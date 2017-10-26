Jeff Tasca / Instagram

‘Best in the business’: Jersey designer ups game on unique looks

By Sean LeahyOct 26, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
One of the fun things about minor league hockey is their commitment to creating unique promotions to draw attention to teams or charitable ventures. One of those ways is getting creative with themed jersey nights, which usually end up benefiting charity through post-game auctions.

Many of the interesting jersey designs worn by teams from the AHL to ECHL to USHL and others have been the handiwork of Jeff Tasca and his team at Athletic Knit in Toronto.

For the last 12 years, Tasca and his crew, which has grown from him and an assistant to 14 people, have designed jerseys that have brought mainstream attention, including at least one that ended up in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Just look at some of the designs they’ve worked up.

Batman and Robin, used by the Toledo Walleye and Evansville IceMen 

Muskegon Lumberjacks’ Beach Night

Cincinnati Cyclones Superhero Night

Reading Royals ugly Christmas sweater

Utah Grizzlies Halloween skeleton

Chicago Express St. Patrick’s Day pint o’beer

Those are just a few of the several hundred Tasca and his crew have created over the years. So where do the ideas come from?

“It does kind of depend on what comes into my head sometimes,” Tasca told Pro Hockey Talk recently. “A lot of times it kind of depends on what kind of day I’m having and how many ideas pop into my head that day. Also, too, time. If it ends where it’s something that is a little bit shorter notice, I’ll do one and then just hear their feedback on that and go from there.”

The design process usually begins in August or September when teams will approach Athletic Knit with their promotional schedules for the season. Sometimes teams will have an idea for a jersey matching whatever theme they’re planning and other times they’ll let Tasca have full control over how the final product looks.

Information is important, right down to the little details. If you’re creating a Star Wars jersey, which Athletic Knit has done many times, you better get every aspect correct. Luckily for Tasca, he’s a Star Wars and comic book fan, so he’s the perfect designer to make sure every look is authentic.

Tasca studied design and illustration in high school and college. After freelancing for a few years, he heard that Athletic Knit was hiring people to help design sports jerseys. It seemed like the perfect fit.

“I love watching sports. I played a few sports and also, too, it’s bringing elements of designing into,” he said. “So I’m like hey why don’t I go check it out.”

He started in the sublimation department, knowing nothing about garment design. After a big learning curve, which included the sewers constantly being annoyed that his designs didn’t work with what they had to do, he figured out his limits from the manufacturing side.

Now Tasca and his team handle everything in the design process: from creating the logo to getting the proper art work to preparing the jersey for sublimation or screen printing. With proper notice, they can get a team’s set of jerseys done from anywhere between two and four weeks.

Athletic Knit works with between 20-25 hockey teams per season, mostly from the ECHL, but they also produce jerseys for teams in almost a dozen other sports. Hockey, though, is their big one when it comes to unique looks for theme nights.

Gregg Lewis, who handles merchandising and sales for the ECHL’s Reading Royals, worked with Tasca to create the original ugly Christmas sweater jerseys back in 2013. They’ve since collaborated on a handful more, including this week’s Halloween looks for the Royals and the Allen Americans.

“Jeff is the best in the business. He is the most creative and blends colors great,” said Lewis. “The jerseys are all works of art.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

BOSTON (AP) — In a women’s hockey rivalry that has seen medals turn from gold to silver in a matter of seconds, or a few inches, the United States and Canada just aren’t sure what to make of the recent spate of blowouts.

Three days after the Americans won 5-2 in Quebec to open a seven-game pre-Olympic exhibition tour, Canada responded with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday that shocked the Americans and the sold-out crowd at Boston University’s Agganis Arena.

”We’re trying to get used to playing each other,” said Canadian forward Natalie Spooner, who scored twice. ”We’re going to have to keep getting better, because I’m sure they’re going to keep getting better, too.”

Laura Fortino’s short-handed goal five minutes into the second period broke a 1-1 tie, and Spooner and Meghan Agosta scored 82 seconds apart at the end of the period to make it 4-1. Spooner also scored in the first period, Marie-Philip Poulin added one in the third and Genevi�ve Lacasse stopped 37 shots for Canada.

Emily Pfalzer scored the only goal for the Americans, tying the game midway through the first. Nicole Hensley stopped 12 of 16 shots before Alex Rigsby came on for the third period and stopped six of seven shots.

The only two real powers in women’s hockey, the U.S. and Canada have played in the gold medal game of every single world championship and all but one Olympics since the sport was added to the Winter Games in 1998.

Five of the last six world championships have been one-goal games; four of them needed overtime. At the Sochi Olympics, Canada took the Americans to OT – and won – after a length-of-the-ice U.S. shot at an empty net rolled into the post and bounced wide.

So it was a bit of a surprise when the U.S. won the opener of the Olympic tuneup exhibition tour by three goals. And perhaps even more shocking that Canada came back a few days later and dropped a 5-1 win on the hosts.

”It was almost the exact opposite,” U.S. coach Robb Stauber said. ”Except we only got one.”

Eleven members of the American team that won gold in Nagano were honored between periods, but the game itself did not offer much hope that this year’s players will be able to break a four-Olympic losing streak. (Since 1998, the U.S. has won a bronze and three silvers, including a second-place finish after losing to Canada in overtime in Sochi.)

Still, the U.S. has won seven of the last eight world championships, beating Canada each time.

”For us, we’re working on tipping the scales in our favor every time we play them,” said U.S. captain Meghan Duggan, a two-time Olympian.

Canada coach Laura Schuler, who was a member of the 1998 team that lost to the Americans in Nagano, said she knew her team wasn’t as bad as it was in the opener. ”I just know that when you play the U.S., it’s always going to be back and forth,” she said.

Spooner said the team looked at Sunday’s loss as a learning experience.

”We definitely reflected on it,” she said. ”Luckily, we came back stronger today.”

Andreas Athanasiou‘s holdout probably cost him a few dollars. The Wings forward admits that he learned a lot about the business side of the sport over the last few months. (Detroit Free Press)

Bobby Ryan has now suffered broken fingers in back-to-back seasons and it has him pretty frustrated. “It’s deflating,” said Ryan. “I felt like we were off to a good start as a line, the team was going a little bit and then this happens. You work all summer and you want to have a good start and (eight) games into it, this happens.” (Ottawa Citizen)

–If you’ve been searching for an in-depth analysis of Jaromir Jagr‘s haircuts over the years, you’ve come to the right place. Nothing beats the mullet. Nothing! (jagrihardlyknowher.com)

–Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman was fined $2,320.79 (I wonder how they got to that specific number) for slashing Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. (NHL.com)

–The Lightning, the NHL and the NHLPA are committed to growing the game in Tampa Bay, so they’re planning on building 10 outdoor street hockey rinks over the next three years. (NHL.com/Lightning)

–Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson came into this season averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time per game. This season, he’s been playing a lot more minutes (he’s averaging more than 26 minutes per night). “I like it,” Johnson said. “I have to sacrifice a little bit on the offensive side, but the only points I care about are the two at the end of the night.” (BSNDenver.com)

–A British Columbia man is suing David Booth and his wife for a barbecue incident gone wrong. The man rented a vacation home from the Booths. When he went to light up the barbecue, it burst into flames. He suffered some awful burns. (global.ca)

–The NWHL season kicks off this weekend and Last Word on Sports previews the upcoming campaign. Interestingly enough, the New Jersey Devils and the Metropolitan Riveters have formed a partnership. (lastwordonhockey.com)

Ryan Kesler has been a useful player for the Ducks, but his contract will be a cap-killer for the them going forward. There were other players available when Anaheim signed Kesler. Did they make the right call by giving him big money and big term. (anaheimcalling.com)

–The Boston Bruins have faced their share of injuries early on this season, which means that their depth in the minors has been tested. Kenny Agostino, Rob O'Gara, Zane McIntyre and Peter Cehlarik have all contributed this season. If injuries strike again, the Bruins have shown that they have plenty of depth. (bruinsdaily.com)

Jacob Markstrom has a chance to set an obscure, unwanted record this season. Markstrom has played in 116 career games without recording a shutout. That’s 16 games away from tying the record Eldon Reddick set for most career games without blanking another team. (vancourier.com)

–The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the worst puck possession teams in the NHL, but some of their former players, who now play for Carolina, have been terrific in those categories. (blackhawksup.com)

Jason Spezza is off to a painfully slow start this season. Can he pull himself out of it? His ice time has diminished significantly compared to last season and he isn’t getting as much even-strength time with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. That’s a problem. (defendingbigd.com)

–Despite being well into his thirties, Pekka Rinne hasn’t slowed down this season. He’s been the backbone of the Predators team, again, in 2017-18. (predlines.com)

Tom Kuhnhackl had a difficult season in 2016-17, but he’s emerged as a key depth player for the Penguins this season. There’s a noticeable difference in his condifence level, which has resulted in him getting more ice time. (pensinitiative.com)

Player of the Night: Alex Steen, St. Louis Blues

While taking care of the Calgary Flames, Steen had a hand in four of the five Blues goals in their 5-2 victory. He evened the score with his first of the season late in the opening period, assisted on power play goals from Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo and then set up Paul Stastny’s tally.

Highlight of the Night:

— More like a lowlight. Jake Allen is going to want a second crack at this one.

MISC:

— Pietrangelo’s goal was a snipe:

— St. Louis has received 12 goals from their defense through 10 games.

— Thirteen Columbus Blue Jackets players recorded a point in their 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

— The Blue Jackets tallied three goals in a period for the fourth time this season.

Seth Griffith ruined Bobrovsky’s shutout bid late in the third with his first goal since Dec. 29, 2014.

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2
Columbus 5, Buffalo 1

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

A second period outburst that saw three goals in a span of 2:59 powered the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 Wednesday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky stood tall, stopping 34 shots to record his first win since Oct. 14 and thirteen Blue Jackets recorded a point. Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert all scored in the middle frame to blow things open and help sink the Sabres to their sixth defeat of the season.

Columbus took advantage of their first power play of the game when Oliver Bjorkstrand wristed a shot by Chad Johnson midway through the first period:

While staving off the Sabres’ attack, Seth Jones gave the Blue Jackets a little breathing room late in the second as they capitalized on a 4-on-3 break:

It was the fourth time this season that the Blue Jackets have scored three goals in a single period.

According to the NHL, the win helped Columbus (6-3-0) match their best nine-game start to a season in franchise history. It also snaps a two-game slide as they prepare for three games in four nights beginning Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

