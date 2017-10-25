Getty Images

Sergei Bobrovsky’s 34 saves help Blue Jackets top Sabres

By Sean LeahyOct 25, 2017
A second period outburst that saw three goals in a span of 2:59 powered the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 Wednesday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky stood tall, stopping 34 shots to record his first win since Oct. 14 and thirteen Blue Jackets recorded a point. Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert all scored in the middle frame to blow things open and help sink the Sabres to their sixth defeat of the season.

Columbus took advantage of their first power play of the game when Oliver Bjorkstrand wristed a shot by Chad Johnson midway through the first period:

While staving off the Sabres’ attack, Seth Jones gave the Blue Jackets a little breathing room late in the second as they capitalized on a 4-on-3 break:

It was the fourth time this season that the Blue Jackets have scored three goals in a single period.

According to the NHL, the win helped Columbus (6-3-0) match their best nine-game start to a season in franchise history. It also snaps a two-game slide as they prepare for three games in four nights beginning Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Buzzer: Steen’s 4-point night powers Blues; Bob shines vs. Sabres

By Sean LeahyOct 25, 2017
Player of the Night: Alex Steen, St. Louis Blues

While taking care of the Calgary Flames, Steen had a hand in four of the five Blues goals in their 5-2 victory. He evened the score with his first of the season late in the opening period, assisted on power play goals from Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo and then set up Paul Stastny’s tally.

Highlight of the Night:

— More like a lowlight. Jake Allen is going to want a second crack at this one.

MISC:

— Pietrangelo’s goal was a snipe:

— St. Louis has received 12 goals from their defense through 10 games.

— Thirteen Columbus Blue Jackets players recorded a point in their 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

— The Blue Jackets tallied three goals in a period for the fourth time this season.

Seth Griffith ruined Bobrovsky’s shutout bid late in the third with his first goal since Dec. 29, 2014.

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2
Columbus 5, Buffalo 1

Golden Knights allow Vadim Shipachyov to seek trade out of Vegas

By Sean LeahyOct 25, 2017
The Vegas Golden Knights made a splash in May when they signed KHL star Vadim Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million contract before the franchise even drafted a roster.

Five months later, that relationship looks to be coming to an end. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports on Wednesday that the Golden Knights have given Shipachyov and his agent permission to seek a trade out of Sin City.

The 30-year-old Shipachyov, who went 26-50—76 in 50 KHL games last season, has played in only three of Vegas’ eight games this season and has been demoted to their AHL affiliate in Chicago twice, including just before opening night. That first demotion led to rumors he was seeking to return to Russia, something that general manager George McPhee and the player’s agent denied.

Plenty of team could use center help, but the term of Shipachyov’s contract will prove to make the job tougher in finding a suitable trade partner. On a one-year deal, it could be worth the gamble for a team. That second year, however? Tough to swallow when you have a 30-year-old who’s new to the North American game carrying a $4.5 million cap hit next season.

The good thing for the Golden Knights is while the move appears to have failed, it hasn’t and won’t be a distraction to the 7-1-0 expansion side. However and whenever this plays out, it hasn’t affected the play on the ice and it’s clear, in the eyes of McPhee and head coach Gerard Gallant that his place on the depth chart is that of a player not worthy of regular time in an NHL lineup.

Shipachyov was sent down again on Tuesday, but he may not end up in Chicago depending on how this situation plays out. He could be dealt, fail to report and be suspended or work out a deal to go back to Russia. It will be curious to see how this plays out.

By Sean LeahyOct 25, 2017
Flyers dodge a bullet? Nolan Patrick available for Thursday

By James O'BrienOct 25, 2017
Last night was rough for the Philadelphia Flyers even beyond losing 6-2 to the Anaheim Ducks, as Nolan Patrick left the ice clearly shaken up by a Chris Wagner hit.

To some surprise, Patrick practiced this morning, and Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft is available to play against the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday.

Again, considering how Patrick reacted, this is quite the promising development. Here’s the hit in GIF form, too:

Since we’re here, let’s ponder how the 19-year-old is faring so far.

Burning that first year?

Interestingly, this hiccup happens after Patrick appeared in his ninth regular-season game for the Flyers. As a prominent prospect once expected to be the first pick before Nico Hischier‘s climb and an injury-ravaged season bumped him down a spot, it probably won’t shock many to see him stay.

Still, one could understand if the Flyers wanted to take a moment or two to ponder such a scenario.

Patrick really isn’t getting a ton of reps, at least not yet. He’s only averaging 12:29 TOI per game so far, and while an abbreviated contest last night lowers that number a touch, his highest number for a single game was 14:20.

Being that he isn’t the flashiest forward, it’s probably not surprising that he has a modest scoring total of one goal and two assists for three points so far. His underlying numbers are quite underwhelming, though, with poor possession stats and a meager 13 shots on goal.

None of this is anything to be overly concerned about in the grand scheme of things, and the Flyers don’t necessarily lose all that much even if he struggles as a rookie. It’s at least worth mentioning that he’s going through some growing pains, however, so Philly could be excused if they at least ponder some caution.

It becomes almost a no-brainer if there are even mild concerns about his health, but we’ll see.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.