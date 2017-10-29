AP

‘Nothing early about this,’ says McLellan as Oilers continue to struggle

By Cam TuckerOct 29, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT
The Edmonton Oilers still have 72 games remaining on their schedule, which would give the impression that they have plenty of time to turn around what’s been a disappointing month of October and climb the Western Conference standings.

But after another loss, this time to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, head coach Todd McLellan expressed an urgency to his team, noting that their struggles, particularly on offense, can no longer be dismissed as a short-term issue that will simply correct itself with time.

“There’s nothing early about this. Let’s not kid ourselves,” McLellan told reporters after a 5-2 defeat to Washington, in which the Oilers built up an early two-goal lead and then faltered in the second and third periods.

“There’s a lot of points that have gone by and you never get them back. They have the same value now as they do at the end of the year. It’s tough falling behind in a game. It’s also tough falling behind in the season. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and we’re going to have to play better than we have. We don’t have enough players playing at their capabilities — or at least what we believe their capabilities are — to consistently win.”

The biggest issue right now is scoring. Edmonton is 30th in the NHL averaging only 2.20 goals-for per game, and has been plagued by a lack of secondary scoring. Connor McDavid has 11 points and has contributed to 50 per cent of the Oilers goal totals so far.

With the Oilers struggling in that department, there was a report Saturday that the club is disappointed with the Ryan StromeJordan Eberle trade from this summer. That deal may have opened up available cap space for Edmonton to get Leon Draisaitl under contract with a hefty raise, but it also removed a player that was a proven scorer. Strome, now 24 years old, had one impressive season with the New York Islanders, but also endured up and down times there as well.

The Oilers are nearing the time when a decision must be made on right winger Kailer Yamamoto. The 19-year-old rookie has appeared in seven games with three assists, and is still eligible to be returned to junior at the nine-game threshold without using up the first year of his entry-level contract.

The Oilers also have 2016 fourth-overall pick Jesse Puljujarvi playing down in the American Hockey League. The 19-year-old right winger’s point total — three assists in seven games — is hardly overwhelming, but the 14 shots on goal he’s put up over the last two games would suggest he may be finding a bit of a groove down there and on the cusp breaking out in the goal column.

With Girardi gone from Yankees, New York’s hot seat shifts to Vigneault

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT
The good news is that the New York Rangers are in a position to steal at least a few headlines in New York.

The bad news is that they’re not really making the positive headlines that you’d hope for, as Alain Vigneault probably nods sadly at the phrase “no news is good news.” With each loss – and Saturday’s defeat against the Montreal Canadiens was another tough one – the speculation about Vigneault’s job security continues to boil over.

The New York Post’s Larry Brooks penned a column with an ominous headline “Alain Vigneault may have one game left.” Brooks provides some interesting perspective therein, speculating that Lindy Ruff would take over in the short-term, while noting the Rangers’ slow starts with amusing specificity:

The Rangers have been outscored 3-0 in the first 2:00 of games; 5-1 in the first 3:00; 6-2 in the first 4:00; 8-3 in the first six minutes; 10-4 within the first 10:00; and 13-4 in the first 12:00 of the first 12 games.

That is inexcusable. The Blueshirts have been chronically unengaged both mentally and physically coming out of the room for the drop of the first puck. If the athletes believe they are working hard enough, they are delusional. They are doing the minimum, and poorly, at that.

It’s actually an earlier piece from Brooks that might be the most fascinating/tough on the heart. Vigneault put himself in the shoes of now-former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, and it felt a bit like he was going through therapy. Via Brooks:

“I can put myself in his shoes and really feel the pain he’s going through,” Vigneault said of Girardi on Friday. “But one thing I understand is the business part of it. As much as I’d like to say I don’t, I do.”

Yikes, that sure seems dismal. It’s also understandable that he’d feel some kinship to Girardi. Both have been able to enjoy success in the standings, even if their decisions are always under a microscope. Part of that is the nature of the beast while coaching in New York; some of the criticisms are, of course, also valid.

This isn’t a matter of one beat writer railing against Vigneault. If it wasn’t enough to hear about fans booing the team – never a great vote of confidence, often a strong message to ownership – the prevailing criticisms seem to be about a perceived lack of effort.

Then again, when you charge a team with a lack of “compete,” sometimes you’re maybe ignoring other problems.

Is AV just not the right fit for a team with quite a few young players of increasing importance, from Brady Skjei to Pavel Buchnevich to J.T. Miller.

There’s also the possibility that the Rangers are merely falling off the tightrope after walking it perilously last season. Much was made about this team’s style overcoming shot metrics that didn’t always lean their way, but with Henrik Lundqvist possibly showing his age and a few key scorers coming up dry so far, maybe this team is merely facing the reality of a so-so roster?

Whether you want to place a lot or a little of the blame on Vigneault, it’s often the coach that goes when a team is in a miserable situation. Sometimes problems fester to the point where that coach might welcome the reprieve, and it wouldn’t be shocking if AV may feel some if that day comes.

Sadly for Vigneault, it feels like that threat might not be far away.

Report: Golden Knights suspend Shipachyov for leaving AHL team

By Cam TuckerOct 29, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT
There has been another twist in the Vadim Shipachyov – Vegas Golden Knights saga.

Per Eric Engels of Sportsnet, the 30-year-old Russian forward has been suspended after leaving the Chicago Wolves, the minor league affiliate to the Golden Knights, and that if a trade does not soon take place, Shipachyov’s contract with Vegas could be terminated and he could return to Russia.

The Golden Knights signed Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million deal in May. Shipachyov had spent his entire professional career in Russia, posting lofty numbers playing for St. Petersburg SKA, especially over the last three years, making him an intriguing player for the expansion franchise as he transitioned to the North American game.

Recalled from the AHL two weeks ago, Shipachyov made his debut against Boston and scored in that game. In three games with Vegas, he had only the one goal, and never made it to the 11-minute mark in ice time in each of those contests.

Earlier this week, the Golden Knights sent Shipachyov back down to the minors but also reportedly gave him and his agent permission to seek a trade out of Vegas, as this working relationship continued through a rather lengthy rough patch.

While this has been taking place off the ice, the Golden Knights have continued to rack up the wins, with eight in nine games to begin their inaugural season.

Video: Clayton Keller continues to shine during Coyotes gloomy start

By Cam TuckerOct 29, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT
The Arizona Coyotes are nearing the end of a five-game road trip through the Eastern Conference, still searching for their first win of the season.

It’s been a disaster for the Coyotes this month. Last night’s defeat in New Jersey dropped their record to 0-10-1, which puts them in forgettable company. This isn’t a piece of history any team ever wants to be associated with.

There has been one bright spot though, and it’s the play of 2016 first-round pick Clayton Keller.

Taken seventh overall that year, Keller had a nice start to this season and has continued that, particularly during this most recent five-game stretch with five goals and eight points in that time, putting the 19-year-old center atop the rookie scoring race.

Keller scored another terrific goal on Saturday — albeit in another disappointing loss for the Coyotes — as he stripped the puck from Nico Hischier inside the New Jersey zone, then walked in and beat Cory Schneider through the five-hole.

“He’s a guy who has some swagger,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka told USA Today. “He has real confidence in him, bordering on cockiness. That’s a good thing because he is a respectful kid and a good teammate. He works well with coaches and he takes criticism well. He’s a big part of what we are trying to do here.”

The Coyotes visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday and the Detroit Red Wings the following night, so if they are to get their first win of the season this week, it will have to come in a back-to-back situation at the end of an already disheartening road trip.

Making matters worse is the fact that coach Rick Tocchet told reporters after the game that defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson went through concussion protocol late in the third period of last night’s game.

The Buzzer: Another Tavares hat trick; Coyotes lose … again

By Cam TuckerOct 29, 2017, 12:55 AM EDT
Player of the night: John Tavares (again)

Just another hat trick for Islanders star John Tavares.

After scoring three goals on Tuesday against Arizona, Tavares was back at it on Saturday, recording the natural hat trick in just over seven minutes early in the third period to help the Islanders to a 6-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Tavares is on quite a roll right now, with 10 points in his last four games, while the Islanders have won four of their last five. Now, the big test comes when they face the Vegas Golden Knights at home on Monday.

Honorable mentions go to Evgeny Kuznetsov, who scored twice in the third period, including the winner against the Edmonton Oilers, and teammate Alex Ovechkin, who had three assists. The Capitals erased an early two-goal deficit with five unanswered goals to defeat the Oilers.

Highlight of the night:

Tyler Toffoli gave the L.A. Kings an overtime victory with his second goal of the night, as he buried a shot from a set play on an offensive zone faceoff with less than a second remaining in overtime.

Incredible.

Factoid of the night:

The Arizona Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Scores:

Washington 5, Edmonton 2

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

L.A. 2, Boston 1 (OT)

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Montreal 5, NY Rangers 4

Anaheim 4, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 3, Florida 2 (SO)

New Jersey 4, Arizona 3

St. Louis 4, Columbus 1

NY Islanders 6, Nashville 2

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 6, Chicago 3

