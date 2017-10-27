Getty

PHT Morning Skate: The scariest player on every NHL team

By Joey AlfieriOct 27, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
1 Comment

–This is the time of year where teams need to decide if they want to keep their junior-eligible players or not. The Score breaks down which of those players should stay in the NHL and which should go. (The Score)

–Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has made a few huge moves. Sportsnet’s Mike Johnston grades each one of those significant transactions. Let’s just say the P.K. Subban for Shea Weber swap didn’t get a glowing endorsement. (Sportsnet)

–There are a number of unique things about the sport of hockey including the sounds around the rink. There’s nothing like the “ksssh, kshhh, kshhh” of the skate blades hitting the ice, the “tap, tap, tap” of stick, or the thwwwwack of pucks hitting the glass. (Sports Illustrated)

–The ESPN hockey crew put together their most recent edition of the power rankings. Because it’s Halloween season, they also included the “scariest” player on every team. Ironically enough, Shayne “Ghost” Gostisbehere didn’t make the list. (ESPN.com)

–Some members of the Washington Capitals had some time to kill during their trip to Vancouver. So, what did they do? Well, Jay Beagle and Philipp Grubauer took a bike ride around the city and their view was incredible. (russianmachineneverbreaks.com)

–Players suiting up in the AHL are playing under a number of a different contracts. There’s an entry-level deal, a PTO, an ATO, one-way contracts, two-way contracts and so on. What does each one of these mean? Jacketscannon.com explains.

–Broadstreethockey.com takes an interesting look at where each of the Flyers’ lines ranks in terms of Fenwick in the most dangerous area of the ice. It’s not surprising to see their top line of Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek dominate that category. (Broadstreethockey.com)

–The Syracuse Crunch had a billboard advertisement that read “your wife is hot…cool her off at a Crunch game”. As you’d imagine, that didn’t set well with a number of the team’s female supporters. This blogger wrote an open letter to the team’s owner, Howard Dolgon. (rawcharge.com)

–Sabres forward Jordan Nolan played in his 300th NHL game earlier this week. That’s a significant number, but getting there wasn’t easy (his NHL career almost didn’t happen). (Buffalohockeybeat.com)

–Speaking of milestones, Rangers forward Rick Nash played in his 1000th game last night. Naturally, these four fans from New York wear these ummmmm “unique” (yea, that works) outfits to the game. (NHL.com)

Ondrej Pavelec turned in a solid performance in Thursday’s win over Arizona, so New York Post writer Larry Brooks believes he deserves to get the start over Henrik Lundqvist in New York’s next game. (New York Post)

Ben Hutton isn’t a household name in NHL circles, but he’s been a pretty reliable option for the Canucks. Is he a top four defenseman right now? Will he ever become one? Canucks Army paints a pretty clear picture for us. (Canucksarmy.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Golden Knights waive struggling Jason Garrison

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 27, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Vegas Golden Knights’ roster activity continued on Friday as they waived Jason Garrison, who carries the highest cap hit ($4.6 million) among Golden Knights defensmen, per Cap Friendly. The move allowed them to activate Erik Haula from injured reserve.

This move also follows the most recent demotion of Vadim Shipachyov, who could end up involved in a trade out of Sin City.

Garrison’s been in quite a decline since 2014-15, his first season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s stayed pretty healthy, but his production has dropped from 30 points in ’14-15 to 11, 9 and down to one this season. He’s only suited up for four games after being one of Vegas’ expansion draft picks and averaged 18:53 of ice time per night.

His booming shot could help a power play and given he’s in the final year of his deal, that would make him an attractive pickup for another club (along with his $2.5 million salary), as opposed to Shipachyov, who’s on a two-year deal.

Vegas has an abundance of blue liners in their organization, but it’s clear general manager George McPhee was unable to flip one of this defensive assets hence Friday’s moves. One quote he gave on Thursday referring to Shipachyov’s status could apply to Garrison, 32, in this case.

Via Sin Bin Vegas: “Unfortunately, we have a lot of players here, and we have certain people that have really blossomed and are playing extremely well right now, and they deserve to be in the lineup.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

A very controversial decision went the Bruins’ way during win over Sharks

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 27, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT
8 Comments

The Boston Bruins came away with a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, but it wasn’t without controversy.

With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, the Sharks were pressing for the tying goal when Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin and defenseman Zdeno Chara dislodged the net.

By rule, a penalty is supposed to be imposed on the Bruins, but because there was under two minutes remaining in regulation (no time to serve the whole penalty), San Jose should have been awarded a penalty shot with a chance to tie the game.

Here’s the exact wording of the rule via the NHL:

63.5 Penalty Shot – If the goal post is deliberately displaced by a
goalkeeper or player during the course of a “breakaway,” a penalty
shot will be awarded to the non-offending team, which shot shall be
taken by the player last in possession of the puck.
If by reason of insufficient time in the regular playing time or by
reason of penalties already imposed, the minor penalty assessed to a
player for deliberately displacing his own goal post cannot be served
in its entirety within the regular playing time of the game or at any time
in overtime, a penalty shot shall be awarded against the offending
team.

The call was not made and the Bruins ended up winning the game. As you’d imagine, Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer wasn’t pleased with the non-call.

“It looked pretty clear,” DeBoer said after the game, per WEEI.com. “I didn’t get an explanation why. So, I didn’t get an explanation for a lot of things tonight. So it didn’t surprise me.”

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Fight Video: Gudbranson punch knocks Wilson’s lid off

By Joey AlfieriOct 27, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT
8 Comments

Capitals forward Tom Wilson always seems to be at the center of a scrap and Thursday night’s game against Vancouver was no exception.

Things didn’t go according to plan against the Canucks, as the Caps lost the game 6-2. To make matters even worse, Vancouver defenseman Erik Gudbranson knocked Brett Connolly out of the game. Naturally, Wilson made him answer for that.

With Washington trailing 5-1 in the third period, Wilson put a solid hit on Gudbranson before challenging him to a fight. The Canucks defender kept turning him down until he had no choice but to drop the gloves.

You can watch the fight by clicking the video at the top of the page.

During the fight, Gudbranson actually held up pretty well. Two solid right-handers sent the Capitals forward’s helmet flying off.

I’m giving Gudbranson the win in this one.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Vrbata records the hat trick; Quick shuts out Habs

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 27, 2017, 12:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Player of the night: Radim Vrbata

Radim Vrbata started the season by going eight games without a goal, but the Florida Panthers forward emphatically snapped that drought on Thursday, recording the hat trick in his team’s 8-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

A few hats and a few plastic rats littered the ice after Vrbata’s third goal, as he collected a loose puck and outwaited Reto Berra with a move to the forehand.

That’s the seventh hat trick of Vrbata’s career.

Highlight of the night:

Nikita Kucherov to Steven Stamkos. This goal is a thing of beauty.

Factoid of the night:

Jonathan Quick continued his strong start to the season in net for the L.A. Kings. He stopped all 40 shots he faced Thursday in a shutout victory over the struggling Montreal Canadiens. Oh, and he did so in his 500th career NHL game.

“The guys all knew it was his 500th game, and I told the guys after the game that might be one of the best goaltending performances I’ve ever seen,” said Kings coach John Stevens, per LA Kings Insider.

Scores:

Vancouver 6, Washington 2

Boston 2, San Jose 1

Carolina 6, Toronto 3

NY Rangers 5, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 2, Winnipeg 1 (OT)

L.A. 4, Montreal 0

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Florida 8, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 6, NY Islanders 4

Edmonton 5, Dallas 4

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.