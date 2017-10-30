Getty

Former Penguins prospect Pouliot gaining confidence with Canucks

By Cam TuckerOct 30, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT
VANCOUVER — A trade prior to the start of the season brought Derrick Pouliot to Vancouver. An injury to the club’s top blue liner, Alex Edler, presented a chance for the former Penguins prospect to get into the Canucks lineup.

Through seven games, Pouliot’s confidence is beginning to grow with the Canucks, who have started to roll over the past few games despite expectations that they would once again struggle in the Western Conference despite a number of offseason acquisitions and a coaching change.

Selected eighth overall by the Penguins in 2012, Pouliot had never played a full regular season for Pittsburgh, instead splitting his time between the minors and the NHL since joining that organization. Just prior to the start of this season, the Canucks decided to take a chance on the left-shooting defenseman, sending Andrey Pedan and a fourth-round pick in 2018 to Pittsburgh.

In Vancouver, Pouliot re-joins his old Portland Winterhawks teammate Sven Baertschi and coach Travis Green. He acknowledged that it’s nice knowing some familiar faces as he gets more familiar with his new team. On the ice, Pouliot has three assists while being used on the point on the power play.

“I feel good out there on the ice. Hockey is fun and it’s good to come to the rink every day,” said Pouliot last week, after the Canucks thumped the Washington Capitals. “The change of scenery is sometimes all you need.

“Getting more comfortable with the guys, how they play, the guys’ habits … and then just playing a regular shift, playing every night. It really helps your confidence grow and your overall game develop.”

Pouliot is so far averaging just below 16 minutes of ice time per game on the third pairing, while posting a Corsi For rating of just under 52 per cent at five-on-five, per Corsica. Known as a player that can quarterback the power play from the blue line, the Canucks have given him opportunities with the advantage at 2:51 per game in the absence of Edler.

While the Penguins were willing to move on from the now 23-year-old blue liner, Canucks general manager Jim Benning admitted at the time of the trade that they have had interest in Pouliot dating back to his junior days and the hope is that his offensive potential, which he has shown in the WHL and then when he made the jump to the AHL, will pay off in Vancouver. The belief from Benning was that Pouliot fit in well with the style Green wanted to play, and he was confident it was worth the chance as the team searches to find more offense throughout its lineup.

Pouliot also isn’t the first player struggling to make the full-time jump to the NHL that the Canucks have taken a chance on in recent years. Baertschi and Markus Granlund were both prospects in the Flames system, splitting time between the NHL and AHL but ultimately unable to secure full-time roster spots in Calgary before they were acquired in trades with Vancouver.

“I think he’s a guy that plays with a lot of confidence most of the time and he makes his plays,” said Baertschi of Pouliot.

“The way I know him from back in junior is he’s exactly the same player, still. Maybe a little more mature now. But he still wants to make plays. Sometimes you don’t expect that exact play but he’s still going to make it and that’s what makes him such a good player.”

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stars align for unexpected Tavares vs. Dansk showdown

By Cam TuckerOct 30, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT
The NHL released its Three Stars of the Week on Monday. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that New York Islanders captain John Tavares was named the first star.

The Islanders played three times last week, with Tavares scoring hat tricks in two of those games, becoming the third player in franchise history to achieve that feat, and recording a total of seven points. New York has also won four of its last five games, with its most recent victory coming against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Given the numbers, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk is worthy of being recognized as the second star after posting two victories last week, allowing only two goals against on 63 shots and posting the first shutout in the expansion franchise’s history.

Read more: Golden Knights hoping early season success continues as they hit the road

What’s more significant, though, is that Dansk was initially playing in the American Hockey League earlier this season and was only recalled on Oct. 19. Both Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban are on the injured reserve list, which has put Vegas into the situation of using a goalie with no prior NHL experience.

Through three games, including his first career NHL starts, Dansk has posted a .959 save percentage. There is no way he’d be able to maintain that over the long-term, but despite being put into a difficult situation, there is no denying that Dansk has been solid in net for Vegas over this stretch and contributed to the team’s remarkably good start, including 12 of a possible 14 points during its recently concluded seven-game home stand.

Here we are on Monday and the top two stars of last week, Tavares the proven scorer and Dansk the recent AHL call-up, are expected to face each other when the Islanders host the Golden Knights tonight.

“I’ve just been trying to work in practice and keep up with the pace with the guys,” Dansk told the CBC. “Goalie coach Dave (Prior) has been on me quite a bit, keeping me strict with everything, all the details. It’s been unexpected, but a lot of fun.”

Tavares, though, hasn’t made it much fun for opposing goalies of late.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Habs forward Scherbak undergoes knee surgery

By Cam TuckerOct 30, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT
Looking to build some momentum after Saturday’s win over the New York Rangers, the Montreal Canadiens received some bad news on Monday.

Prospect forward Nikita Scherbak has been lost for six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee. The 21-year-old forward suffered the injury during Thursday’s game against the L.A. Kings and was subsequently held out of the lineup versus the Rangers.

A first-round selection of the Habs in 2014, Scherbak was recalled just over a week ago after posting a promising nine points in six games down in the AHL to start this season while Montreal was mired in a funk. In two games this season with the NHL club, Scherbak has yet to record a point.

The Habs are about to close out what’s been a mostly disastrous month of October. It started with a shootout win over Buffalo but then regressed into an ugly, bordering on embarrassing, seven-game losing streak that put general manager Marc Bergevin on the hot seat.

Montreal has since snapped that losing skid, with wins in two of its last three games while showing signs of breaking free of its struggles on offense with a combined 10 goals scored in those two victories.

The Habs are on the road Monday, as they face the Ottawa Senators.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights hoping early season success continues as they hit the road

By Sean LeahyOct 30, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT
BROOKLYN — It’s almost November and the Vegas Golden Knights have one of the best records in the NHL. That’s definitely a sentence you didn’t expect to read after June’s expansion draft, but here we are. An 8-1-0 record and plus-15 goal differential has been powered by six wins in seven home games.

After taking care of business at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights now face their first big test of the season. Eight of their next nine games will be on the road, starting with Monday night’s tilt against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center. Head coach Gerard Gallant is emphasizing the old cliche “one game at a time,” and his players are on the same wavelength.

“Make sure you focus on the game ahead of you and not the whole road trip,” said Vegas forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare after Monday’s morning skate. “There’s no point of thinking of a game you’re not going to play anyway. That’s the biggest chance you have to burn yourself on the game that you have in-hand. Just make sure that you focus. For us, it’s the Islanders tonight. Just focus on that and nothing else.”

The Golden Knights’ success has been one of the feel-good stories in the NHL this season. While their league-high PDO (106) and possession numbers (46 percent Corsi), via Corsica, say they’ll come back down to earth eventually, their start is still a remarkable feat.

Hitting the road for a few weeks now allows players for some bonding time. Dinner Sunday night in New York City was a good start as the “getting to know you” process continues. (Gallant joked that he knows all of players names now.) The majority of players in that dressing room had their career paths unexpectedly altered over the summer and it was up to them to immediately develop chemistry.

“The fact that we all come from different organizations and different teams, all of us had to make an effort to get to know the guy that was next to you,” Bellemare said. “When you come to a team, you have to [make] the effort to introduce yourself to everybody. In this team we all had to do the same job. We all had to try to learn [about] the next guy and his family and everything. I think we can keep it that way and because of that there is less room for cheating or trying to do it your way. It has to be the team way because this is the only way we can survive.”

The Golden Knights players also shared another thing in common: the chips on their shoulders. A new franchise. A lot of preseason predictions placing them with high draft lottery chances. Add it to the pile of internal motivations.

“Not one of us were protected [in expansion draft] so it was kind of a feeling like ‘Alright, we’re in this together, let’s make sure we show everybody else that they made a mistake,’” Bellemare said.

No matter how the rest of their first NHL season goes, the Golden Knights’ opening month success has been vital on two fronts. First, they’re creating more hockey fans in Vegas and converting previous casuals to die-hard status now. Their winning ways has also provided reasons to smile after the mass shooting earlier this month. The aftermath of that tragic day showed just how much of an impact they’re already making in the community.

“It’s still early in the season, but with what happened on October 1, it helped us get an identity right from the start,” Bellemare said. “We’re doing this not for each other. We’re doing this for the town and that’s the most important part.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Keeping Sergachev around is right decision for Bolts

By Joey AlfieriOct 30, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Acquiring an additional second round pick must have been tempting for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but keeping blue liner Mikhail Sergachev on the team definitely outweighed that.

When the Lightning traded Jonathan Drouin to Montreal for Sergachev, there was a conditional second round pick involved in the deal. The Bolts would get the draft pick from the Habs if the young Russian suited up in less than 40 NHL games in 2017-18.

It’s still early, but it certainly looks like the second-rounder won’t be switching hands.

Over the weekend, the organization told Sergachev that he could start looking for an apartment in Tampa, which would indicate that they’re serious about not sending him back to his junior team.

The decision is hardly a surprise, as the 19-year-old has four goals, six assists and a plus-5 rating in 12 games this season.

The Lightning coaching staff have sheltered him so far (he averages  13:20 of ice time per game), but his TOI has been increasing slowly. Over the last four games, he’s played between 14:23 and 16:56.

“He’s a fast learner, I’ll tell you that,” head coach Jon Cooper said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “Looking at his first preseason game to his first regular-season game to now, just his comfort level with the league. … By no means is it perfect. But just watching him develop in a short period of time, he’s a confident kid.

“Everybody makes a big deal about him passing the nine-game mark. But he’s deserved it. He deserves to be here.”

As Cooper mentioned, Sergachev has surpassed the nine-game mark, which means that the first year of his entry-level contract has officially kicked in. Now, if he plays 40 games, not only will they not get that second-rounder from Montreal, but it’ll also mean that he’ll be a year closer to free agency, per CBA rules.

At the end of the day, Sergachev is on a team that’s playing really well, the coaching staff believes in him and he’s been incredibly productive for a defeseman that’s playing limited minutes. The team could’ve decided to send him back to OHL Windsor at some point, but the best place for him to learn is in Tampa Bay.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.