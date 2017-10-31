Getty

Flyers head into short trip with injury issues

By James O'Brien
The Philadelphia Flyers are hurting, and not just in terms of their pride after being the first team to lose to the Arizona Coyotes this season.

They got a round of bad injury updates on Tuesday, as Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports: Nolan Patrick and Shayne Gostisbehere are unavailable for their upcoming road trip, while hulking young defenseman Samuel Morin is out for two weeks.

In some ways, that sounds a little worse than it might be, as the Flyers’ road trip only lasts two games (at Blackhawks on Wednesday, then visiting the Blues on Thursday). If those two can manage a return soon, it wouldn’t be that bad. Naturally, that remains to be seen.

The Morin update, via Carchidi, is a little odd and very “hockey.”

“Sam’s a tough guy, and he didn’t disclose 100 percent of his injury because he plays through things,” Flyers GM Ron Hextall said. “He has a little nick that’s going to keep him out a bit — not days, maybe a couple weeks.”

For a while, it was reasonable to spin some Flyers injuries (particularly that of Andrew MacDonald) as potential blessings in disguise, as they potentially opened the door for young players to get some reps. Sometimes things don’t pan out so well, as Morin was conceivably one of those youngsters who might have benefited from a chance that’s at least placed on hold.

On the bright side, the Flyers will enjoy a reasonably friendly home schedule starting this weekend. They’ll play three in a row and five of seven in Philly from Nov. 4-21.

If they’re lucky enough to get Gostisbehere and/or Patrick back during that stretch, the Flyers might be able to start to improve upon their murky start, as they currently stand at 6-5-1.

Puck to face lands Getzlaf on IR as Ducks’ bad luck continues

By James O'Brien
The Anaheim Ducks have already been dealing with injury issues this season, and now an errant puck to the face lands Ryan Getzlaf on injured reserve.

He’ll be reevaluated on Monday, according to the team, which means that Getzlaf will miss at least the next three games for the Ducks. They host the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, the Predators on Friday, and then face the Sharks in San Jose on Saturday. After that, they’ll begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Here’s that unfortunate moment from the Ducks’ eventual 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes:

Give the Ducks credit; they won that game, and head coach Randy Carlyle is taking a matter-of-fact approach:

True, but it’s understandable if the Ducks are a little frustrated.

They finally got Ryan Miller into the mix on Sunday. Sami Vatanen is back to some extent, as he played on the weekend but didn’t suit up for back-to-back games. Cam Fowler‘s knee injury looks foreboding, and it remains to be seen when Ryan Kesler can return (and how long it will take the hard-working two-way center to approach full health). Kevin Bieksa is banged-up, while Patrick Eaves deals with a legitimately frightening ailment.

Speaking of frightening aliments, John Gibson seemed to avoid anything, um, too severe:

Despite these injuries, the Ducks have won four of their last five games to improve to 6-4-1. That’s resilient work, yet you wonder if they’ll cave under the pressure with their captain sidelined for at least the next three contests.

Trotz gripes about diving (‘soccer mentality’) as Capitals struggle

By James O'Brien
You can slice the Washington Capitals’ early struggles in a few ways (losses in three of four, 2-5-0 in their last seven games), but their overall 5-6-1 record works well enough.

If recent slippage wasn’t frustrating enough for Capitals head coach Barry Trotz, it sure seems like the Caps have been struggling when it comes to taking penalties versus receiving power plays recently.

During the past four games, the Capitals haven’t scored on the man advantage, going 0-for-9. They’ve also only had power play success in one of their last seven games (2-for-5 in an OT win against Detroit on Oct. 20).

They’ve gone four straight games taking more penalties than they’ve managed to draw, and with the losses also coming, few are safe from Trotz’s rage. He even took a jab at other sports in discussing Washington’s discipline issues, as Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

“I despise diving, and our guys know it,” Trotz said. “We don’t try to go down easy. We’re not getting any penalties. …We’ve got to keep our legs moving, which will help. But we’re getting a little bit frustrated because some of the soccer mentality is back in our league a little bit—go down easy.”

Someone should convince Trotz to dress up as a soccer referee for Halloween, complete with red and yellow cards. Hey, it’s not too late.

El-Bashir notes that Trotz had the Capitals essentially doing Herbies today, so it’s not as though his quips are merely directed at futbol:

For reference, and really because you shouldn’t ever go too long without a “Miracle” fix:

While Trotz focuses on embellishment, one interesting storyline from the early season has been how teams are adjusting to tweaks to officiating, including the realization that – like it or not – refs are calling way more slashing penalties.

In the long run, it will be interesting to see how Trotz and the Capitals deal with this new reality as a team that no longer boasts an absurd excess of talent.

If this is a season-long issue, does this come down to puck possession (particularly longer stretches of time in the offensive zone or other teams managing to draw penalties in Washington’s zone) or “diving?” Playing the underdog sounds appealing to the Capitals on paper, but we’ll see how well they’ll handle it if this is the new reality.

From the look of things, there might be some exhausting practices as part of those “growing pains.”

Meet Golden Knights’ latest goalies with Dansk on IR

By James O'Brien
As tempting as it is to discuss how lucky the 8-2-0 Vegas Golden Knights have been, the team merely needs to point to its net as a counterpoint.

Actually, is that a net or a revolving door? With Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban, and now Oscar Dansk on the shelf, the Golden Knights’ goaltending situation has become beyond-ridiculous. All three are dealing with issues that are serious enough to be placed on IR.

(Read more about Dansk getting hurt here.)

So, with that, the Golden Knights’ current goalie duo is Maxime Lagace and Dylan Ferguson (pictured, presumably looking at Vegas’ run of goalies). VGK made Ferguson an emergency call-up today, and are having a little fun with this:

The team believes that Ferguson will be able to join the squad in time to dress for tonight’s game against the New York Rangers.

Let’s get a little introduction for these two goalies, starting with Ferguson, whose presence is especially unlikely.

Dylan Ferguson

The Golden Knights presented a pretty fun write-up on Ferguson, with some good stuff hinging on him only being 19 (and technically not yet playing in an “official” professional game … oh boy).

Seriously. Ferguson has only been able to get in R-rated movies for the past two years. The Waterboy, the movie, came out only about two weeks after he was born. We use that reference only because he wasn’t alive yet when The Parent Trap, the Lindsay Lohan version, came out.

Nicely done. Ferguson is already a part of Golden Knights history in some interesting ways, as that write-up notes:

  • The Dallas Stars actually drafted him this year with the 194th pick, but Ferguson was part of the Marc Methot trade.
  • Ferguson was both their first starting and first winning goalie, helping Vegas take a preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks. He even has some highlights in a Golden Knights sweater:
  • Maybe most amusingly, Ferguson helped the Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings in what was essentially a scrimmage, opening the door for that great Twitter battle:

For the past three seasons (including 2017-18, up to this point), Ferguson had been suiting up for the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers. His current numbers aren’t the greatest, but he managed a nice .922 save percentage last season.

And, hey, at least he has a hockeydb page.

Maxime Lagace

So, Maxime Lagace already saw some NHL action after Dansk was hurt, allowing four goals on 11 shots.

The 24-year-old was around enough to be a part of the team’s Halloween celebration, if nothing else:

Also note the rocking hair.

Otherwise this season, Lagace made four appearances with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. In 2015-16, he had a rocky season with the Texas Stars, sporting .883 save percentage in 32 regular-season games. His best run with the Texas Stars came in 2015-16, when he went 19-10-3 with a .913 save percentage.

It’s been a bumpy ride to the NHL for Lagace, who did not go drafted:

Hey, expansion teams are often lands of opportunities for wayward hockey players, so that’s the fun side of this odd, almost Halloween-themed development.

The sad story behind Charles Hudon’s goal celebration

By Joey Alfieri
1 Comment

If you’ve ever seen Charles Hudon score a goal, you’ll notice that he points to the sky and does the sign of the cross every time he finds the back of the net.

If you haven’t, you can check out one of his two goals (top) from last night’s big 8-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

There’s a reason why that’s his “celebration” of choice. As you’d imagine, it has to do with a loved one he lost when he was younger.

In 2011, Hudon’s childhood friend, Nicholas Antonelli, was killed by a drunk driver, after he decided to walk home from a house party. He was just 17 years old when he passed away.

“He was hit by one of his brother’s friends after the party. That friend had decided to drive when he wasn’t in a state to do so,” Hudon told the Canadiens’ website earlier this season. “Nick made a choice because he wanted to be careful and he’s the one who got hit. We were both 17 years old. It’s been a little while, but it’s still difficult to talk about, to think that he made the right decision and it backfired on him. It’s tough.”

Here’s the celebration:

And this is Hudon’s interview during the first intermission of last night’s contest: