PHT Morning Skate: Marleau is ready for ‘really weird’ return to San Jose

By Joey AlfieriOct 30, 2017, 9:41 AM EDT
–Trades are never easy to make, especially early in the season. Here’s three deals that happened early on over the last 10 years that ended up being pretty significant. Sergei Fedorov to Columbus happened in November of 2005. (Sportsnet)

–The ESPN hockey crew looks at the top feuds going on in the NHL right now. Whether it’s Matthew Tkachuk vs. Drew Doughty or Matt Duchene vs. the Colorado Avalanche, there are some interesting ones. (ESPN)

–Speaking of Tkachuk, he’s a really important piece of the puzzle for the Flames. His performances on the ice and his desire to win make him one of the key figures in that Calgary locker room. (flamesnation.com)

–The Oilers have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season so far, so The Score looks at three ways they can fix their offensive issues. Is it time to sign one of the veteran free agents still on the market? (The Score)

Patrick Marleau is making his first return to San Jose since signing a deal with the Maple Leafs this off-season. There’s a good chance this ends up being an emotional night for him. “Kind of just anticipating it to feel really weird, I think,” Marleau said. “Just a little awkward. But I’m going to try to use that energy for myself to be playing well and playing hard.” (San Jose Mercury News)

–When this hockey fan was seven years old, he got a signed hockey stick from J.P. Parise. 40 years later, he wanted to give it to Wild forward Zach Parise, who’s J.P.’s son. “It was a thrill to come down here and meet Zach and give him that stick and a photo of that night I got it. It will [be weird to not have it] for awhile. But instead of not having that stick at home, I have the memory of meeting Zach and the story to tell my kids, my family and my friends. That’s a pretty good trade-off.” (NHL.com/Wild)

–There has been many theories about the Golden Knights’ hot start, but here’s an interesting one. With so many of their early games having been played at home, some are wondering whether or not the “Vegas flu” is real. Do opposing players party too hard in Vegas the night before games? That’s an interesting theory. (Sinbin.Vegas)

–Samuel Morin is back up with the Flyers. He was recalled from the minors after Shayne Gostisbehere was injured against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. (Philly.com)

–One of the reasons why NHL players aren’t going to the Olympics is because the league refuses to shut down for two weeks during the season. The NWHL stars are still going to the Olympics, but instead of shutting down, their star players just won’t play. (ESPN.com)

–There’s little doubt that Leafs sophomore forward Mitch Marner is a more dynamic offensive player than Lightning forward Brayden Point, but the stats say Point is a better all-around player. Here’s a thorough comparison between the two players. (rawcharge.com)

–A Florida Panthers fan was hit with an Octopus during Saturday’s home game against Detroit. Not cool. “It was quite heavy. It hurt me, and I was quite shaken up by it. I certainly wasn’t expecting to get hit in the head by a large animal of some type.” (WSVN.com)

–Unfortunately, NHL players don’t like to show their true personality during interviews. That’s just the way the league has trained its players to think over the years. Instead of saying anything negative, they just spit out the company line. Being a little more colorful could help grow the game, but it’s just not happening. (stlouisgametime.com)

–Daniel or Henrik? Which of the Sedin twins has been the better player during their time in Vancouver. The Hockey News recently chose Daniel, but greatesthockeylegends.com believes Henrik should have gotten the nod. (greatesthockeylegends.com)

By James O'BrienOct 30, 2017, 12:45 AM EDT
Player of the Night: Blake Wheeler

The second hat trick of Blake Wheeler’s sorely underrated career is also the fastest trio in the history of the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets. It’s fitting to mention the Thrashers, as it might be tough to believe that Wheeler actually suited up for that woebegotten rendition of the franchise.

Wheeler had been productive in his previous nine games with eight points, but only one of them came via a goal, until Sunday’s explosive stretch. In just 4:20 of time, the Jets scored four goals, and Wheeler scored three of them.

Consider the Wheeler entry as a companion piece to “factoid of the night,” as he helped set some franchise marks during a first period that served as a rude introduction for Casey DeSmith and a short showing from Matt Murray.

Highlight of the Night: Blake Wheeler, again

Really, it’s the third of Wheeler’s three tallies that is the best highlight, as he makes Kris Letang look like an ordinary defenseman (or a guy who’s still fighting back from injury issues?). Still, take a moment to soak in the impressiveness of his hat trick, as he showed some Pavelskian hand-eye coordination on some deflections, too:

(Can we make “Pavelskian” a thing?)

Factoid of the Night, not Wheeler division: After sitting out a month with wrist issues, Ryan Miller helped the Anaheim Ducks eke out a 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

That included an impressive nine saves during overtime, but Miller also padded his shootout wins record, which might force us to consider shootouts “Miller Time.”

Scores and more

Ducks 4, Hurricanes 3 [SO] (more)

Jets 7, Penguins 1 (more)

Flames 2, Capitals 1

Added bonus: A Getty Images shot of Wheeler (still with the Jets) and Ryan Miller with the Buffalo Sabres, to remind you that Wheeler’s been at this a long time:

via Getty

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
Sunday night’s brutal 7-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets attached a flashing, over-sized arrow to a trend for the Pittsburgh Penguins so far this season: they’ve been awful closing out back-to-back sets.

It’s easy to explain some of that away.

Read more about a special night for Blake Wheeler and a tough start for Casey DeSmith here.

As defending champions, the Penguins have accrued more mileage than any other NHL team over the last two seasons. Those haven’t been easy runs, either, and the bumps and bruises likely stack up even more when you consider how often Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are called upon for international play.

(That wasn’t meant to twist the knife in deeper, Phil Kessel.)

The Penguins are still hanging in there with a 7-5-1 record, yet there are troubling signs from shoddy backup goaltending, a goal differential that’s now fallen to -14, and these often-lousy efforts in the second game of back-to-back sets.

Just look at how they’ve looked so far in these situations:

Not ideal.

The Penguins can’t just brush this off as a minor issue, really. Pittsburgh ties the Ottawa Senators with a league-leading 19 back-to-back sets this season. The Pens still have 15 of such sets remaining in 2017-18, with three sets coming in November, including an Oilers – Flames run to start the month.

MORE: Teams that face the toughest and easiest schedules in 2017-18

In a league rife with parity, every team has to reconcile with how difficult it can be to make the most in a back-to-back.

The sheer volume of the sets Pittsburgh must deal with makes it as worrisome an obstacle as the overall fatigue that comes with trying to climb that mountain again this season. This isn’t necessarily to say that back-to-backs will cost the Penguins a playoff berth, but it may hurt them from a seeding standpoint. And having to fight hard merely to qualify for the postseason could really be a grind for a Penguins group that would be much better off finding pockets of the season to rest up.

Some of this comes down to an intriguing challenge to Mike Sullivan, a head coach who’s distinguished himself in embracing the Penguins’ strengths by playing a fast, attacking style.

Can Sullivan adjust to the many back-to-back sets, maybe even resting a star or two on the first night, or limiting what Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin deal with in each contest? Also, will GM Jim Rutherford unearth a backup option that Sullivan & Co. can trust rather than placing too much of a burden on Matt Murray?

This isn’t a dire situation … yet. Still, the repeat champs at least need to consider how they want to approach these challenges. Losing 7-1 more than once is an extreme result, but going without points too often can really hurt.

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT
You know how Mario Lemieux scored his first NHL goal during his first NHL shift in his first game? Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith essentially experienced a reverse-Lemieux on Sunday night.

Matt Murray ended up getting the start against the Winnipeg Jets, but he was chased out of the net after allowing four goals in less than 20 minutes of play. That opened the door for DeSmith’s debut, where he gave up Blake Wheeler‘s hat-trick goal.

The first shot DeSmith faced ended up being an absolute beauty by Wheeler, and he soon saw hats littering the Jets’ ice. Talk about a harsh introduction, although Wheeler’s biggest victim on that play was probably a helpless Kris Letang.

Speaking of harsh, one can imagine that Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will “share his thoughts” with his team during the first intermission.

Wheeler scored the fastest hat trick in Jets’ history, collecting his three goals in a blistering 4:20 of play, part of a miserable showing from Matt Murray (four goals allowed on just nine shots on goal).

Here’s video of the hat trick:

Pittsburgh fell 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild last night, so there’s a question about how much the Penguins have left in the tank to push for an unlikely comeback. So far, the Jets look like they’re game. If nothing else, DeSmith should get some chances to pile up some saves.

Speaking of getting saves, for some a night like this is just another reminder that Pittsburgh needs a more dependable backup:

Update: The Jets ended up winning 7-1. For more on the Penguins’ struggles closing out back-to-back sets, check this post.

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT
The Anaheim Ducks already had plenty of injuries to deal with heading into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now they must be concerned about captain Ryan Getzlaf after he was clearly shaken up by a puck to the face.

The Ducks used the phrasing that Getzlaf “continues to be evaluated” regarding an upper-body injury. To little surprise, they also noted that he would not return to Sunday’s match against the Hurricanes.

Sportsnet tweeted a GIF of the unfortunate bounce for Getzlaf and the Ducks:

Getzlaf, 32, came into Sunday on a high note. He generated three assists in the Ducks’ somewhat-surprising win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and had seven points in his last four contests.

On the bright side, the Ducks have an opportunity to rest, as their next game doesn’t come until Wednesday. They play nine of 11 games in Anaheim to begin November, so having Getzlaf on hand certainly would help them make the most of that stretch.

Again, this is far from the only issue for Anaheim. Sami Vatanen was believed to be ready to play, but that fell through tonight. Cam Fowler and Ryan Kesler aren’t expected to play again anytime soon, Kevin Bieksa is day-to-day with an issue, and Patrick Eaves is dealing with some frightening health problems. Ryan Miller just made his debut tonight.

The Ducks seemed aware that this might be a tough start to the season thanks in part to injuries, so potentially losing Getzlaf for some time could be a problem. We’ll see if there are any updates tonight, as the game is currently in the third period.

Update: Anaheim managed to fight back for a win in this one, edging Carolina 4-3 via a shootout.

