PHT Morning Skate: Sharks’ Labanc helped his father’s dream come true over the weekend

By Joey AlfieriOct 25, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT
–Check out the highlights from Buffalo’s 1-0 win over Detroit. Benoit Pouliot scored the only goal of the game and Robin Lehner came up huge for the Sabres. (Top)

Jonathan Quick was forced to come out of Monday’s game against the Leafs after an opponent made contact with his head. A concussion spotter asked for him to be checked and he was. All he missed was 36 seconds, which proves that the entire process still needs some work. (The Hockey News)

–Tough blow for the Canucks, as they’ll be without defenseman Troy Stecher for four to six weeks. He was injured on Sunday when he collided knee-on-knee with Detroit’s Tomas Tatar. (TSN.ca)

–Jake Virtanen has been living every young Vancouver hockey fan’s dream lately. He grew up cheering for the Canucks and watching the Sedins do their thing on a nightly business. Now, he gets to skate on the same line as them. Oh and Virtanen scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Minnesota last night. (Vancourier.com)

–Here’s a cool story about the Islanders. When the Islanders usually have alumni reunions, they invite a dozen or so of their former players. But they had one last weekend and they welcomed anyone who put up an Islanders jersey. Even Mike MacWilliam, who played six games with the Isles, was there. (SNY.tv)

–Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland wrote a letter for Las Vegas in The Players’ Tribune. Engelland discusses how he ended up calling Vegas home and how difficult it was to watch the mass shooting that happened a few weeks ago. (The Players’ Tribune)

–Sean Avery has written a new book out! Not only does he talk about his career and his dating life, but he also roasted a couple of former teammates and opponents along the way. (Sports Illustrated)

–Predators forward Filip Forsberg has been one of the better scorers in the NHL over the last few years, but there’s a good chance he’s about to reach a new level over the next little while. He’s off to a hot start right now, and don’t be surprised if he scores 40 goals sometime soon. (fanragsports.com)

–The Ottawa Senators are a lot more comfortable in Guy Boucher’s system and it shows. As a team, they’ve been producing as a top notch offensive squad so far this season. (silversevensens.com)

–The Calgary Flames have taken quite a few penalties this year. And although their penalty-kill hasn’t given up too many goals, there is cause for concern, according to flamesnation.ca, who used advanced stats to show where they could get better. (flamesnation.ca)

–Roman Polak got a one year contract from the Leafs earlier this week, and most of the fan base seems to be split on him. Some like his hustle, while others who prefer analytics, feel like he’s nothing more than a liability. Is he still a useful player or should the leafs have taken a hard pass? (faceoffcircle.ca)

–Here’s a really nice story about Sharks forward Kevin Labanc and his father, Milan. Last weekend, Labanc played in his hometown of Brooklyn, where his father immigrated to 23 years ago. Watching his son play there was a dream come true for the older Labanc. “I have tremendous happiness to see Kevin reach the level of NHL hockey and play in his home town,” Milan Labanc said. “Whatever I started in hockey, when you see your kid continue it and you see your kid go further, that’s what every parent wants.” (Mercury News)

–The St. Louis Blues have had a decent start to the season, but it’s pretty clear that their special teams is holding them back. Their power play is ranked 24th, while their penalty-kill is ranked 27th. It needs to be better. (stlouisgametime.com)

–Team USA’s 1998 women’s hockey team was inducted into the Colorado Spring Sports Hall of Fame. As you may remember, that team which had Cammie Granato, Katie King, Sara DeCosta and many others, won the gold medal. (usahockey.com)

–Lucas Sbisa has emerged as an important blue liner for the Golden Knights this season. He’s the player that has gone up against the opposing team’s star forward on most nights. Believe it or not, it’s worked out pretty well so far. (sinbin.vegas)

Sidney Crosby started a trend when he put on number 87 because he was born in 1987. There’s a long list of players that have done that, but that’s going to be coming to an end in the very near future. (puckjunk.com)

‘A step in the right direction’ — Habs crush Panthers to snap losing skid

By Cam TuckerOct 25, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
Where did that come from?

The Montreal Canadiens had been badly slumping heading into Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers. Their general manager Marc Bergevin was on the hot seat so early in the season, as the roster he’s assembled had won its opener and then lost seven straight games, a streak that hit a low point during a stretch through California.

One victory after such a bad stretch of hockey may not be enough to instantly quell that.

The Habs were able to snap that losing skid on Tuesday, crushing the Panthers by a score of 5-1. This, however, should put into perspective just how bad the Canadiens were while up against the Ducks, Kings and Sharks last week. So bad that on one Anaheim goal, Carey Price finally had enough and took his frustrations out on the goal post with his goalie stick.

At least for one night, the Habs were able to shed all the frustration from this recent losing streak. It didn’t start right away. The Panthers took the lead early in the second period.

But then, suddenly, the floodgates opened for the Habs late in the second period.

Alex Galchenyuk, who was demoted to the fourth line this week, started the rally by driving hard to the net to bury a rebound. Shea Weber followed that up with one of those freakish Shea Weber slap shots, giving Montreal the lead. Brendan Gallagher followed that up just 17 seconds later. Just like that, Montreal had scored three goals in 1:35 to take the lead.

Weber and the slumping Max Pacioretty secured the win with quick goals in the third period.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but we can’t step back,” Weber told NHL.com. “We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas and we’ve got to keep getting better.”

Easier said than done.

They host the L.A. Kings on Thursday. The Kings will enter that game with a 7-1-1 record, which puts them second in the overall standings right now behind only Tampa Bay.

The Buzzer: Tavares records hat trick; Mike Smith’s milestone night

By Cam TuckerOct 25, 2017, 12:51 AM EDT
Player of the night: John Tavares

John Tavares has bid farewell to his scoring drought, which saw him go five games without a point from Oct. 9-19. On Tuesday, the Islanders captain recorded the hat trick, including the winning goal late in the third period, to help give his team a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes are now nine games into the season and still do not have a win.

The Islanders and Coyotes traded five goals between them during the third period, but Tavares put his team up for good on a nifty deflection to the side of Louis Domingue.

Tavares now has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last two games. What slump, right?

Honorable mention goes to Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Nieto, who also recorded the hat trick tonight against the Dallas Stars.

Highlight of the night:

Matt Murray, everyone.

The Penguins goalie denied Oilers forward Mark Letestu with an unbelievable stick save during the second period of Tuesday’s game, which Pittsburgh won in overtime. Words really don’t do it justice.

Factoid of the night:

Mike Smith hit a career milestone with his shootout victory against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Scores:

Colorado 5, Dallas 3

Vegas 4 , Chicago 2

New York Islanders 5, Arizona 3

Anaheim 6, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 2, Edmonton 1 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 1

Buffalo 1, Detroit 0

Montreal 5, Florida 1

L.A. 3, Ottawa 2 (SO)

Calgary 3, Nashville 2 (SO)

Vancouver 1, Minnesota 0

Penguins d-man Schultz suffers concussion vs. Oilers

By Cam TuckerOct 24, 2017, 11:09 PM EDT
We’ve seen this before already this season: Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel teaming up for an overtime winner.

This time, it was Malkin setting up Kessel with a perfect saucer pass before Kessel ripped home that familiar wrist shot off the rush to defeat the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday.

Connor McDavid — who had gone six games without a goal since his season-opening hat trick against Calgary — scored late in the third period to secure at least the single point on the road for an Edmonton team looking to turn things around after a dismal and disappointing start despite heightened expectations around this group.

Contributing to Edmonton’s loss was the play of Matt Murray in net for Pittsburgh. He made 29 saves, but none better than a desperation stick stop on Mark Letestu during the second period. Count it as a Save of the Year candidate. It kept the game scoreless at the time, allowing Pittsburgh to eventually take the lead.

The win, however, came with some bad news, as injuries piled up for the Penguins throughout this contest. Defenseman Justin Schultz left the game after the first period and didn’t return.

Head coach Mike Sullivan later revealed to reporters that Schultz has been diagnosed with a concussion. Meanwhile, Carter Rowney, who was placed on injured reserve yesterday, has a fractured hand and is expected to miss at least four weeks.

The Penguins recently made a move aimed at helping them up the middle by acquiring Riley Sheahan from Detroit. He recorded an assist and 14:47 of ice time in his Penguins debut.

Sabres hand Red Wings their fifth straight loss

By Cam TuckerOct 24, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT
Make that back-to-back wins for the Buffalo Sabres. A high-scoring comeback from three goals down, however, was not necessary this time.

Facing the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, the Sabres didn’t get plenty of scoring.

They didn’t need it this time, with Benoit Pouliot scoring the lone goal and the eventual winner midway through the second period. Robin Lehner stopped all 32 shots he faced for the shutout, as Buffalo held on to win 1-0.

It’s a small step forward for a team that had a listless effort at home against the Canucks last Friday and had only one victory through its first eight games of the new season, prompting star forward Jack Eichel to sound his displeasure with the Sabres’ losing ways, which have become far too constant, even before he showed up as the No. 2 overall draft selection in 2015.

Now, making it three wins in a row will prove a difficult feat, as the Sabres travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are less than two weeks removed from their hot start (four wins in five games) to the season, a reminder that things can change quickly for some teams in the NHL once the chaos of the first few games begins to subside.

Detroit’s losing streak now stands at five games. They have scored only once over the past two games, and the risk of losing a sixth straight game is real as they travel to Tampa Bay to meet the red-hot Lightning on Thursday.

