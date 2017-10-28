Gostisbehere suffers upper-body injury versus Maple Leafs

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, doing so without defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere for the entire third period.
The Flyers announced at the beginning of the final period that Gostisbehere would not return because of an upper-body injury, forcing an already young Philadelphia blue line down to five skaters for the duration. Still, they were able to hold off the Maple Leafs for a 4-2 victory, with 20-year-old Ivan Provorov leading the defensive group in ice time with 27:11 and Brian Elliott making 28 saves.
The injury to Gostisbehere occurred on a hard hit into the boards from Leo Komarov. There was no call on the play.
Philadelphia fell behind midway through the first period, but regrouped to score three straight goals to take the lead. The second goal was not without controversy, though, as the Maple Leafs appeared upset that there wasn’t an interference call against the Flyers in the neutral zone as the puck transitioned onto the stick of Jakub Voracek seconds before he scored on a slick move to the forehand.
Situated wide open in the slot, Athanasiou went down to one knee to one-time his shot, which beat Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer on the glove side to give Detroit the lead in the first period.
Athanasiou made his season debut on Thursday, going without a point in 11:38 of ice time against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
After a long summer of negotiations, reports that the now 23-year-old forward, a restricted free agent at the time, could sign with a KHL team, and a holdout that entered the second week of the season, Athanasiou and the Red Wings finally agreed on a one-year, $1.387 million contract.
Athanasiou had a strong 2016-17 season with 18 goals and 29 points in 64 games, displaying terrific speed and skill, and the ability to make special plays on a team that could use another young dynamic offensive presence in its lineup.
The 26-year-old Vatanen had shoulder surgery in May after his team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Nashville Predators and was initially expected back in the lineup some time around November, along with Hampus Lindholm.
The latter has already returned to game action for the Ducks, making his debut Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. To get Vatanen and Lindholm back is a boost for Anaheim’s blue line, as this team looks to get on a hot streak after a 4-4-1 start to the season.
Another positive development is the fact Ryan Miller has also reportedly been activated from the injured reserve list and is expected to back up John Gibson tonight.
That’s the good news.
The bad news? It once again has to do with another injury to another key member of the Ducks defensive group.
Per the Ducks, Cam Fowler is expected to miss the next three to seven weeks because of a knee injury, which has already kept him out of the lineup for the last week. He initially suffered the injury on Oct. 20 versus the Habs, playing less than two minutes of that game before leaving.
That’s a significant loss for Anaheim considering Fowler leads the team in ice time, averaging just under 23 minutes per game, including duties on the penalty kill and power play.
The club also added that Kevin Bieksa will be re-evaluated for a hand injury he suffered Tuesday in Philadelphia. Bieksa was involved in a quick fight with Radko Gudas, though he caught the Flyers defenseman with a right hand, ending the scrap.
The Tampa Bay Lightning had a new player on the ice for their morning skate on Saturday.
Weston Hermann, 11, took part in the Bolts’ skate prior to tonight’s contest with the Anaheim Ducks, getting a chance to partake in drills with a number of Lightning players, lead the stretch and score a goal on the rush.
Weston was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014, according to NHL.com, and has undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy since then.
“It was unbelievable,” said Weston of his experience with the Lightning. “It was really fun. I am hoping to play with [Stamkos] when I get older. He has [seven years left on an eight-year] contract now. If he signs another contract I can still play with him.”
“Everything is on the ice and you leave everything behind, so when you’re out there, you don’t think about how you have to have surgery next week, because you’re out on the ice doing what you love to do best,” Weston’s mother, Marcie, told the Tampa Bay Times.
Every now and then, an athlete will warm your heart with a random act of kindness.
In the case of a kind act by Alex Ovechkin in Edmonton, it came down to warmth. As a local cafe first revealed, Ovechkin was seen giving a homeless man clothing. (Ovechkin later revealed that he went to a store to buy the man a sweater, coat, and hat.)
Ovechkin seemed almost a bit sheepish in answering questions about giving the man some clothes in a dire situation, noting that he believes “every human can do something” to help others.