Kings’ decision to make Dustin Brown ‘important guy’ paying off

By Joey AlfieriOct 26, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT
MONTREAL–For the better part of the last decade, the Los Angeles Kings have been known for their defensive style of play. That’s the way former head coach Darryl Sutter liked to run things. Now, under new head coach John Stevens, things have changed quite a bit. The team still prides itself on playing good defensive hockey, but they also haven’t been shy about making plays at the other end of the rink.

Heading into Thursday’s game in Montreal, the Kings find themselves tied for fifth in the league in goals scored with 32 (their 19 goals against is tied for top spot). By comparison, the Kings were 25th in goals last season, 14th the previous year and 20th the year before that.

There’s no doubt that Stevens’ philosophy has helped the Kings put the puck in the net. The other thing he’s done, is rely on key players-like Dustin Brown– that may have fallen out of favor with Sutter.

Brown’s resurgence this season has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the last four years, the 32-year-old finished with 27. 27, 28 and 36 points , which is a significant decrease for a one-time 30-goal scorer and four-time 20-goal scorer. Things got so bad for him that Sutter decided to strip him of the captaincy during the 2016 off-season.

This year, playing on a line with Anze Kopitar, not only has he found his confidence, he’s also rediscovered his scoring touch.  In just nine games, he’s already put up 11 points.

“I think there’s just been a little more focus on the scoring aspect,” Brown said after the team’s morning skate in Montreal on Thursday. “We’ve struggled to score. It wasn’t really big, eye-opening changes. It was more of a mindset change and just thinking about the game a little bit differently.

“We’re not scared not to make a play, if that makes sense,” added Brown. “We’re trying to learn how to do that without forfeiting our defensive structure, which is probably the staple of our identity. You see it up and down our lineup now, we have guys that are willing to try a play that we weren’t willing to try last year.”

In Brown’s case, it’s pretty clear that his new coach seems to have a lot of trust in him. The Kings forward had been averaging between 15:50 to 16:31 of ice time over the last four years. That number has spiked this year, as he’s been on the ice for an average of just under 20 minutes per night.

Stevens has him playing on the top line at even-strength and he’s also counted on him to play key minutes on both specials teams units. Brown is averaging 3:11 per game on the power play and 2:13 on the penalty kill. In 2016-17, those numbers were significantly lower, as he was on the ice for 1:30 per game on the man-advantage and 1:18 per game when his team was shorthanded. His even-strength ice time has also gone from 13:12 in Sutter’s final year as coach to 14:39 in 2017-18.

“I find it easier to play 20 (minutes) because you have a lot less time to think,” mentioned Brown. “The physical part is hard, but when you’re playing less time, there’s more time to think on the bench and sometimes your head can get in your own way.”

Unlike a lot of other head coaches, Stevens had the benefit of being on his team’s coaching staff for eight years before taking over behind the bench. Going into his first season as the head coach, he knew exactly what each player could or couldn’t do. His assessment of Brown, was that the veteran winger could do a lot more for his club.

“I told (Brown) this summer, ‘I don’t see any reason why you can’t be back to being 20-goal scorer,'” Stevens said. “He’s an important guy. He plays in all situations. We’ve got him back on the power play as a fixture because we want him at net-front. He’s been a good penalty killer, he plays against top guys. He’s had a great training camp and deserves the right to be in those situations. He’s had a lot of success in those situations before. It was much-needed for our hockey team.”

Stevens has pushed all the right buttons so far. He’s getting more out of his players and it’s led to them being in top spot in the Western Conference with a 7-1-1 record. Things won’t always be perfect this season, but it sure looks like they’ll be a whole lot better than last year.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins’ defense is hurting heading into a scary stretch

By James O'BrienOct 26, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT
Of all the storylines that surrounded the Pittsburgh Penguins repeating as champions last season, it might have been lost on most just how resurgent Justin Schultz has been since joining Pittsburgh.

It’s easy to forget that he was a legit reclamation project when the Penguins picked him up in a low-risk trade. The returns were nice almost from the get-go, but even then, consider this: Schultz generated an impressive 51 points in 2016-17.

For some perspective, that tied Torey Krug for the seventh-best output among NHL defensemen, and he was right up there with every blueliner outside of the Norris Trophy finalists, a group of guys who may secretly be aliens in Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, and Victor Hedman.

(Those three are almost suspiciously good. Just saying, gang.)

Anyway, with all the justifiable “Penguins won a Cup even with Kris Letang out” comments, it was often lost just how big a role Schultz played, not to mention that such a group was pretty beaten-down even among guys who managed to suit up.

So, the good news is that the Penguins have grown accustomed to dealing with injuries. It’s been something they’ve had to roll with well before Mike Sullivan let them unleash their speed and skill in delightful ways.

On the other hand, this season will provide a real test of the effects of attrition; just because you pushed that boulder up the hill many times doesn’t mean you’ll do it every time.

Schultz was placed on IR today due to a concussion, and with Matt Hunwick also day-to-day, this group is looking a little thin on the blueline. As refreshing as it to see former Toronto Maple Leafs fans debate topic Frank Corrado back in the NHL, the Penguins would likely not prefer this route. It’s probably worth noting that guys like Ian Cole might be feeling a little extra sore, too.

Speaking of routes, the Penguins must brave a threatening set of pot holes starting this weekend. Take a gander at a foreboding schedule that might make them miss supporting cast characters such as Schultz:

Thu, Oct 26 vs Winnipeg
Sat, Oct 28 @ Minnesota
Sun, Oct 29 @ Winnipeg
Wed, Nov 1 @ Edmonton
Thu, Nov 2 @ Calgary
Sat, Nov 4 @ Vancouver
Tue, Nov 7 vs Arizona
Fri, Nov 10 @ Washington
Sat, Nov 11 @ Nashville

So, the Penguins begin at home tonight, but the Jets aren’t exactly the squad you’d pencil in an automatic W against. (Aside: you never know when offenses will go cold for a night, but on paper that seems as fun to watch as it will be threatening for both defenses, eh?)

As you can see, the weekend begins a run where they’ll face five road games in a row and seven of eight away from home. There’s at least a break between this weekend’s back-to-back and the following three-game set, but that’s still three back-to-backs between today and Nov. 11. That last back-to-back also features the teams that are licking their chops the most for revenge against the Penguins in the Capitals and Predators.

They probably won’t take it easy on that road-weary crew, then.

Now, this isn’t to say that the 6-3-1 defending champs are just going to crater. Still, this might be one of those times where they wobble a bit (picture them suffering in the winter like those surreal moments in “March of the Penguins”), so Penguins fans shouldn’t get too upset if there’s a lull in the making.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blackhawks tweaks include putting DeBrincat with Toews

By James O'BrienOct 26, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT
Even in October, it’s tough to deny just how long an 82-game NHL season can be. (Especially when you check back in January.)

Sometimes you need to shake things up, and that’s especially true when the results aren’t coming. The Chicago Blackhawks’ offense has been a little hit-or-miss lately, so as NBC Sports Chicago’s Tracey Myers and others report, Joel Quenneville is getting out the fabled line blender.

As you can see from this eye-friendly set of lines via Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times, this marks an interesting opportunity for Alex DeBrincat, while Ryan Hartman gets bumped down to the fourth line:

(The defense is also seeing tweaks, as Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith won’t be attached at the hip for a while. Keith looks primed to roll with Jan Rutta while Seabrook’s partner is Gustav Forsling.)

It’s also intriguing that, despite having some success with Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad, Richard Panik gets a look with Patrick Kane. But it’s especially fascinating to ponder how pint-sized wonder DeBrincat could fare with Toews and Saad.

If talk of line blenders didn’t make it clear enough, it’s unclear how long this might last.

“We’re just looking for some change, some excitement,” Quenneville said, according to Lazerus.

Fantasy hockey types might cringe after hopping on the Hartman bandwagon. The 23-year-old has nine points in 10 games, although half of those points came when the Blackhawks rampaged against the Pittsburgh Penguins to start the season with a 10-1 win. Hartman hasn’t generated a point in three straight games and only has a goal in his past five.

DeBrincat has been awfully quiet in his own right, too, as he adjusts to the NHL game. So we’ll see if these changes stick for a while; even if they do, these forwards probably shouldn’t rely too much on a specific combination, although coaches do tend to prefer at least keeping certain pairings together these days.

The Blackhawks face the Predators in Nashville on Friday and then host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, so getting a little burst from these tweaks could be helpful during a back-to-back set.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fantasy hockey trades are the worst, but target these guys if you must

By James O'BrienOct 26, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT
When it comes to fantasy hockey (and fantasy sports in general), there are plenty of reasons to open your browser and grumble about your team. The following is an abridged list for such grumble-fuel:

  • Your top pick is out week-to-week with a freak injury.
  • The other team started two goalies and got two shutouts.
  • You sat a guy who generated a hat trick after a five-game goalless slump.

Allow me to point out something that almost always leaves me muttering in a more existential way: just about every trade in fantasy sports.

One can divide fantasy trades in a bunch of irritating categories.

If you’re in a league with friends, colleagues, and co-workers, there’s the dubious, late-season “favor trade.” A bad team mysteriously sends a lopsidedly friendly gift to boost your top rival, possibly in part because you made fun of their fedora at last year’s draft party.

Last week’s column: How hard do you really want to work in fantasy?

There are other groan-worthy swaps. When two romantic partners are involved, it heightens the “favor trade” into something even worse.

There are plenty of other ways you can describe trades, including garden-variety ones where the strong pick on the weak. Such cases are simple enough: there isn’t collusion there, merely one person leveraging their superior hockey knowledge upon a neophyte.

Those trades are annoying because they betray the “spirit of the game,” yet in a lot of cases, it’s annoying because someone else beat you to it.

MORE: Thursday Daily Dose at Rotoworld – Steen is a Mean Machine

Honestly, fantasy hockey trades can be fair, but my personal preference is to never see that “veto trade” button come up. Still, the option is there, and this post is designed to help you identify a few slumping players to target in trades.

Consider this a companion piece to Joey Alfieri’s weekly Add/Drop columns, as most – if not all – of these slumping players won’t be available on your waiver wire. This isn’t a comprehensive list, but consider this something of a blueprint of players to look for; applying this logic later this season is just fine, too.

That said, newbies tend to get closer to panic mode earlier in the season, so it might be wisest to strike while the desperation is hot. Let’s consider a few worthwhile trade targets, shall we?

Max Pacioretty

Oh, Patches.

It seems like there are two patterns forming with Pacioretty: goal slumps and freaky fast recoveries from injuries. There’s at least one time where those two matters converged, as Pacioretty barely scored for a month last season and then we realized he was dealing with a fractured foot.

(You may say that he’s dealing with a fractured franchise right now.)

Pacioretty scored a goal in his first game of the season and his most recent one. In between, there were seven games with zero goals and zero assists. This is a puck luck thing, as it is with many Habs: his 35 shots on goal ties him for the 11th-most in the NHL.

John Carlson

The Capitals defenseman has almost as many SOG as Patches (34 in nine games) despite being, you know, a blueliner. With a 5.4 percent career shooting percentage, Carlson’s climb probably won’t be as dramatically beneficial as Pacioretty’s likely will be, but you’d think that Carlson would be easier to pry away.

Washington needs his offense (to be fair, he does have a respectable five assists), and Carlson needs a strong season. The 27-year-old is in a pivotal contract year, and greed can be very good for fantasy.

Brent Burns

Facing similar shooting struggles to Carlson. No one’s crazy enough to trade the crazy-bearded defenseman, though, right?

Well, he’s at least worth mentioning, especially if you think a first-timer might have an itchy trade finger.

Justin Faulk is going through the same basic issues, and the Hurricanes haven’t played a ton of games, so he might be a better bet than Burns. You can, in fact, be too brazen with an offer.

(There are times when I’ve closed a browser/laptop in disgust at  THE AUDACITY of certain offers. There’s a fine line to walk here, gang.)

Check out the Rotoworld Hockey Podcast here.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Five points in nine games is fine for a defenseman who likely goes reasonably high in most drafts, but not quite in those “premium” spots that really sting. Still, after “only” scoring 12 goals in 2016-17 following two 20+ goal seasons, “OEL” is stuck at one goal, but that’s not the category that might cause some anxiety.

With a -10 rating, OEL has the second-worst mark, only below Mats Zuccarello. That’s rough, but the beauty of trading is that you haven’t absorbed any of that player’s bad moments.

Honestly, you might want to wait about a month on this one though. Read this post to see why the Coyotes are in for a few rugged weeks.

Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price, Devan Dubnyk, etc.

This column is going a little long (don’t get this guy started on how annoying fantasy trades can be, folks), so allow me to lump in disproportionately struggling goalies to a single spot.

It’s true that each guy has his own caveat (Lundqvist’s age is a concern, Price will cost a higher price, and so on), the general rule is that they’re bound to rebound. If you can get them at a discount, go for it.

The short version of this is to check extremes.

If someone’s shooting at an extremely high percentage compared to career numbers, sell high by trading them. This list is well-stocked with players who are suffering awful puck luck, and all should turn around. You can use similar logic to identify potential adds on the waivers, too (Rick Nash owners have had it).

Of course, you could also do the right thing and not annoy me by making any trades at all. There’s also that.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canada beats USA 5-1 on pre-Olympic women’s hockey tour

Associated PressOct 26, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
3 Comments

BOSTON (AP) — In a women’s hockey rivalry that has seen medals turn from gold to silver in a matter of seconds, or a few inches, the United States and Canada just aren’t sure what to make of the recent spate of blowouts.

Three days after the Americans won 5-2 in Quebec to open a seven-game pre-Olympic exhibition tour, Canada responded with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday that shocked the Americans and the sold-out crowd at Boston University’s Agganis Arena.

”We’re trying to get used to playing each other,” said Canadian forward Natalie Spooner, who scored twice. ”We’re going to have to keep getting better, because I’m sure they’re going to keep getting better, too.”

Laura Fortino’s short-handed goal five minutes into the second period broke a 1-1 tie, and Spooner and Meghan Agosta scored 82 seconds apart at the end of the period to make it 4-1. Spooner also scored in the first period, Marie-Philip Poulin added one in the third and Genevi�ve Lacasse stopped 37 shots for Canada.

Emily Pfalzer scored the only goal for the Americans, tying the game midway through the first. Nicole Hensley stopped 12 of 16 shots before Alex Rigsby came on for the third period and stopped six of seven shots.

The only two real powers in women’s hockey, the U.S. and Canada have played in the gold medal game of every single world championship and all but one Olympics since the sport was added to the Winter Games in 1998.

Five of the last six world championships have been one-goal games; four of them needed overtime. At the Sochi Olympics, Canada took the Americans to OT – and won – after a length-of-the-ice U.S. shot at an empty net rolled into the post and bounced wide.

So it was a bit of a surprise when the U.S. won the opener of the Olympic tuneup exhibition tour by three goals. And perhaps even more shocking that Canada came back a few days later and dropped a 5-1 win on the hosts.

”It was almost the exact opposite,” U.S. coach Robb Stauber said. ”Except we only got one.”

Eleven members of the American team that won gold in Nagano were honored between periods, but the game itself did not offer much hope that this year’s players will be able to break a four-Olympic losing streak. (Since 1998, the U.S. has won a bronze and three silvers, including a second-place finish after losing to Canada in overtime in Sochi.)

Still, the U.S. has won seven of the last eight world championships, beating Canada each time.

”For us, we’re working on tipping the scales in our favor every time we play them,” said U.S. captain Meghan Duggan, a two-time Olympian.

Canada coach Laura Schuler, who was a member of the 1998 team that lost to the Americans in Nagano, said she knew her team wasn’t as bad as it was in the opener. ”I just know that when you play the U.S., it’s always going to be back and forth,” she said.

Spooner said the team looked at Sunday’s loss as a learning experience.

”We definitely reflected on it,” she said. ”Luckily, we came back stronger today.”