The Buzzer: Another Tavares hat trick; Coyotes lose … again

Player of the night: John Tavares (again)
Just another hat trick for Islanders star John Tavares.
After scoring three goals on Tuesday against Arizona, Tavares was back at it on Saturday, recording the natural hat trick in just over seven minutes early in the third period to help the Islanders to a 6-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.
Tavares is on quite a roll right now, with 10 points in his last four games, while the Islanders have won four of their last five. Now, the big test comes when they face the Vegas Golden Knights at home on Monday.
Honorable mentions go to Evgeny Kuznetsov, who scored twice in the third period, including the winner against the Edmonton Oilers, and teammate Alex Ovechkin, who had three assists. The Capitals erased an early two-goal deficit with five unanswered goals to defeat the Oilers.
Highlight of the night:
Tyler Toffoli gave the L.A. Kings an overtime victory with his second goal of the night, as he buried a shot from a set play on an offensive zone faceoff with less than a second remaining in overtime.
Incredible.
Factoid of the night:
The Arizona Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Scores:
————
Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.