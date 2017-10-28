Getty

Pekka Rinne deserves your appreciation

If you spend enough time on Hockey Twitter, you’ll notice that some goalies get extra rope, while others seem to receive less benefit of the doubt.

Sometimes the difference between mainstream opinions and more analytics-minded takes can be profound. Jonathan Quick‘s spotty numbers and jaw-dropping athleticism has made him a magnet for debates. Steve Mason is less “Sieve Mason” and more a hidden gem in many corners, with some weighing his rough 2016-17 more than others.

As the Nashville Predators have made some great upgrades over the years in trading for P.K. Subban and Filip Forsberg,* Pekka Rinne has increasingly been viewed as the anchor that could weigh this team’s ascent down.

Some bumpy seasons didn’t help the big Finn’s cause.

Injuries and inconsistent play convened for two rough seasons in 2012-13 and 2013-14. With a .908 save percentage in 2015-16 as well, the narrative against Rinne was only building.

Rinne’s been off to a strong start so far in 2017-18, with a stellar performance against the Chicago Blackhawks prompting some to believe that he owns the ‘Hawks (maybe like how some believe Matt Murray has a similar impact on the Preds?).

Overall, Rinne is 5-1-2 with an outstanding .940 save percentage this season. His one shutout already tied him with a guy he likely looked up to coming up through the ranks, so Rinne could sit high on the all-time list of Finns in net:

Now, sure, Rinne struggled during the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, but that seems like an awfully harsh way to measure any goalie. Sergei Bobrovsky won his second Vezina with a masterful season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, yet the Pittsburgh Penguins got to him. Braden Holtby might be the steadiest goalie in the NHL, but dueling with Marc-Andre Fleury and the Pens made him look more ordinary at times.

It’s not as if this is limited to a mere hot week or two, either. Since 2016-17, Rinne boasts a strong .921 save percentage. When measured against goalies with at least 30 games played, Rinne is tied for seventh during that span, matching Matt Murray, Corey Crawford, Antti Raanta, and Devan Dubnyk.

If you prefer even-strength save percentage, Rinne is tied for sixth during the same span, matching Crawford with a fantastic .930 mark.

Rinne may very well enjoy a run of three strong years in his last four seasons, countering three of four tough runs from 2012-13 to 2015-16. Rinne managed a .923 save percentage in 2014-15, a rough .908 mark in 2015-16, a nice .918 average last season, and is off to this red-hot start.

At some point you have to stop chalking someone’s success up to outside factors (previously Barry Trotz, always seemingly some prominent defensemen) and give at least some of the credit to Rinne, who boasts a healthy career save percentage of .918. He’s been a workhorse and quite the inspiring success story as the 31st pick of an eighth round (258th overall in 2004).

Is this a guarantee that Rinne will enjoy a strong full season and silence his critics forever? Not at all. Goalies are an unpredictable lot, and Rinne’s bound to face some tough times. At 34, his best days could very well be behind him.

Still, for those who bury Rinne as a reflex at this point, you have to admit: at least some of the numbers sure seem to smile on the big guy.

* – The Ryan Johansen addition was great, but time will tell if he’s viewed as more valuable than Seth Jones over the long haul. At minimum, it was two teams trading from areas of strength to address weaknesses.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

More good news for Devils: Schneider is back

The New Jersey Devils have a long way to go before they prove that they’re as good as their 7-2-0 record indicates, but they’re getting a key piece to the puzzle back tonight.

After being sidelined since being hurt during an Oct. 19 win, starting goalie Cory Schneider has been activated from IR. It’s unclear if Schneider will play against the Arizona Coyotes or if he’ll merely back up Keith Kinkaid, but he looks to dress for the Devils after Scott Wedgewood was traded to … the Coyotes.

It might seem weird to say that the timing of Schneider’s injury was “lucky,” but relatively speaking, that may be true. The Devils have only played two games since Schneider went on IR, winning one and losing the other.

On paper, the Devils could have a good thing going, even if they’re scorching-hot offense dips to merely “above-average.” The plan so far seems to be to ape the Pittsburgh Penguins: outscoring problems and hoping that your goalie can make up for at least some of your defensive lapses.

Challenges and questions ahead

Schneider, 31, has a bit to prove in that regard.

Many believe that Schneider should bounce back to something resembling his elite earlier form (.921 career save percentage) rather than suffering like he did last season (20-27-11, .908 save percentage). Through six games, Schneider’s save percentage is at .907, but he’s also 4-1-0.

Chances are, it will take time for both the Devils and Schneider, as the next month could be rocky. After tonight’s home game, a November run includes a three-game road trip to start and seven of 10 contests away from Newark through Nov. 20.

Such stretches can often put surprise stories to the test.

On the other hand, Schneider could very well be a steadying force if the Devils struggle in various areas. It’s been a delight to behold this rare sight – a Devils team that’s an absolute blast to watch – but one way or another, their $6M goalie is likely to become a huge part of this equation (whether it’s a winning formula or not).

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Coyotes trade for goalie help with Raanta still on the shelf

The Arizona Coyotes at 0-9-1 two games into a five-game road trip, and if they want good news, they’ll need to wait a while.

Saturday brings a transaction that essentially serves as indirect bad news that Antti Raanta likely needs more time to get healthy. The Coyotes sent a 2018 fifth-round pick to the New Jersey Devils for depth goalie Scott Wedgewood today.

This feels like a very low-stakes version of that moment from “Moneyball” where a player ended up changing locker rooms after the Oakland A’s added him in a trade, as the Coyotes face the Devils in New Jersey tonight. Wedgewood will back up Louis Domingue while Adin Hill goes to the AHL:

Wedgewood, 25, has been solid in spotty appearances lately, most impressively managing a .933 save percentage in 22 AHL games back in 2015-16. His overall stats are rather pedestrian, making these reasonable for both sides (the Coyotes cover a base with Raanta out, the Devils get a pick for a guy who wasn’t high on the depth chart).

Via the Coyotes:

The 25-year-old Wedgewood is 1-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average (GAA) and a .973 save percentage (SV%) with the Binghamton Devils (AHL) this season. He owns a 51-36-9 record with a 2.35 GAA, a .908 SV% and eight shutouts in 110 career AHL appearances.

Ultimately, a lot still comes down to Raanta coming back. Craig Morgan broke down Arizona’s serious goalie issues for AZ Sports, with this Rick Tocchet quote standing out.

“We need some stops,” Tocchet said after the loss to the Rangers. “I hate to say it. Hilly’s a great kid. He’s a young kid, but we need stops.”

So far, the Coyotes have a team save percentage of .874; the NHL average is currently at .910, making it tough to imagine all but the most explosive offenses surviving such struggles.

Maybe a Domingue – Wedgewood can at least approach a .900 mark, which isn’t the highest bar to clear, but would be better than this current mess. Either way, the Coyotes have to be anxious to see Raanta, both to (hopefully) boost performances and also to evaluate if the long-time backup can hack it as a top goalie or platoon feature.

It’s tough to forecast sunny days anytime soon for this winless group, but perhaps they can at least get their heads back above water.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Nolan Patrick is missing Flyers games, after all

Overall, it might be still true that Nolan Patrick and the Philadelphia Flyers dodged a bullet. Considering how shaken up he was thanks to a hit by Chris Wagner of the Anaheim Ducks, early – and ultimately hasty – optimism still strikes as a plus in the bigger picture.

Patrick thought he might play on Thursday, but that didn’t work out, and it appears as though the second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft will miss Saturday’s contest (at the Toronto Maple Leafs), too.

As NBC Sports Philadelphia notes, Patrick indicates that some of the delay may come down to concussion protocols.

“It’s my first time that I’ve ever had any kind of injury like this before,” Patrick said Friday. “It’s a lot of protocol things you have to go through. I think the league is pretty big on that kind of stuff. There’s a few things I’ve got to do first. I’m feeling good though.”

Considering how different these issues are from his hernia/lower-body ailments from 2016-17, it’s probably not fair to worry about Patrick’s overall sturdiness.

You can’t blame Patrick if he’s feeling a little frustrated with his recent luck, though. Overall, it would be foolish to rush things, even if it inspires a little antsiness in Patrick.

Tonight serves as an intriguing test for the Flyers, who go into Toronto with a 5-5-0 mark so far in 2017-18. They’ve lost two in a row, allowing 11 goals during that span. Philly’s also lost three of four, so you can probably label the Flyers as a “work in progress,” much like Patrick himself.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jack Eichel’s 21st birthday present: Getting bumped off top Sabres PP unit

Jack Eichel turns 21 today as the Buffalo Sabres host the San Jose Sharks. What do you get a guy who received an eight-year, $80 million extension not long ago?

Phil Housley’s answer appears to be a piece of humble pie.

The Buffalo News’ Amy Moritz reports that Eichel was bumped off the Sabres’ top power-play unit heading into this afternoon’s contest.

Take a look at the two power-play units, which get points for balance, if nothing else

PP1: Jason Pominville, Ryan O'Reilly, Ryan Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Matt Tennyson.

PP2: Eichel, Kyle Okposo, Evander Kane, Victor Antipin, and Marco Scandella.

Honestly, even as a vocal proponent of ROR, I’d probably take that second group over the first. Maybe this is a merely nominal move, especially if Eichel and the second unit’s reps end up being nearly identical.

Eichel hasn’t scored a point in his past two games, so Housley is probably just trying to tinker with things to see if he can get a spark. On the other hand, the Sharks must be a little weary, playing at an odd hour and closing off a five-game road trip. You have to wonder if Housley might be getting a little “too cute” here.

It looks like Eichel is still on the top line from an even-strength perspective, so this probably isn’t too huge of a deal.

Not the greatest birthday present, either, though.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.