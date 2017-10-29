AP

Video: Toffoli’s incredible buzzer-beater OT goal defeats Bruins

By Cam TuckerOct 29, 2017, 12:10 AM EDT
Well, that was sudden.

Less than a full second remained on the game clock when the Kings lined up for an offensive zone faceoff in overtime against the Bruins.

In the end, that didn’t matter, though. With Jonathan Quick on the bench for the extra attacker during the three-on-three session, Anze Kopitar won a clean draw back to Tyler Toffoli, who wasted no time ripping his shot by Tuukka Rask, giving the Kings an incredible buzzer-beater overtime victory.

It’s one thing to draw up a play like that. It’s another to execute it to perfection, without a single flaw, at that time in the game. But that’s what happened Saturday, as the Kings improved their record to 9-1-1 atop the Pacific Division.

“How long does it take to score a goal? Less than a second!” — Ted Orion, D3: The Mighty Ducks.

Oilers reportedly ‘disappointed’ in Strome-Eberle trade

By Cam TuckerOct 28, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT
When it comes to overall production, it’s been a slow start for Ryan Strome with his new team in Edmonton.

Beyond the play of Connor McDavid and a two-goal outing from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Thursday, it’s been a slow start for just about everyone on the Oilers roster.

That said, it was surprising to hear on Saturday, before we’ve even completed the first month of the NHL season, how the Oilers are apparently viewing the Ryan Strome-Jordan Eberle deal from this summer.

From Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet:

“The fact remains, they’re disappointed in the Ryan Strome for Jordan Eberle deal. I think they’re not married to even keeping Strome, if they can move him. I think probably would. The question is would he bring anything in return of significance? No question … it’s a priority for Peter Chiarelli to find some scoring on the right side.”

Wow.

In trading Eberle, Edmonton moved a forward that may have had a disappointing playoff but is a proven 20-goal scorer, reaching 34 in his second full season back in 2011-12. Eberle does have a cap hit of $6 million per season, so in acquiring Strome and his $2.5 million cap hit, the Oilers were able to create more space in order to sign restricted free agent Leon Draisaitl.

Strome, taken fifth overall in 2011, had 50 points in 2014-15 but was up and down during his time with the New York Islanders before a change of scenery was given to him in this trade. The Oilers were certainly excited at the time to receive a player that could be used both at center or the wing.

Nine games into his tenure with Edmonton, though, and Strome — a pending restricted free agent at the end of the season — has one goal and three points. Eberle began tonight’s game versus Nashville without a goal (he had six assists in 10 games), but changed that early in the first period. He ended up scoring twice with a three-point night.

The Oilers entered this season with heightened expectations after making it to the second round of the playoffs, but they entered tonight’s game versus Washington sitting 29th in the league in scoring with only 2.22 goals-for per game. McDavid has either scored or assisted on 50 per cent of his team’s goals early on, and secondary scoring has become an issue.

There are currently six players on that roster — including Strome, Draisaitl and Milan Lucic — who began tonight with only one goal on the season. Edmonton currently sits with a 3-5-1 record.

Gostisbehere suffers upper-body injury versus Maple Leafs

By Cam TuckerOct 28, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, doing so without defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere for the entire third period.

The Flyers announced at the beginning of the final period that Gostisbehere would not return because of an upper-body injury, forcing an already young Philadelphia blue line down to five skaters for the duration. Still, they were able to hold off the Maple Leafs for a 4-2 victory, with 20-year-old Ivan Provorov leading the defensive group in ice time with 27:11 and Brian Elliott making 28 saves.

The injury to Gostisbehere occurred on a hard hit into the boards from Leo Komarov. There was no call on the play.

The Flyers already entered this game without Andrew MacDonald, who is expected to be out for at least four weeks after he was hurt blocking a shot versus Edmonton a week ago.

Philadelphia fell behind midway through the first period, but regrouped to score three straight goals to take the lead. The second goal was not without controversy, though, as the Maple Leafs appeared upset that there wasn’t an interference call against the Flyers in the neutral zone as the puck transitioned onto the stick of Jakub Voracek seconds before he scored on a slick move to the forehand.

Video: Athanasiou buries first goal since conclusion of contract stalemate

By Cam TuckerOct 28, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT
Eight days after finally settling on a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, Andreas Athanasiou has his first goal of the season.

Situated wide open in the slot, Athanasiou went down to one knee to one-time his shot, which beat Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer on the glove side to give Detroit the lead in the first period.

Athanasiou made his season debut on Thursday, going without a point in 11:38 of ice time against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After a long summer of negotiations, reports that the now 23-year-old forward, a restricted free agent at the time, could sign with a KHL team, and a holdout that entered the second week of the season, Athanasiou and the Red Wings finally agreed on a one-year, $1.387 million contract.

Athanasiou had a strong 2016-17 season with 18 goals and 29 points in 64 games, displaying terrific speed and skill, and the ability to make special plays on a team that could use another young dynamic offensive presence in its lineup.

Ducks receive good and bad news on injury front

By Cam TuckerOct 28, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT
First, the good news: Sami Vatanen is expected to make his season debut on the Ducks’ blue line tonight against the surging Tampa Bay Lightning, per Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.

The 26-year-old Vatanen had shoulder surgery in May after his team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Nashville Predators and was initially expected back in the lineup some time around November, along with Hampus Lindholm.

The latter has already returned to game action for the Ducks, making his debut Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. To get Vatanen and Lindholm back is a boost for Anaheim’s blue line, as this team looks to get on a hot streak after a 4-4-1 start to the season.

Another positive development is the fact Ryan Miller has also reportedly been activated from the injured reserve list and is expected to back up John Gibson tonight.

That’s the good news.

The bad news? It once again has to do with another injury to another key member of the Ducks defensive group.

Per the Ducks, Cam Fowler is expected to miss the next three to seven weeks because of a knee injury, which has already kept him out of the lineup for the last week. He initially suffered the injury on Oct. 20 versus the Habs, playing less than two minutes of that game before leaving.

That’s a significant loss for Anaheim considering Fowler leads the team in ice time, averaging just under 23 minutes per game, including duties on the penalty kill and power play.

The club also added that Kevin Bieksa will be re-evaluated for a hand injury he suffered Tuesday in Philadelphia. Bieksa was involved in a quick fight with Radko Gudas, though he caught the Flyers defenseman with a right hand, ending the scrap.

