NHL Power Rankings: Kings climb to top spot

By Adam GretzOct 30, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
When we last checked in with our Power Rankings we were trying to make sense of the early season standings, and in a lot of ways we still kind of are. The first month is a little crazy sometimes and this season is no exception (New Jersey in first place? Vegas with wins in eight of its first nine games? Edmonton stinks again?).

One of the more surprising results last time was the fast start by the Los Angeles Kings.

Two weeks later, it has not stopped.

What is perhaps most surprising about it is the fact they are currently seventh in the league in goals scored with largely the same roster that has been near the bottom of the league over the past couple of seasons. Also surprising: They have done it while getting just six games from Jeff Carter, one of their best, most consistent and most important offensive players.

Anze Kopitar, a seemingly reborn Dustin Brown and Adrian Kempe (already with six goals) are helping to pace the offense for a Kings team that is 9-1-1 to open the season.

They are the new top team in our Power Rankings.

Have a look at the rest of the rankings as we get ready to move into the second month of the NHL season.

1. Los Angeles Kings — It took Dustin Brown 24 games to record his 11th point last season. He has 11 in 11 games as of Monday.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning — Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos are the two most dominating offensive players in the NHL right now. It is still early, but it is very clear that the 2016-17 season was the fluke for the Lightning.

3. St. Louis Blues — Vladimir Tarasenko gets all of the headlines (rightfully so) but Jaden Schwartz has been the straw stirring the drink this season for the Blues. Where would they be without him?

4. New Jersey Devils — A trio of rookies (Nico Hischier, Will Butcher and Jesper Bratt) has the Devils at the top of the Metropolitan Division for the time being and gives their fans a lot of hope for the future.

5. Columbus Blue Jackets — The offense still probably has another level it can get to but Sergei Bobrovsky is following up his second Vezina Trophy with another stellar start to the season with a .938 save percentage.

6. Vegas Golden Knights — Is their success sustainable? Probably not! But it is a heck of a lot of fun to watch right now. We know they can win at home. Now we get to see what happens when they have to play a few road games.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs — Still the most exciting team in the league. They will score more than any team in the league … and they will give up more than just about anybody.

8. Ottawa Senators — If you are going to lose, lose in overtime when you can collect points and that is exactly what Ottawa has done this season. With only one regulation loss this season the Senators have managed to collect point in 10 of their first 11 games.

9. Vancouver Canucks — The Canucks were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the league, and given their roster they still might end up there when all is said and done. But with wins and five of their past six, including four in a row into Monday, they are one of the biggest surprises in the NHL so far.

10. New York Islanders — In his past four games heading into Monday John Tavares has seven goals and 10 total points, including a pair of hat tricks. Consider his slow start officially over.

11. Anaheim Ducks — If he stays healthy John Gibson can be a top-tier goaltender in the NHL for a long time. He has been downright dominant in his past five starts.

12. Pittsburgh Penguins — The Penguins still don’t look great, they still have some depth issues and they have won just one game in regulation in more than two weeks. They have been absolutely blown out three times this month. Not encouraging.

13. Chicago Blackhawks — After scoring 15 goals in their first two games the Blackhawks have managed to score only 23 in the 10 games that have followed. There were depth concerns at the start of the season. Maybe they are starting to show now.

14. Philadelphia Flyers — The Flyers wanted to see Sean Couturier take a step forward this season offensively and he has given them exactly that, averaging more than a point-per-game through the first 11. Put that production with his defensive game and you have one heck of a top-line center.

15. Winnipeg Jets — On paper this is still a pretty talented team that just needs to get some consistent goaltending. So far Conor Hellebuyck has given them that in his starts. How long that continues will determine how far the Jets are able to go this season.

16. Calgary Flames — This has the look of a breakout season for Johnny Gaudreau. Not only is he pacing the Flames with 15 points in 12 games but he is also sporting a dominating 55 percent Corsi mark. He is doing it all.

17. Minnesota Wild — The Wild are hanging around at the start of the season thanks to the stunning offensive performance of … *checks papers* … Chris Stewart? Well that is unexpected. After scoring just 13 goals in 79 games a year ago Stewart already has six in his first nine games this season. He has always been a streaky scorer and the Wild are getting one of those hot streaks at the right time.

18. Washington Capitals — It hasn’t been the offense that has been hurt by the offseason departures of Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams, it is the defense that has been the problem. Entering the week the Capitals are 26th in the league in goals against and 25th in shots against.

19. Nashville Predators — Pekka Rinne has been a question mark in recent seasons but so far this season he has been the Predators’ best, most valuable player. They somehow have six wins while getting just one combined goal from Ryan Johansen and P.K Subban.

20. Boston Bruins — With seven goals in his first nine games Brad Marchand has scored 83 goals since the start of the 2015-16 season. That is the fifth best mark in the NHL behind only Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

21. San Jose Sharks — After winning just three of their first four games the Sharks have won four out of their past six games, including a wildly successful five-game road trip.

22. Dallas Stars — So far this Stars season is going about as should have been expected. Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn are carrying the offense and everything else is just kind of … average. Against playoff teams from a year ago they are only 1-3-0 so far this season.

23. Carolina Hurricanes — Here is a story you have almost certainly heard before: Goaltending has been an early season problem in Carolina. In his first taste as an everyday starter Scott Darling has an .897 save percentage.

24. Colorado Avalanche — Another team that has been hit by a sharp dose of reality after an early season surge. That 7-0 loss to an expansion team is going to leave a mark.

25. Edmonton Oilers — They are still better than their record indicates but the lack of secondary scoring is going to be a real problem. Maybe trading Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle for Adam Larsson and Ryan Strome wasn’t the best idea.

26. Florida Panthers — They have four players at the top of the lineup all averaging a point-per-game but things are not going well defensively or in net where Roberto Luongo remains sidelined.

27. Detroit Red Wings — A fast start has quickly turned into disappointment thanks to a six-game losing streak. This is more of what should have been expected from this team.

28. Montreal Canadiens — It has been the perfect storm of chaos in Montreal so far this season. A bad start, some off ice drama, the captain has just three goals (zero assists) in his first 11 games.

29. New York Rangers — At this point it is not quite clear if the defense is still an issue or poor goaltending performances are still clouding things. Either way, the Rangers probably did not expect to be near the bottom of the standings at any point this season. This team should not be this bad.

30. Buffalo Sabres — Jason Pominville has played well in his return to Buffalo and Jack Eichel is great. Everything else is lousy.

31. Arizona Coyotes — You really do not need to say anything when you look at the standings to see 0-10-1.

Report: Vadim Shipachyov opts to return to Russia

By Cam TuckerOct 30, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
The day after being suspended by the Vegas Golden Knights for leaving their minor league team in Chicago, a report surfaced Monday afternoon that Vadim Shipachyov is going back to Russia.

The Golden Knights made a splash in the spring by signing Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million contract with an annual $4.5 million cap hit, bringing the productive — and certainly intriguing — KHL forward from Russia to the North American game at the age of 30.

Shipachyov appeared in three games for the Golden Knights and scored his first NHL goal in his debut against the Bruins.

But this working relationship has gone through an extended difficult stretch over the past few weeks, with the team granting Shipachyov and his representatives the opportunity to seek out a trade within the league.

Among the motivating factors for returning to Russia is likely the possibility of participating in the 2018 Olympics, in a year when NHL players will not take part. He has plenty of international experience for Russia, impressing once again at the 2017 World Championships.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stars align for unexpected Tavares vs. Dansk showdown

By Cam TuckerOct 30, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT
The NHL released its Three Stars of the Week on Monday. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that New York Islanders captain John Tavares was named the first star.

The Islanders played three times last week, with Tavares scoring hat tricks in two of those games, becoming the third player in franchise history to achieve that feat, and recording a total of seven points. New York has also won four of its last five games, with its most recent victory coming against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Given the numbers, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk is worthy of being recognized as the second star after posting two victories last week, allowing only two goals against on 63 shots and posting the first shutout in the expansion franchise’s history.

What’s more significant, though, is that Dansk was initially playing in the American Hockey League earlier this season and was only recalled on Oct. 19. Both Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban are on the injured reserve list, which has put Vegas into the situation of using a goalie with no prior NHL experience.

Through three games, including his first career NHL starts, Dansk has posted a .959 save percentage. There is no way he’d be able to maintain that over the long-term, but despite being put into a difficult situation, there is no denying that Dansk has been solid in net for Vegas over this stretch and contributed to the team’s remarkably good start, including 12 of a possible 14 points during its recently concluded seven-game home stand.

Here we are on Monday and the top two stars of last week, Tavares the proven scorer and Dansk the recent AHL call-up, are expected to face each other when the Islanders host the Golden Knights tonight.

“I’ve just been trying to work in practice and keep up with the pace with the guys,” Dansk told the CBC. “Goalie coach Dave (Prior) has been on me quite a bit, keeping me strict with everything, all the details. It’s been unexpected, but a lot of fun.”

Tavares, though, hasn’t made it much fun for opposing goalies of late.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Former Penguins prospect Pouliot gaining confidence with Canucks

By Cam TuckerOct 30, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT
VANCOUVER — A trade prior to the start of the season brought Derrick Pouliot to Vancouver. An injury to the club’s top blue liner, Alex Edler, presented a chance for the former Penguins prospect to get into the Canucks lineup.

Through seven games, Pouliot’s confidence is beginning to grow with the Canucks, who have started to roll over the past few games despite expectations that they would once again struggle in the Western Conference despite a number of offseason acquisitions and a coaching change.

Selected eighth overall by the Penguins in 2012, Pouliot had never played a full regular season for Pittsburgh, instead splitting his time between the minors and the NHL since joining that organization. Just prior to the start of this season, the Canucks decided to take a chance on the left-shooting defenseman, sending Andrey Pedan and a fourth-round pick in 2018 to Pittsburgh.

In Vancouver, Pouliot re-joins his old Portland Winterhawks teammate Sven Baertschi and coach Travis Green. He acknowledged that it’s nice knowing some familiar faces as he gets more familiar with his new team. On the ice, Pouliot has three assists while being used on the point on the power play.

“I feel good out there on the ice. Hockey is fun and it’s good to come to the rink every day,” said Pouliot last week, after the Canucks thumped the Washington Capitals. “The change of scenery is sometimes all you need.

“Getting more comfortable with the guys, how they play, the guys’ habits … and then just playing a regular shift, playing every night. It really helps your confidence grow and your overall game develop.”

Pouliot is so far averaging just below 16 minutes of ice time per game on the third pairing, while posting a Corsi For rating of just under 52 per cent at five-on-five, per Corsica. Known as a player that can quarterback the power play from the blue line, the Canucks have given him opportunities with the advantage at 2:51 per game in the absence of Edler.

While the Penguins were willing to move on from the now 23-year-old blue liner, Canucks general manager Jim Benning admitted at the time of the trade that they have had interest in Pouliot dating back to his junior days and the hope is that his offensive potential, which he has shown in the WHL and then when he made the jump to the AHL, will pay off in Vancouver. The belief from Benning was that Pouliot fit in well with the style Green wanted to play, and he was confident it was worth the chance as the team searches to find more offense throughout its lineup.

Pouliot also isn’t the first player struggling to make the full-time jump to the NHL that the Canucks have taken a chance on in recent years. Baertschi and Markus Granlund were both prospects in the Flames system, splitting time between the NHL and AHL but ultimately unable to secure full-time roster spots in Calgary before they were acquired in trades with Vancouver.

“I think he’s a guy that plays with a lot of confidence most of the time and he makes his plays,” said Baertschi of Pouliot.

“The way I know him from back in junior is he’s exactly the same player, still. Maybe a little more mature now. But he still wants to make plays. Sometimes you don’t expect that exact play but he’s still going to make it and that’s what makes him such a good player.”

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Habs forward Scherbak undergoes knee surgery

By Cam TuckerOct 30, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT
Looking to build some momentum after Saturday’s win over the New York Rangers, the Montreal Canadiens received some bad news on Monday.

Prospect forward Nikita Scherbak has been lost for six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee. The 21-year-old forward suffered the injury during Thursday’s game against the L.A. Kings and was subsequently held out of the lineup versus the Rangers.

A first-round selection of the Habs in 2014, Scherbak was recalled just over a week ago after posting a promising nine points in six games down in the AHL to start this season while Montreal was mired in a funk. In two games this season with the NHL club, Scherbak has yet to record a point.

The Habs are about to close out what’s been a mostly disastrous month of October. It started with a shootout win over Buffalo but then regressed into an ugly, bordering on embarrassing, seven-game losing streak that put general manager Marc Bergevin on the hot seat.

Montreal has since snapped that losing skid, with wins in two of its last three games while showing signs of breaking free of its struggles on offense with a combined 10 goals scored in those two victories.

The Habs are on the road Monday, as they face the Ottawa Senators.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.