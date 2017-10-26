Getty

Blackhawks tweaks include putting DeBrincat with Toews

By James O'BrienOct 26, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT
Even in October, it’s tough to deny just how long an 82-game NHL season can be. (Especially when you check back in January.)

Sometimes you need to shake things up, and that’s especially true when the results aren’t coming. The Chicago Blackhawks’ offense has been a little hit-or-miss lately, so as NBC Sports Chicago’s Tracey Myers and others report, Joel Quenneville is getting out the fabled line blender.

As you can see from this eye-friendly set of lines via Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times, this marks an interesting opportunity for Alex DeBrincat, while Ryan Hartman gets bumped down to the fourth line:

(The defense is also seeing tweaks, as Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith won’t be attached at the hip for a while. Keith looks primed to roll with Jan Rutta while Seabrook’s partner is Gustav Forsling.)

It’s also intriguing that, despite having some success with Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad, Richard Panik gets a look with Patrick Kane. But it’s especially fascinating to ponder how pint-sized wonder DeBrincat could fare with Toews and Saad.

If talk of line blenders didn’t make it clear enough, it’s unclear how long this might last.

“We’re just looking for some change, some excitement,” Quenneville said, according to Lazerus.

Fantasy hockey types might cringe after hopping on the Hartman bandwagon. The 23-year-old has nine points in 10 games, although half of those points came when the Blackhawks rampaged against the Pittsburgh Penguins to start the season with a 10-1 win. Hartman hasn’t generated a point in three straight games and only has a goal in his past five.

DeBrincat has been awfully quiet in his own right, too, as he adjusts to the NHL game. So we’ll see if these changes stick for a while; even if they do, these forwards probably shouldn’t rely too much on a specific combination, although coaches do tend to prefer at least keeping certain pairings together these days.

The Blackhawks face the Predators in Nashville on Friday and then host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, so getting a little burst from these tweaks could be helpful during a back-to-back set.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fantasy hockey trades are the worst, but target these guys if you must

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 26, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT
When it comes to fantasy hockey (and fantasy sports in general), there are plenty of reasons to open your browser and grumble about your team. The following is an abridged list for such grumble-fuel:

  • Your top pick is out week-to-week with a freak injury.
  • The other team started two goalies and got two shutouts.
  • You sat a guy who generated a hat trick after a five-game goalless slump.

Allow me to point out something that almost always leaves me muttering in a more existential way: just about every trade in fantasy sports.

One can divide fantasy trades in a bunch of irritating categories.

If you’re in a league with friends, colleagues, and co-workers, there’s the dubious, late-season “favor trade.” A bad team mysteriously sends a lopsidedly friendly gift to boost your top rival, possibly in part because you made fun of their fedora at last year’s draft party.

Last week’s column: How hard do you really want to work in fantasy?

There are other groan-worthy swaps. When two romantic partners are involved, it heightens the “favor trade” into something even worse.

There are plenty of other ways you can describe trades, including garden-variety ones where the strong pick on the weak. Such cases are simple enough: there isn’t collusion there, merely one person leveraging their superior hockey knowledge upon a neophyte.

Those trades are annoying because they betray the “spirit of the game,” yet in a lot of cases, it’s annoying because someone else beat you to it.

MORE: Thursday Daily Dose at Rotoworld – Steen is a Mean Machine

Honestly, fantasy hockey trades can be fair, but my personal preference is to never see that “veto trade” button come up. Still, the option is there, and this post is designed to help you identify a few slumping players to target in trades.

Consider this a companion piece to Joey Alfieri’s weekly Add/Drop columns, as most – if not all – of these slumping players won’t be available on your waiver wire. This isn’t a comprehensive list, but consider this something of a blueprint of players to look for; applying this logic later this season is just fine, too.

That said, newbies tend to get closer to panic mode earlier in the season, so it might be wisest to strike while the desperation is hot. Let’s consider a few worthwhile trade targets, shall we?

Max Pacioretty

Oh, Patches.

It seems like there are two patterns forming with Pacioretty: goal slumps and freaky fast recoveries from injuries. There’s at least one time where those two matters converged, as Pacioretty barely scored for a month last season and then we realized he was dealing with a fractured foot.

(You may say that he’s dealing with a fractured franchise right now.)

Pacioretty scored a goal in his first game of the season and his most recent one. In between, there were seven games with zero goals and zero assists. This is a puck luck thing, as it is with many Habs: his 35 shots on goal ties him for the 11th-most in the NHL.

John Carlson

The Capitals defenseman has almost as many SOG as Patches (34 in nine games) despite being, you know, a blueliner. With a 5.4 percent career shooting percentage, Carlson’s climb probably won’t be as dramatically beneficial as Pacioretty’s likely will be, but you’d think that Carlson would be easier to pry away.

Washington needs his offense (to be fair, he does have a respectable five assists), and Carlson needs a strong season. The 27-year-old is in a pivotal contract year, and greed can be very good for fantasy.

Brent Burns

Facing similar shooting struggles to Carlson. No one’s crazy enough to trade the crazy-bearded defenseman, though, right?

Well, he’s at least worth mentioning, especially if you think a first-timer might have an itchy trade finger.

Justin Faulk is going through the same basic issues, and the Hurricanes haven’t played a ton of games, so he might be a better bet than Burns. You can, in fact, be too brazen with an offer.

(There are times when I’ve closed a browser/laptop in disgust and THE AUDACITY of certain offers. There’s a fine line to walk here, gang.)

Check out the Rotoworld Hockey Podcast here.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Five points in nine games is fine for a defenseman who likely goes reasonably high in most drafts, but not quite in those “premium” spots that really sting. Still, after “only” scoring 12 goals in 2016-17 following two 20+ goal seasons, “OEL” is stuck at one goal, but that’s not the category that might cause some anxiety.

With a -10 rating, OEL has the second-worst mark, only below Mats Zuccarello. That’s rough, but the beauty of trading is that you haven’t absorbed any of that player’s bad moments.

Honestly, you might want to wait about a month on this one though. Read this post to see why the Coyotes are in for a few rugged weeks.

Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price, Devan Dubnyk, etc.

This column is going a little long (don’t get this guy started on how annoying fantasy trades can be, folks), so allow me to lump in disproportionately struggling goalies to a single spot.

It’s true that each guy has his own caveat (Lundqvist’s age is a concern, Price will cost a higher price, and so on), the general rule is that they’re bound to rebound. If you can get them at a discount, go for it.

***

The short version of this is to check extremes.

If someone’s shooting at an extremely high percentage compared to career numbers, sell high by trading them. This list is well-stocked with players who are suffering awful puck luck, and all should turn around. You can use similar logic to identify potential adds on the waivers, too (Rick Nash owners have had it).

Of course, you could also do the right thing and not annoy me by making any trades at all. There’s also that.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canada beats USA 5-1 on pre-Olympic women's hockey tour

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 26, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — In a women’s hockey rivalry that has seen medals turn from gold to silver in a matter of seconds, or a few inches, the United States and Canada just aren’t sure what to make of the recent spate of blowouts.

Three days after the Americans won 5-2 in Quebec to open a seven-game pre-Olympic exhibition tour, Canada responded with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday that shocked the Americans and the sold-out crowd at Boston University’s Agganis Arena.

”We’re trying to get used to playing each other,” said Canadian forward Natalie Spooner, who scored twice. ”We’re going to have to keep getting better, because I’m sure they’re going to keep getting better, too.”

Laura Fortino’s short-handed goal five minutes into the second period broke a 1-1 tie, and Spooner and Meghan Agosta scored 82 seconds apart at the end of the period to make it 4-1. Spooner also scored in the first period, Marie-Philip Poulin added one in the third and Genevi�ve Lacasse stopped 37 shots for Canada.

Emily Pfalzer scored the only goal for the Americans, tying the game midway through the first. Nicole Hensley stopped 12 of 16 shots before Alex Rigsby came on for the third period and stopped six of seven shots.

The only two real powers in women’s hockey, the U.S. and Canada have played in the gold medal game of every single world championship and all but one Olympics since the sport was added to the Winter Games in 1998.

Five of the last six world championships have been one-goal games; four of them needed overtime. At the Sochi Olympics, Canada took the Americans to OT – and won – after a length-of-the-ice U.S. shot at an empty net rolled into the post and bounced wide.

So it was a bit of a surprise when the U.S. won the opener of the Olympic tuneup exhibition tour by three goals. And perhaps even more shocking that Canada came back a few days later and dropped a 5-1 win on the hosts.

”It was almost the exact opposite,” U.S. coach Robb Stauber said. ”Except we only got one.”

Eleven members of the American team that won gold in Nagano were honored between periods, but the game itself did not offer much hope that this year’s players will be able to break a four-Olympic losing streak. (Since 1998, the U.S. has won a bronze and three silvers, including a second-place finish after losing to Canada in overtime in Sochi.)

Still, the U.S. has won seven of the last eight world championships, beating Canada each time.

”For us, we’re working on tipping the scales in our favor every time we play them,” said U.S. captain Meghan Duggan, a two-time Olympian.

Canada coach Laura Schuler, who was a member of the 1998 team that lost to the Americans in Nagano, said she knew her team wasn’t as bad as it was in the opener. ”I just know that when you play the U.S., it’s always going to be back and forth,” she said.

Spooner said the team looked at Sunday’s loss as a learning experience.

”We definitely reflected on it,” she said. ”Luckily, we came back stronger today.”

'Best in the business': Jersey designer ups game on unique looks

Jeff Tasca / Instagram
By Sean LeahyOct 26, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
One of the fun things about minor league hockey is their commitment to creating unique promotions to draw attention to teams or charitable ventures. One of those ways is getting creative with themed jersey nights, which usually end up benefiting charity through post-game auctions.

Many of the interesting jersey designs worn by teams from the AHL to ECHL to USHL and others have been the handiwork of Jeff Tasca and his team at Athletic Knit in Toronto.

For the last 12 years, Tasca and his crew, which has grown from him and an assistant to 14 people, have designed jerseys that have brought mainstream attention, including at least one that ended up in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Just look at some of the designs they’ve worked up.

Batman and Robin, used by the Toledo Walleye and Evansville IceMen 

Muskegon Lumberjacks’ Beach Night

Cincinnati Cyclones Superhero Night

Reading Royals ugly Christmas sweater

Utah Grizzlies Halloween skeleton

Chicago Express St. Patrick’s Day pint o’beer

Those are just a few of the several hundred Tasca and his crew have created over the years. So where do the ideas come from?

“It does kind of depend on what comes into my head sometimes,” Tasca told Pro Hockey Talk recently. “A lot of times it kind of depends on what kind of day I’m having and how many ideas pop into my head that day. Also, too, time. If it ends where it’s something that is a little bit shorter notice, I’ll do one and then just hear their feedback on that and go from there.”

The design process usually begins in August or September when teams will approach Athletic Knit with their promotional schedules for the season. Sometimes teams will have an idea for a jersey matching whatever theme they’re planning and other times they’ll let Tasca have full control over how the final product looks.

Information is important, right down to the little details. If you’re creating a Star Wars jersey, which Athletic Knit has done many times, you better get every aspect correct. Luckily for Tasca, he’s a Star Wars and comic book fan, so he’s the perfect designer to make sure every look is authentic.

Tasca studied design and illustration in high school and college. After freelancing for a few years, he heard that Athletic Knit was hiring people to help design sports jerseys. It seemed like the perfect fit.

“I love watching sports. I played a few sports and also, too, it’s bringing elements of designing into,” he said. “So I’m like hey why don’t I go check it out.”

He started in the sublimation department, knowing nothing about garment design. After a big learning curve, which included the sewers constantly being annoyed that his designs didn’t work with what they had to do, he figured out his limits from the manufacturing side.

Now Tasca and his team handle everything in the design process: from creating the logo to getting the proper art work to preparing the jersey for sublimation or screen printing. With proper notice, they can get a team’s set of jerseys done from anywhere between two and four weeks.

Athletic Knit works with between 20-25 hockey teams per season, mostly from the ECHL, but they also produce jerseys for teams in almost a dozen other sports. Hockey, though, is their big one when it comes to unique looks for theme nights.

Gregg Lewis, who handles merchandising and sales for the ECHL’s Reading Royals, worked with Tasca to create the original ugly Christmas sweater jerseys back in 2013. They’ve since collaborated on a handful more, including this week’s Halloween looks for the Royals and the Allen Americans.

“Jeff is the best in the business. He is the most creative and blends colors great,” said Lewis. “The jerseys are all works of art.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Should the Stars be concerned about Spezza's slow start?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 26, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
Andreas Athanasiou‘s holdout probably cost him a few dollars. The Wings forward admits that he learned a lot about the business side of the sport over the last few months. (Detroit Free Press)

Bobby Ryan has now suffered broken fingers in back-to-back seasons and it has him pretty frustrated. “It’s deflating,” said Ryan. “I felt like we were off to a good start as a line, the team was going a little bit and then this happens. You work all summer and you want to have a good start and (eight) games into it, this happens.” (Ottawa Citizen)

–If you’ve been searching for an in-depth analysis of Jaromir Jagr‘s haircuts over the years, you’ve come to the right place. Nothing beats the mullet. Nothing! (jagrihardlyknowher.com)

–Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman was fined $2,320.79 (I wonder how they got to that specific number) for slashing Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. (NHL.com)

–The Lightning, the NHL and the NHLPA are committed to growing the game in Tampa Bay, so they’re planning on building 10 outdoor street hockey rinks over the next three years. (NHL.com/Lightning)

–Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson came into this season averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time per game. This season, he’s been playing a lot more minutes (he’s averaging more than 26 minutes per night). “I like it,” Johnson said. “I have to sacrifice a little bit on the offensive side, but the only points I care about are the two at the end of the night.” (BSNDenver.com)

–A British Columbia man is suing David Booth and his wife for a barbecue incident gone wrong. The man rented a vacation home from the Booths. When he went to light up the barbecue, it burst into flames. He suffered some awful burns. (global.ca)

–The NWHL season kicks off this weekend and Last Word on Sports previews the upcoming campaign. Interestingly enough, the New Jersey Devils and the Metropolitan Riveters have formed a partnership. (lastwordonhockey.com)

Ryan Kesler has been a useful player for the Ducks, but his contract will be a cap-killer for the them going forward. There were other players available when Anaheim signed Kesler. Did they make the right call by giving him big money and big term. (anaheimcalling.com)

–The Boston Bruins have faced their share of injuries early on this season, which means that their depth in the minors has been tested. Kenny Agostino, Rob O'Gara, Zane McIntyre and Peter Cehlarik have all contributed this season. If injuries strike again, the Bruins have shown that they have plenty of depth. (bruinsdaily.com)

Jacob Markstrom has a chance to set an obscure, unwanted record this season. Markstrom has played in 116 career games without recording a shutout. That’s 16 games away from tying the record Eldon Reddick set for most career games without blanking another team. (vancourier.com)

–The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the worst puck possession teams in the NHL, but some of their former players, who now play for Carolina, have been terrific in those categories. (blackhawksup.com)

Jason Spezza is off to a painfully slow start this season. Can he pull himself out of it? His ice time has diminished significantly compared to last season and he isn’t getting as much even-strength time with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. That’s a problem. (defendingbigd.com)

–Despite being well into his thirties, Pekka Rinne hasn’t slowed down this season. He’s been the backbone of the Predators team, again, in 2017-18. (predlines.com)

Tom Kuhnhackl had a difficult season in 2016-17, but he’s emerged as a key depth player for the Penguins this season. There’s a noticeable difference in his condifence level, which has resulted in him getting more ice time. (pensinitiative.com)