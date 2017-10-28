Getty

The Buzzer: Rinne shuts down Blackhawks; Williams dazzles with incredible assist

By Adam GretzOct 28, 2017, 12:25 AM EDT
Player Of The Night: Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators. 

The Nashville Predators were able to steal a win in Chicago on Friday night thanks to a sensational goaltending performance from Pekka Rinne.

Rinne stopped 43 out of 44 shots in the win and continued his recent dominance over the Blackhawks

Dating back to the start of last year’s playoffs, where the Predators swept the Blackhawks in the first round, Rinne is 5-0-1 against the Blackhawks and has only allowed six goals. He has allowed more than one goal in a game just twice and never more than two.

His save percentage in those games: .970.

You could say that for the time being he has their number.

Highlight Of The Night.

Jeff Skinner is one of the NHL’s best (and most underappreciated and overlooked) goal scorers and has been for quite some time. He scored his sixth goal of the season on Friday night. But it was not necessarily the goal that makes the highlight. It is the impossible assist by his teammate, Justin Williams.

My goodness that is an amazing play.

It still was not enough to give the Hurricanes a win as they dropped a 2-1 decision to the St. Louis Blues.

Factoid Of The Night.

The Vegas Golden Knights just keep winning in ways that almost no other expansion team has. What an incredible run they are on to start the season.

Misc.

— With his 32-save effort in the Vegas Golden Knights’ dismantling of the Colorado Avalanche Oscar Dansk recorded his first career shutout as well as the first shutout in the history of the Golden Knights franchise. He is only in the lineup due to injuries to Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban. In the past seven days Dansk has picked up his first NHL win (in relief of Subban), received his first NHL start (which he also won), and then recorded his first NHL shutout. Quite a week for the former second-round pick.

— The New Jersey Devils let a two-goal lead slip away in the final two minutes of regulation but were still able to beat the Ottawa Senators in a shootout. They are now 7-2-0 on the season.

Craig Smith scored the game-winning goal for the Nashville Predators. It was his 100th goal in the NHL.

Alexander Radulov is starting to heat up for the Dallas Stars. He scored his third goal of the season to lift the Stars to a 2-1 win in Calgary. He now has five points in his past four games.

Josh Anderson‘s third goal of the season gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Scores and recaps

Vegas Golden Knights 7, Colorado Avalanche 0

Columbus Blue Jackets 2, Winnipeg Jets 1

New Jersey Devils 5, Ottawa Senators 4

St. Louis Blues 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Nashville Predators 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Dallas Stars 2, Calgary Flames 1

The Golden Knights just keep on winning

By Cam TuckerOct 27, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the brink of their 10th regular season game in franchise history. As a welcome to the NHL, many were predicting a struggle this year for the expansion team.

This was a team, after all, that was building not necessarily for the 2017-18 season, but for success in the future, as evidence by the number of draft picks general manager George McPhee was able to secure through the various trades during the offseason.

Here we are, nearing the end of October, and the Golden Knights, with a roster mostly assembled on one highly anticipated summer evening, still have only a single loss, which was on Oct. 13 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Since then, they’ve nabbed five straight wins, including against St. Louis and Chicago, and 12 of a possible 14 points on this historic seven-game home stand.

They have improved their record to 8-1, which keeps them a point back of L.A. in the Pacific Division.

Their latest win came Friday. Win? No, this was an absolute rout, as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 7-0. After a scoreless first period, the Golden Knights erupted for four goals in the second and then completely embarrassed the visitors with three more in the third. And they did so on just 21 shots, making for a miserable night for Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov remained in net for each goal against.

At the other end of the rink, the Golden Knights have still been successful without Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban in the lineup. Both netminders are on injured reserve, which has forced Vegas into going with the goalie duo of Oscar Dansk and Maxime Lagace, prompting questions about whether this team could still continue to win given this situation.

So far, so good.

Dansk stopped all 32 shots he faced Friday for the first shutout in Vegas Golden Knights history.

The Golden Knights now head out on the road for six games through the Eastern Conference. It begins Monday against the New York Islanders and includes a pair of back-to-back games.

Video: This Ryan Reaves prank scared the you-know-what out of Phil Kessel

By Cam TuckerOct 27, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT
If he wasn’t before, Phil Kessel may now have a fear of clowns after a frighteningly funny prank courtesy teammate Ryan Reaves.

Reaves posted the video to his personal Twitter account on Friday, one day before the Penguins take on the Wild to start a five-game road trip.

We’ve seen over the years pranks between teammates while on the road. But this . . . I mean, the look on Kessel’s face as he opened the door to the hotel room . . .

The Penguins acquired Reaves from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the 2017 NHL Draft. Known for his size and toughness, he has appeared in 11 games for his new team, scoring once with two points and 47 penalty minutes.

It certainly didn’t take long for him to become a fan favourite in Pittsburgh, but this prank may take that popularity to new heights.

Red Wings frustrated with slump, but not looking for excuses

By Sean LeahyOct 27, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT
Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg put it bluntly after Thursday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We aren’t good enough to win games and that’s why we lost six in a row,” he said.

We knew the Red Wings probably wouldn’t be a playoff team again this season, and now they’re mired in a 0-5-1 stretch and stuck near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The negative possession numbers (via Corsica), constant penalty taking (tied third-most in NHL with 54) and inconsistent play make that 4-1-0 start seem forever ago.

Andreas Athanasiou’s presence back in the lineup will help, but there are plenty of issues here for head coach Jeff Blashill to try and fix. For starters, he’s turning off the line blender off for now. So the top six will see Zetterberg stay with Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist, while Athanasiou will continue playing with Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha.

“We have guys who’ve been elite in this league and we need them to step up and be elite. We need guys, and we have them, to step up and make plays,” he said via the Detroit News.

Blashill is hoping to try and find chemistry in his lines as his seat warms up. His name could be found near the top of “First NHL Coach Fired” lists before the season and his chances of staying in the job certainly haven’t improved through 11 games.

Detroit’s next two games give them a shot at snapping this slide, however. Saturday night they visit the Florida Panthers, who have lost four of their last six games and then have a Halloween home date versus the winless Arizona Coyotes. There are no excuses right now.

“I look at the next game. We better have confidence. There’s no reason not to have confidence,” Blashill said. “We have tons of belief that we can win. To me, not having confidence is an excuse. Penalties are an excuse. We’re in the no excuse business. Let’s find solutions here… Are we frustrated? Sure, we’re frustrated, but it doesn’t do anything. Let’s find a way to a solution right now.”

#BoyleStrong mural artist wanted to give Devils forward a ‘pick-me-up’

By Sean LeahyOct 27, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT
A few blocks away from Madison Square Garden in New York City there’s a special piece of art honoring a New Jersey Devil.

Walk down to 28th and 7th avenue and you’ll find Tony Capparelli’s mural dedicated to Brian Boyle, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last month.

#BoyleStrong mural at 28th & 7, NYC

The #BoyleStrong mural is part of a larger collection of chalk art that Capparelli, a teacher at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and senior class illustration students have created for their annual “Chalk FIT” event.

Usually only students are involved, but this year Capparelli and two other teachers created pieces.

“I wanted to give a little get-well card for Brian Boyle because I heard about what was going on with him,” Capparelli told PHT on Friday.

The Boyle piece isn’t the first Devils-related art that Capparelli has done. If you’ve watched any Devils game featuring a celebration for a milestone or for a member of the organization, chances are you’ve seen some of his creations. He’s worked with the franchise since 1989, with his first piece the cover of the 1989-90 yearbook featuring goaltender Sean Burke.

Over the years Capparelli has done pieces with the New York Islanders, New York Rangers and other teams and leagues, but most of his stuff has been Devils-related, thanks to a long-time relationship with their former general manager, Lou Lamoriello.

The Boyle mural has received plenty of attention in the media and social media since its completion, which Capparelli said took roughly five hours over the course of a few days in-between classes. The Devils forward has yet to see it in person, but did notice it via Twitter.

The plan is to keep the mural up for a few months, which will likely require some touch ups depending on how the New York autumn and winter treats it.

“Just something in the heart of the city there that would be a pick-me-up,” he said.

