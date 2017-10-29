Getty

Injury-addled Ducks monitor Getzlaf after puck to face

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT
The Anaheim Ducks already had plenty of injuries to deal with heading into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now they must be concerned about captain Ryan Getzlaf after he was clearly shaken up by a puck to the face.

The Ducks used the phrasing that Getzlaf “continues to be evaluated” regarding an upper-body injury.

Sportsnet tweeted a GIF of the unfortunate bounce for Getzlaf and the Ducks:

Getzlaf, 32, came into Sunday on a high note. He generated three assists in the Ducks’ somewhat-surprising win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and had seven points in his last four contests.

On the bright side, the Ducks have an opportunity to rest, as their next game doesn’t come until Wednesday. They play nine of 11 games in Anaheim to begin November, so having Getzlaf on hand certainly would help them make the most of that stretch.

Again, this is far from the only issue for Anaheim. Sami Vatanen was believed to be ready to play, but that fell through tonight. Cam Fowler and Ryan Kesler aren’t expected to play again anytime soon, Kevin Bieksa is day-to-day with an issue, and Patrick Eaves is dealing with some frightening health problems. Ryan Miller just made his debut tonight.

The Ducks seemed aware that this might be a tough start to the season thanks in part to injuries, so potentially losing Getzlaf for some time could be a problem. We’ll see if there are any updates tonight, as the game is currently in the third period.

Report: No fine or suspension for hit that injured Flyers’ Gostisbehere

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT
It looks like nothing but an injury will come from the hit that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov delivered on Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere during Saturday’s 4-2 Philly win.

There was no penalty on the play during the contest itself, and David Isaac of the Courier Post reports that the hit will not result in a fine or a suspension.

(Watch the check in question in the video above this post’s headline.)

The Flyers haven’t provided an additional update on Sunday after announcing that he wouldn’t return to last night’s game because of an upper-body injury. Gostisbehere joins Nolan Patrick as Flyers with upper-body issues, while fellow defenseman Andrew MacDonald is sidelined as well.

This is that much more unfortunate because things looked to be up in a big way for “Ghost Bear” (or is it “Ghostbear?”). His possession stats have been positive, and he’s already scored a whopping 13 points in just 11 regular-season games.

Gostisbehere has been an integral part of the Flyers’ well-oiled machine of a power play, collecting eight of his 13 points on the man advantage. Flyers coach Dave Hakstol wasn’t happy with the hit, as Isaac reported last night:

“It’s a tough hit. It’s one that’s got to be looked at,” Hakstol said. “It’s a hit in the numbers and it’s a tough hit for our player.”

Plenty of others believed that it should have at least drawn a penalty.

While Komarov explained to TSN’s Mark Masters that it was a “normal situation” as far as the question of “seeing the numbers” on Ghost goes, he did concede that a penalty might have been appropriate.

Back in Feb. 2016, Komarov received a three-game suspension for elbowing Ryan McDonagh of the New York Rangers. He’s been on the other side of a questionable hit, too, missing multiple games in 2014 with a concussion.

This situation will not factor into his suspension history, whether Flyers fans believe that it should or not.

With Girardi gone from Yankees, New York’s hot seat shifts to Vigneault

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT
The good news is that the New York Rangers are in a position to steal at least a few headlines in New York.

The bad news is that they’re not really making the positive headlines that you’d hope for, as Alain Vigneault probably nods sadly at the phrase “no news is good news.” With each loss – and Saturday’s defeat against the Montreal Canadiens was another tough one – the speculation about Vigneault’s job security continues to boil over.

The New York Post’s Larry Brooks penned a column with an ominous headline “Alain Vigneault may have one game left.” Brooks provides some interesting perspective therein, speculating that Lindy Ruff would take over in the short-term, while noting the Rangers’ slow starts with amusing specificity:

The Rangers have been outscored 3-0 in the first 2:00 of games; 5-1 in the first 3:00; 6-2 in the first 4:00; 8-3 in the first six minutes; 10-4 within the first 10:00; and 13-4 in the first 12:00 of the first 12 games.

That is inexcusable. The Blueshirts have been chronically unengaged both mentally and physically coming out of the room for the drop of the first puck. If the athletes believe they are working hard enough, they are delusional. They are doing the minimum, and poorly, at that.

It’s actually an earlier piece from Brooks that might be the most fascinating/tough on the heart. Vigneault put himself in the shoes of now-former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, and it felt a bit like he was going through therapy. Via Brooks:

“I can put myself in his shoes and really feel the pain he’s going through,” Vigneault said of Girardi on Friday. “But one thing I understand is the business part of it. As much as I’d like to say I don’t, I do.”

Yikes, that sure seems dismal. It’s also understandable that he’d feel some kinship to Girardi. Both have been able to enjoy success in the standings, even if their decisions are always under a microscope. Part of that is the nature of the beast while coaching in New York; some of the criticisms are, of course, also valid.

Hardball Talk: What are the Yankees thinking letting Girardi go?

This isn’t a matter of one beat writer railing against Vigneault. If it wasn’t enough to hear about fans booing the team – never a great vote of confidence, often a strong message to ownership – the prevailing criticisms seem to be about a perceived lack of effort.

Then again, when you charge a team with a lack of “compete,” sometimes you’re maybe ignoring other problems.

Is AV just not the right fit for a team with quite a few young players of increasing importance, from Brady Skjei to Pavel Buchnevich to J.T. Miller.

There’s also the possibility that the Rangers are merely falling off the tightrope after walking it perilously last season. Much was made about this team’s style overcoming shot metrics that didn’t always lean their way, but with Henrik Lundqvist possibly showing his age and a few key scorers coming up dry so far, maybe this team is merely facing the reality of a so-so roster?

Whether you want to place a lot or a little of the blame on Vigneault, it’s often the coach that goes when a team is in a miserable situation. Sometimes problems fester to the point where that coach might welcome the reprieve, and it wouldn’t be shocking if AV may feel some if that day comes.

Sadly for Vigneault, it feels like that threat might not be far away.

‘Nothing early about this,’ says McLellan as Oilers continue to struggle

By Cam TuckerOct 29, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Edmonton Oilers still have 72 games remaining on their schedule, which would give the impression that they have plenty of time to turn around what’s been a disappointing month of October and climb the Western Conference standings.

But after another loss, this time to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, head coach Todd McLellan expressed an urgency to his team, noting that their struggles, particularly on offense, can no longer be dismissed as a short-term issue that will simply correct itself with time.

“There’s nothing early about this. Let’s not kid ourselves,” McLellan told reporters after a 5-2 defeat to Washington, in which the Oilers built up an early two-goal lead and then faltered in the second and third periods.

“There’s a lot of points that have gone by and you never get them back. They have the same value now as they do at the end of the year. It’s tough falling behind in a game. It’s also tough falling behind in the season. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and we’re going to have to play better than we have. We don’t have enough players playing at their capabilities — or at least what we believe their capabilities are — to consistently win.”

The biggest issue right now is scoring. Edmonton is 30th in the NHL averaging only 2.20 goals-for per game, and has been plagued by a lack of secondary scoring. Connor McDavid has 11 points and has contributed to 50 per cent of the Oilers goal totals so far.

With the Oilers struggling in that department, there was a report Saturday that the club is disappointed with the Ryan StromeJordan Eberle trade from this summer. That deal may have opened up available cap space for Edmonton to get Leon Draisaitl under contract with a hefty raise, but it also removed a player that was a proven scorer. Strome, now 24 years old, had one impressive season with the New York Islanders, but also endured up and down times there as well.

The Oilers are nearing the time when a decision must be made on right winger Kailer Yamamoto. The 19-year-old rookie has appeared in seven games with three assists, and is still eligible to be returned to junior at the nine-game threshold without using up the first year of his entry-level contract.

The Oilers also have 2016 fourth-overall pick Jesse Puljujarvi playing down in the American Hockey League. The 19-year-old right winger’s point total — three assists in seven games — is hardly overwhelming, but the 14 shots on goal he’s put up over the last two games would suggest he may be finding a bit of a groove down there and on the cusp breaking out in the goal column.

————

Report: Golden Knights suspend Shipachyov for leaving AHL team

By Cam TuckerOct 29, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT
4 Comments

There has been another twist in the Vadim Shipachyov – Vegas Golden Knights saga.

Per Eric Engels of Sportsnet, the 30-year-old Russian forward has been suspended after leaving the Chicago Wolves, the minor league affiliate to the Golden Knights, and that if a trade does not soon take place, Shipachyov’s contract with Vegas could be terminated and he could return to Russia.

The Golden Knights signed Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million deal in May. Shipachyov had spent his entire professional career in Russia, posting lofty numbers playing for St. Petersburg SKA, especially over the last three years, making him an intriguing player for the expansion franchise as he transitioned to the North American game.

Recalled from the AHL two weeks ago, Shipachyov made his debut against Boston and scored in that game. In three games with Vegas, he had only the one goal, and never made it to the 11-minute mark in ice time in each of those contests.

Earlier this week, the Golden Knights sent Shipachyov back down to the minors but also reportedly gave him and his agent permission to seek a trade out of Vegas, as this working relationship continued through a rather lengthy rough patch.

While this has been taking place off the ice, the Golden Knights have continued to rack up the wins, with eight in nine games to begin their inaugural season.

————

