PHT Morning Skate: Marleau is ready for ‘really weird’ return to San Jose

–Trades are never easy to make, especially early in the season. Here’s three deals that happened early on over the last 10 years that ended up being pretty significant. Sergei Fedorov to Columbus happened in November of 2005. (Sportsnet)

–The ESPN hockey crew looks at the top feuds going on in the NHL right now. Whether it’s Matthew Tkachuk vs. Drew Doughty or Matt Duchene vs. the Colorado Avalanche, there are some interesting ones. (ESPN)

–Speaking of Tkachuk, he’s a really important piece of the puzzle for the Flames. His performances on the ice and his desire to win make him one of the key figures in that Calgary locker room. (flamesnation.com)

–The Oilers have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season so far, so The Score looks at three ways they can fix their offensive issues. Is it time to sign one of the veteran free agents still on the market? (The Score)

—Patrick Marleau is making his first return to San Jose since signing a deal with the Maple Leafs this off-season. There’s a good chance this ends up being an emotional night for him. “Kind of just anticipating it to feel really weird, I think,” Marleau said. “Just a little awkward. But I’m going to try to use that energy for myself to be playing well and playing hard.” (San Jose Mercury News)

–When this hockey fan was seven years old, he got a signed hockey stick from J.P. Parise. 40 years later, he wanted to give it to Wild forward Zach Parise, who’s J.P.’s son. “It was a thrill to come down here and meet Zach and give him that stick and a photo of that night I got it. It will [be weird to not have it] for awhile. But instead of not having that stick at home, I have the memory of meeting Zach and the story to tell my kids, my family and my friends. That’s a pretty good trade-off.” (NHL.com/Wild)

–There has been many theories about the Golden Knights’ hot start, but here’s an interesting one. With so many of their early games having been played at home, some are wondering whether or not the “Vegas flu” is real. Do opposing players party too hard in Vegas the night before games? That’s an interesting theory. (Sinbin.Vegas)

–Samuel Morin is back up with the Flyers. He was recalled from the minors after Shayne Gostisbehere was injured against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. (Philly.com)

–One of the reasons why NHL players aren’t going to the Olympics is because the league refuses to shut down for two weeks during the season. The NWHL stars are still going to the Olympics, but instead of shutting down, their star players just won’t play. (ESPN.com)

–There’s little doubt that Leafs sophomore forward Mitch Marner is a more dynamic offensive player than Lightning forward Brayden Point, but the stats say Point is a better all-around player. Here’s a thorough comparison between the two players. (rawcharge.com)

–A Florida Panthers fan was hit with an Octopus during Saturday’s home game against Detroit. Not cool. “It was quite heavy. It hurt me, and I was quite shaken up by it. I certainly wasn’t expecting to get hit in the head by a large animal of some type.” (WSVN.com)

–Unfortunately, NHL players don’t like to show their true personality during interviews. That’s just the way the league has trained its players to think over the years. Instead of saying anything negative, they just spit out the company line. Being a little more colorful could help grow the game, but it’s just not happening. (stlouisgametime.com)

–Daniel or Henrik? Which of the Sedin twins has been the better player during their time in Vancouver. The Hockey News recently chose Daniel, but greatesthockeylegends.com believes Henrik should have gotten the nod. (greatesthockeylegends.com)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.