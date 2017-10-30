Getty Images

Golden Knights hoping early season success continues as they hit the road

By Sean LeahyOct 30, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT
BROOKLYN — It’s almost November and the Vegas Golden Knights have one of the best records in the NHL. That’s definitely a sentence you didn’t expect to read after June’s expansion draft, but here we are. An 8-1-0 record and plus-15 goal differential has been powered by six wins in seven home games.

After taking care of business at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights now face their first big test of the season. Eight of their next nine games will be on the road, starting with Monday night’s tilt against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center. Head coach Gerard Gallant is emphasizing the old cliche “one game at a time,” and his players are on the same wavelength.

“Make sure you focus on the game ahead of you and not the whole road trip,” said Vegas forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare after Monday’s morning skate. “There’s no point of thinking of a game you’re not going to play anyway. That’s the biggest chance you have to burn yourself on the game that you have in-hand. Just make sure that you focus. For us, it’s the Islanders tonight. Just focus on that and nothing else.”

The Golden Knights’ success has been one of the feel-good stories in the NHL this season. While their league-high PDO (106) and possession numbers (46 percent Corsi), via Corsica, say they’ll come back down to earth eventually, their start is still a remarkable feat.

Hitting the road for a few weeks now allows players for some bonding time. Dinner Sunday night in New York City was a good start as the “getting to know you” process continues. (Gallant joked that he knows all of players names now.) The majority of players in that dressing room had their career paths unexpectedly altered over the summer and it was up to them to immediately develop chemistry.

“The fact that we all come from different organizations and different teams, all of us had to make an effort to get to know the guy that was next to you,” Bellemare said. “When you come to a team, you have to [make] the effort to introduce yourself to everybody. In this team we all had to do the same job. We all had to try to learn [about] the next guy and his family and everything. I think we can keep it that way and because of that there is less room for cheating or trying to do it your way. It has to be the team way because this is the only way we can survive.”

The Golden Knights players also shared another thing in common: the chips on their shoulders. A new franchise. A lot of preseason predictions placing them with high draft lottery chances. Add it to the pile of internal motivations.

“Not one of us were protected [in expansion draft] so it was kind of a feeling like ‘Alright, we’re in this together, let’s make sure we show everybody else that they made a mistake,’” Bellemare said.

No matter how the rest of their first NHL season goes, the Golden Knights’ opening month success has been vital on two fronts. First, they’re creating more hockey fans in Vegas and converting previous casuals to die-hard status now. Their winning ways has also provided reasons to smile after the mass shooting earlier this month. The aftermath of that tragic day showed just how much of an impact they’re already making in the community.

“It’s still early in the season, but with what happened on October 1, it helped us get an identity right from the start,” Bellemare said. “We’re doing this not for each other. We’re doing this for the town and that’s the most important part.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Habs forward Scherbak undergoes knee surgery

By Cam TuckerOct 30, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT
Looking to build some momentum after Saturday’s win over the New York Rangers, the Montreal Canadiens received some bad news on Monday.

Prospect forward Nikita Scherbak has been lost for six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee. The 21-year-old forward suffered the injury during Thursday’s game against the L.A. Kings and was subsequently held out of the lineup versus the Rangers.

A first-round selection of the Habs in 2014, Scherbak was recalled just over a week ago after posting a promising nine points in six games down in the AHL to start this season while Montreal was mired in a funk. In two games this season with the NHL club, Scherbak has yet to record a point.

The Habs are about to close out what’s been a mostly disastrous month of October. It started with a shootout win over Buffalo but then regressed into an ugly, bordering on embarrassing, seven-game losing streak that put general manager Marc Bergevin on the hot seat.

Montreal has since snapped that losing skid, with wins in two of its last three games while showing signs of breaking free of its struggles on offense with a combined 10 goals scored in those two victories.

The Habs are on the road Monday, as they face the Ottawa Senators.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Keeping Sergachev around is right decision for Bolts

By Joey AlfieriOct 30, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Acquiring an additional second round pick must have been tempting for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but keeping blue liner Mikhail Sergachev on the team definitely outweighed that.

When the Lightning traded Jonathan Drouin to Montreal for Sergachev, there was a conditional second round pick involved in the deal. The Bolts would get the draft pick from the Habs if the young Russian suited up in less than 40 NHL games in 2017-18.

It’s still early, but it certainly looks like the second-rounder won’t be switching hands.

Over the weekend, the organization told Sergachev that he could start looking for an apartment in Tampa, which would indicate that they’re serious about not sending him back to his junior team.

The decision is hardly a surprise, as the 19-year-old has four goals, six assists and a plus-5 rating in 12 games this season.

The Lightning coaching staff have sheltered him so far (he averages  13:20 of ice time per game), but his TOI has been increasing slowly. Over the last four games, he’s played between 14:23 and 16:56.

“He’s a fast learner, I’ll tell you that,” head coach Jon Cooper said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “Looking at his first preseason game to his first regular-season game to now, just his comfort level with the league. … By no means is it perfect. But just watching him develop in a short period of time, he’s a confident kid.

“Everybody makes a big deal about him passing the nine-game mark. But he’s deserved it. He deserves to be here.”

As Cooper mentioned, Sergachev has surpassed the nine-game mark, which means that the first year of his entry-level contract has officially kicked in. Now, if he plays 40 games, not only will they not get that second-rounder from Montreal, but it’ll also mean that he’ll be a year closer to free agency, per CBA rules.

At the end of the day, Sergachev is on a team that’s playing really well, the coaching staff believes in him and he’s been incredibly productive for a defeseman that’s playing limited minutes. The team could’ve decided to send him back to OHL Windsor at some point, but the best place for him to learn is in Tampa Bay.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fantasy adds and drops: Who’s your Dadonov?

By Joey AlfieriOct 30, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT
Every Monday, PHT will offer up some advice for all you fantasy hockey general managers out there. We’ll take a look at what’s available on the waiver wire in most leagues and who you should cut ties with sooner than later.

Only players available in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues will make the cut for the adds and only those owned in more than 50 percent of leagues will make the drops list.

Here’s this week’s lists:

Adds:

Adrian Kempe-C/LW-Los Angeles Kings (owned in 42 percent of leagues)

Kempe has been one of the pleasant surprises of this young season. The 21-year-old has six goals and nine points in 11 games this season and he should continue to produce as long as he continues playing in an offensive role. He’s been very good. The fact that he’s listed at two different positions is just a bonus.

Josh Bailey-LW/RW-New York Islanders (owned in 25 percent of leagues)

Bailey has been skating on a line with Anders Lee and John Tavares, who’s been unstoppable over the last few games. Bailey has picked up at least one point in seven of New York’s 11 games this season, and he’s currently riding a six-game point streak.

Evgenii Dadonov-RW-Florida Panthers (owned in 33 percent of leagues)

Dadonov has quietly put up five goals and six assists in 10 games. The Russian winger has accumulated five multi-point games this season (three of them have come in his last four contests). He’s played really well on a line with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau.

[Fantasy Podcast: Rotoworld on Vegas’ hot start]

Brock Boeser-RW-Vancouver Canucks (owned in 23 perfect of leagues)

Before we get into his fantasy outlook, we have to mention that he’s currently listed as day-to-day with a foot injury. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss. It’s hard to ignore what Boeser’s done so far this season. He’s racked up two goals and nine points in eight games with Vancouver. Even though his production will likely drop off at a certain point, he looks like the real deal. Consider adding him soon.

Brandon Montour-D-Anaheim Ducks (owned in 46 percent of leagues)

Finding good fantasy defensemen on the waiver wire isn’t easy, so you’ve got to pounce when one becomes available. Montour has four goals, three assists, a plus-4 rating and four penalty minutes for the Ducks this season. With Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm back, Montour’s role will likely drop off a little bit. He’s still worth owning though.

Ivan Provorov-D-Philadelphia Flyers (owned in 49 percent of leagues)

The Flyers defenseman just barely made the cut for this list. Let’s start by saying that he needs to be owned in pretty much every dynasty league. He still provides value in standard leagues, as he’s on pace to score 15 goals and 37 points this season. Provorov is averaging almost 24 minutes of ice time per game.

[More Fantasy: Check out RotoWorld’s PP Report column]

Drops:

Jacob Trouba-D-Winnipeg Jets (owned in 66 percent of leagues)

After putting up eight goals and 33 points last year, Trouba is off to a slow start in 2017-18. He’s playing big minutes (averaging 22:14 of ice time), but he has three assists and a minus-5 rating in 10 games. Trouba’s been a disappointment, but he should only be cut in standard leagues where a suitable replacement (like Provorov) is available on the wire.

Semyon Varlamov-G-Colorado Avalanche (owned in 56 percent of leagues)

Varlamov won his first three games of the season, but the dream is over. He’s dropped three of his last four games and he’s given up at least three goals in three of those four contests (he allowed seven goals to Vegas in his last start).

Patrick Hornqvist-RW-Pittsburgh Penguins (owned in 71 percent of leagues) 

Hornqvist has put up a respectable three goals in 10 games this season, but there are better options available on most waiver wires. Sure, he might heat up but his injury history also needs to be considered. In five of the last six seasons, he’s missed at least six games. He isn’t one of those players that absolutely has to be cut though.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Power Rankings: Kings climb to the top spot

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 30, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

When we last checked in with our Power Rankings we were trying to make sense of the early season standings, and in a lot of ways we still kind of are. The first month is a little crazy sometimes and this season is no exception (New Jersey in first place? Vegas with wins in eight of its first nine games? Edmonton stinks again?).

One of the more surprising results last time was the fast start by the Los Angeles Kings.

Two weeks later, it has not stopped.

What is perhaps most surprising about it is the fact they are currently seventh in the league in goals scored with largely the same roster that has been near the bottom of the league over the past couple of seasons. Also surprising: They have done it while getting just six games from Jeff Carter, one of their best, most consistent and most important offensive players.

Anze Kopitar, a seemingly reborn Dustin Brown and Adrian Kempe (already with six goals) are helping to pace the offense for a Kings team that is 9-1-1 to open the season.

They are the new top team in our Power Rankings.

Have a look at the rest of the rankings as we get ready to move into the second month of the NHL season.

1. Los Angeles Kings — It took Dustin Brown 24 games to record his 11th point last season. He has 11 in 11 games as of Monday.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning — Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos are the two most dominating offensive players in the NHL right now. It is still early, but it is very clear that the 2016-17 season was the fluke for the Lightning.

3. St. Louis Blues — Vladimir Tarasenko gets all of the headlines (rightfully so) but Jaden Schwartz has been the straw stirring the drink this season for the Blues. Where would they be without him?

4. New Jersey Devils — A trio of rookies (Nico Hischier, Will Butcher and Jesper Bratt) has the Devils at the top of the Metropolitan Division for the time being and gives their fans a lot of hope for the future.

5. Columbus Blue Jackets — The offense still probably has another level it can get to but Sergei Bobrovsky is following up his second Vezina Trophy with another stellar start to the season with a .938 save percentage.

6. Vegas Golden Knights — Is their success sustainable? Probably not! But it is a heck of a lot of fun to watch right now. We know they can win at home. Now we get to see what happens when they have to play a few road games.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs — Still the most exciting team in the league. They will score more than any team in the league … and they will give up more than just about anybody.

8. Ottawa Senators — If you are going to lose, lose in overtime when you can collect points and that is exactly what Ottawa has done this season. With only one regulation loss this season the Senators have managed to collect point in 10 of their first 11 games.

9. Vancouver Canucks — The Canucks were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the league, and given their roster they still might end up there when all is said and done. But with wins and five of their past six, including four in a row into Monday, they are one of the biggest surprises in the NHL so far.

10. New York Islanders — In his past four games heading into Monday John Tavares has seven goals and 10 total points, including a pair of hat tricks. Consider his slow start officially over.

11. Anaheim Ducks — If he stays healthy John Gibson can be a top-tier goaltender in the NHL for a long time. He has been downright dominant in his past five starts.

12. Pittsburgh Penguins — The Penguins still don’t look great, they still have some depth issues and they have won just one game in regulation in more than two weeks. They have been absolutely blown out three times this month. Not encouraging.

13. Chicago Blackhawks — After scoring 15 goals in their first two games the Blackhawks have managed to score only 23 in the 10 games that have followed. There were depth concerns at the start of the season. Maybe they are starting to show now.

14. Philadelphia Flyers — The Flyers wanted to see Sean Couturier take a step forward this season offensively and he has given them exactly that, averaging more than a point-per-game through the first 11. Put that production with his defensive game and you have one heck of a top-line center.

15. Winnipeg Jets — On paper this is still a pretty talented team that just needs to get some consistent goaltending. So far Conor Hellebuyck has given them that in his starts. How long that continues will determine how far the Jets are able to go this season.

16. Calgary Flames — This has the look of a breakout season for Johnny Gaudreau. Not only is he pacing the Flames with 15 points in 12 games but he is also sporting a dominating 55 percent Corsi mark. He is doing it all.

17. Minnesota Wild — The Wild are hanging around at the start of the season thanks to the stunning offensive performance of … *checks papers* … Chris Stewart? Well that is unexpected. After scoring just 13 goals in 79 games a year ago Stewart already has six in his first nine games this season. He has always been a streaky scorer and the Wild are getting one of those hot streaks at the right time.

18. Washington Capitals — It hasn’t been the offense that has been hurt by the offseason departures of Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams, it is the defense that has been the problem. Entering the week the Capitals are 26th in the league in goals against and 25th in shots against.

19. Nashville Predators — Pekka Rinne has been a question mark in recent seasons but so far this season he has been the Predators’ best, most valuable player. They somehow have six wins while getting just one combined goal from Ryan Johansen and P.K Subban.

20. Boston Bruins — With seven goals in his first nine games Brad Marchand has scored 83 goals since the start of the 2015-16 season. That is the fifth best mark in the NHL behind only Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

21. San Jose Sharks — After winning just three of their first four games the Sharks have won four out of their past six games, including a wildly successful five-game road trip.

22. Dallas Stars — So far this Stars season is going about as should have been expected. Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn are carrying the offense and everything else is just kind of … average. Against playoff teams from a year ago they are only 1-3-0 so far this season.

23. Carolina Hurricanes — Here is a story you have almost certainly heard before: Goaltending has been an early season problem in Carolina. In his first taste as an everyday starter Scott Darling has an .897 save percentage.

24. Colorado Avalanche — Another team that has been hit by a sharp dose of reality after an early season surge. That 7-0 loss to an expansion team is going to leave a mark.

25. Edmonton Oilers — They are still better than their record indicates but the lack of secondary scoring is going to be a real problem. Maybe trading Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle for Adam Larsson and Ryan Strome wasn’t the best idea.

26. Florida Panthers — They have four players at the top of the lineup all averaging a point-per-game but things are not going well defensively or in net where Roberto Luongo remains sidelined.

27. Detroit Red Wings — A fast start has quickly turned into disappointment thanks to a six-game losing streak. This is more of what should have been expected from this team.

28. Montreal Canadiens — It has been the perfect storm of chaos in Montreal so far this season. A bad start, some off ice drama, the captain has just three goals (zero assists) in his first 11 games.

29. New York Rangers — At this point it is not quite clear if the defense is still an issue or poor goaltending performances are still clouding things. Either way, the Rangers probably did not expect to be near the bottom of the standings at any point this season. This team should not be this bad.

30. Buffalo Sabres — Jason Pominville has played well in his return to Buffalo and Jack Eichel is great. Everything else is lousy.

31. Arizona Coyotes — You really do not need to say anything when you look at the standings to see 0-10-1.