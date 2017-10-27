PHT Morning Skate: The scariest player on every NHL team

–This is the time of year where teams need to decide if they want to keep their junior-eligible players or not. The Score breaks down which of those players should stay in the NHL and which should go. (The Score)

–Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has made a few huge moves. Sportsnet’s Mike Johnston grades each one of those significant transactions. Let’s just say the P.K. Subban for Shea Weber swap didn’t get a glowing endorsement. (Sportsnet)

–There are a number of unique things about the sport of hockey including the sounds around the rink. There’s nothing like the “ksssh, kshhh, kshhh” of the skate blades hitting the ice, the “tap, tap, tap” of stick, or the thwwwwack of pucks hitting the glass. (Sports Illustrated)

–The ESPN hockey crew put together their most recent edition of the power rankings. Because it’s Halloween season, they also included the “scariest” player on every team. Ironically enough, Shayne “Ghost” Gostisbehere didn’t make the list. (ESPN.com)

–Some members of the Washington Capitals had some time to kill during their trip to Vancouver. So, what did they do? Well, Jay Beagle and Philipp Grubauer took a bike ride around the city and their view was incredible. (russianmachineneverbreaks.com)

–Players suiting up in the AHL are playing under a number of a different contracts. There’s an entry-level deal, a PTO, an ATO, one-way contracts, two-way contracts and so on. What does each one of these mean? Jacketscannon.com explains.

–Broadstreethockey.com takes an interesting look at where each of the Flyers’ lines ranks in terms of Fenwick in the most dangerous area of the ice. It’s not surprising to see their top line of Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek dominate that category. (Broadstreethockey.com)

–The Syracuse Crunch had a billboard advertisement that read “your wife is hot…cool her off at a Crunch game”. As you’d imagine, that didn’t set well with a number of the team’s female supporters. This blogger wrote an open letter to the team’s owner, Howard Dolgon. (rawcharge.com)

–Sabres forward Jordan Nolan played in his 300th NHL game earlier this week. That’s a significant number, but getting there wasn’t easy (his NHL career almost didn’t happen). (Buffalohockeybeat.com)

–Speaking of milestones, Rangers forward Rick Nash played in his 1000th game last night. Naturally, these four fans from New York wear these ummmmm “unique” (yea, that works) outfits to the game. (NHL.com)

—Ondrej Pavelec turned in a solid performance in Thursday’s win over Arizona, so New York Post writer Larry Brooks believes he deserves to get the start over Henrik Lundqvist in New York’s next game. (New York Post)

—Ben Hutton isn’t a household name in NHL circles, but he’s been a pretty reliable option for the Canucks. Is he a top four defenseman right now? Will he ever become one? Canucks Army paints a pretty clear picture for us. (Canucksarmy.com)

