

By Sean LeahyOct 30, 2017, 11:09 PM EDT
The roars were boisterous and the memories were savored as Patrick Marleau made his return to San Jose Monday night as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marleau, who signed a three-year deal with the Leafs over the summer, said recently he wasn’t sure how he’d react to the reception at SAP Center and the video tribute detailing the best moments of his 20 years in teal. After plenty of cheers during warmups, the Sharks paid tribute to their long-time captain before puck dropped in the first period.

The return of the fan favorite even brought out some beloved Sharks alums.

Marleau played 1,493 games for the franchise after being selected second overall in the 1997 NHL Draft. Over that span he scored 508 goals and recorded 1,082 points in San Jose. He’s currently the franchise’s leader in goals, points, power play goals, shorthanded goals, games played, among other categories.

“It was pretty unbelievable to have that type of ovation,” Marleau said to Sportsnet after the first period. “All the signs out there, all the fans, pretty humbling, to say the least.”

Oscar Dansk exits game vs. Islanders as Golden Knights lose another goaltender

By Sean LeahyOct 30, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT
If you’re a beer league goalie, you might want to shoot a note to Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee right now.

As the Golden Knights began a road trip with eight of their next nine games away from home, they lost starter Oscar Dansk to injury during a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders.

Dansk, who is 3-0-0 with a .961 even strength save percentage this season, left the game late in the second period.

Maxim Lagace would take over and finish the night and allow four goals on 11 shots faced.

Vegas hasn’t said what Dansk’s status is going forward, but just to be safe they’re bringing in Dylan Ferguson on emergency recall from Kamloops for Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers. The 18-year-old Ferguson was a seventh-round pick last June and acquired from the Dallas Stars in the Marc Methot deal. In 13 appearances with the WHL’s Blazers he has a 4.05 goals against average and .878 save percentage.

“It’s part of the game. It’s next guy up,” Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said afterward.

The Golden Knights are used to this by this point. No. 1 Marc-Andre Fleury, who Gallant described as “day-to-day,” is out, along with Malcolm Subban, their No. 2 who was acquired on waivers earlier this month. Lagace was the fourth goaltender to make an appearance for a Vegas team that’s only played 10 games.

