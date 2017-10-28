Getty

Video: Athanasiou buries first goal since conclusion of contract stalemate

By Cam Tucker Oct 28, 2017
Eight days after finally settling on a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, Andreas Athanasiou has his first goal of the season.

Situated wide open in the slot, Athanasiou went down to one knee to one-time his shot, which beat Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer on the glove side to give Detroit the lead in the first period.

Athanasiou made his season debut on Thursday, going without a point in 11:38 of ice time against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After a long summer of negotiations, reports that the now 23-year-old forward, a restricted free agent at the time, could sign with a KHL team, and a holdout that entered the second week of the season, Athanasiou and the Red Wings finally agreed on a one-year, $1.387 million contract.

Athanasiou had a strong 2016-17 season with 18 goals and 29 points in 64 games, displaying terrific speed and skill, and the ability to make special plays on a team that could use another young dynamic offensive presence in its lineup.

Ducks receive good and bad news on injury front

By Cam Tucker Oct 28, 2017
First, the good news: Sami Vatanen is expected to make his season debut on the Ducks’ blue line tonight against the surging Tampa Bay Lightning, per Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.

The 26-year-old Vatanen had shoulder surgery in May after his team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Nashville Predators and was initially expected back in the lineup some time around November, along with Hampus Lindholm.

The latter has already returned to game action for the Ducks, making his debut Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. To get Vatanen and Lindholm back is a boost for Anaheim’s blue line, as this team looks to get on a hot streak after a 4-4-1 start to the season.

Another positive development is the fact Ryan Miller has also reportedly been activated from the injured reserve list and is expected to back up John Gibson tonight.

That’s the good news.

The bad news? It once again has to do with another injury to another key member of the Ducks defensive group.

Per the Ducks, Cam Fowler is expected to miss the next three to seven weeks because of a knee injury, which has already kept him out of the lineup for the last week. He initially suffered the injury on Oct. 20 versus the Habs, playing less than two minutes of that game before leaving.

That’s a significant loss for Anaheim considering Fowler leads the team in ice time, averaging just under 23 minutes per game, including duties on the penalty kill and power play.

The club also added that Kevin Bieksa will be re-evaluated for a hand injury he suffered Tuesday in Philadelphia. Bieksa was involved in a quick fight with Radko Gudas, though he caught the Flyers defenseman with a right hand, ending the scrap.

‘It was unbelievable’ — Bolts host young cancer patient at morning skate

By Cam Tucker Oct 28, 2017
The Tampa Bay Lightning had a new player on the ice for their morning skate on Saturday.

Weston Hermann, 11, took part in the Bolts’ skate prior to tonight’s contest with the Anaheim Ducks, getting a chance to partake in drills with a number of Lightning players, lead the stretch and score a goal on the rush.

Weston was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014, according to NHL.com, and has undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy since then.

“It was unbelievable,” said Weston of his experience with the Lightning. “It was really fun. I am hoping to play with [Stamkos] when I get older. He has [seven years left on an eight-year] contract now. If he signs another contract I can still play with him.”

“Everything is on the ice and you leave everything behind, so when you’re out there, you don’t think about how you have to have surgery next week, because you’re out on the ice doing what you love to do best,” Weston’s mother, Marcie, told the Tampa Bay Times.

Ovechkin on buying homeless man clothes: ‘Every human can do something’

By James O'Brien Oct 28, 2017
Every now and then, an athlete will warm your heart with a random act of kindness.

In the case of a kind act by Alex Ovechkin in Edmonton, it came down to warmth. As a local cafe first revealed, Ovechkin was seen giving a homeless man clothing. (Ovechkin later revealed that he went to a store to buy the man a sweater, coat, and hat.)

Ovechkin seemed almost a bit sheepish in answering questions about giving the man some clothes in a dire situation, noting that he believes “every human can do something” to help others.

Here’s the original tweet:

As the Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson notes, Ovechkin’s act of kindness is reminiscent of what Nail Yakupov once did for an Edmonton local in need:

Uplifting stuff. Don’t be surprised if Ovechkin gets a few extra cheers tonight as his Washington Capitals face the Oilers in Edmonton.

In more mundane Caps news, the line blender is-a-whirring:

This stands as a fantastic opportunity for Devante Smith-Pelly.

More good news for Devils: Schneider is back

By James O'Brien Oct 28, 2017
The New Jersey Devils have a long way to go before they prove that they’re as good as their 7-2-0 record indicates, but they’re getting a key piece to the puzzle back tonight.

After being sidelined since being hurt during an Oct. 19 win, starting goalie Cory Schneider has been activated from IR. It’s unclear if Schneider will play against the Arizona Coyotes or if he’ll merely back up Keith Kinkaid, but he looks to dress for the Devils after Scott Wedgewood was traded to … the Coyotes.

It might seem weird to say that the timing of Schneider’s injury was “lucky,” but relatively speaking, that may be true. The Devils have only played two games since Schneider went on IR, winning one and losing the other.

On paper, the Devils could have a good thing going, even if they’re scorching-hot offense dips to merely “above-average.” The plan so far seems to be to ape the Pittsburgh Penguins: outscoring problems and hoping that your goalie can make up for at least some of your defensive lapses.

Challenges and questions ahead

Schneider, 31, has a bit to prove in that regard.

Many believe that Schneider should bounce back to something resembling his elite earlier form (.921 career save percentage) rather than suffering like he did last season (20-27-11, .908 save percentage). Through six games, Schneider’s save percentage is at .907, but he’s also 4-1-0.

Chances are, it will take time for both the Devils and Schneider, as the next month could be rocky. After tonight’s home game, a November run includes a three-game road trip to start and seven of 10 contests away from Newark through Nov. 20.

Such stretches can often put surprise stories to the test.

On the other hand, Schneider could very well be a steadying force if the Devils struggle in various areas. It’s been a delight to behold this rare sight – a Devils team that’s an absolute blast to watch – but one way or another, their $6M goalie is likely to become a huge part of this equation (whether it’s a winning formula or not).

