Flyers head into short trip with injury issues

The Philadelphia Flyers are hurting, and not just in terms of their pride after being the first team to lose to the Arizona Coyotes this season.

They got a round of bad injury updates on Tuesday, as Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports: Nolan Patrick and Shayne Gostisbehere are unavailable for their upcoming road trip, while hulking young defenseman Samuel Morin is out for two weeks.

In some ways, that sounds a little worse than it might be, as the Flyers’ road trip only lasts two games (at Blackhawks on Wednesday, then visiting the Blues on Thursday). If those two can manage a return soon, it wouldn’t be that bad. Naturally, that remains to be seen.

The Morin update, via Carchidi, is a little odd and very “hockey.”

“Sam’s a tough guy, and he didn’t disclose 100 percent of his injury because he plays through things,” Flyers GM Ron Hextall said. “He has a little nick that’s going to keep him out a bit — not days, maybe a couple weeks.”

For a while, it was reasonable to spin some Flyers injuries (particularly that of Andrew MacDonald) as potential blessings in disguise, as they potentially opened the door for young players to get some reps. Sometimes things don’t pan out so well, as Morin was conceivably one of those youngsters who might have benefited from a chance that’s at least placed on hold.

On the bright side, the Flyers will enjoy a reasonably friendly home schedule starting this weekend. They’ll play three in a row and five of seven in Philly from Nov. 4-21.

If they’re lucky enough to get Gostisbehere and/or Patrick back during that stretch, the Flyers might be able to start to improve upon their murky start, as they currently stand at 6-5-1.

