Bishop wasn’t too happy about Hitchcock’s decision to pull him during loss to Avs

By Joey AlfieriOct 25, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT
Ken Hitchcock has been known to rub some his players the wrong way. It seems like goalie Ben Bishop is the latest one to find that out.

Bishop, who was pulled in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, was noticeably frustrated with his head coach after the game. The Stars netminder was given the hook after allowing three goals on 17 shots just over 26 minutes into the game (the score was 3-2 for the Avs at that point).

It’s hard to fault Bishop on that third goal, especially because teammate Julius Honka morphed into a turnover machine during that shift. On Colorado’s second goal though, it was Bishop’s turnover behind the net that let to the Avalanche taking their first lead of the hockey game.

You can check out the highlights of last night’s game by clicking here.

Anyhow, after the game, the Stars goalie wasn’t shy about disagreeing with his head coach’s decision.

Hitchcock made it a point to mention that his decision had nothing to with Bishop. Instead, he was just looking to give his team a spark.

In the end, Bishop’s replacement, Kari Lehtonen, allowed the next goal to make it 4-2 for Colorado, and the Avs never looked back.

It’ll be interesting to see how these two key figures work things out going forward. Expectations were high for Dallas coming into this season, but they’ve only managed to get off to a mediocre 5-4-0 start.

Fight Video: Kevin Bieksa drops Radko Gudas with one punch

By Joey AlfieriOct 25, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas probably doesn’t have many fans around the league, so those people will likely appreciate this post.

In last night’s game between the Ducks and Flyers, Gudas and Anaheim blue liner Kevin Bieksa decided to go toe-to-toe.

Fortunately (or unfortunately) for the Flyers defenseman, the fight didn’t last very long (from the moment they dropped the gloves, I clocked it at 8.5 seconds. Most of that was them skating around).

Anyways, you can watch the entire fight by clicking the video at the top of the page.

How about that right hand by Bieksa? Pretty impressive. Maybe there’s a UFC career in his future (OK maybe not).

The Ducks had some fun with the outcome of the fight (and so did a whole bunch of other people on Twitter, who clearly aren’t fans of Gudas):

NHL on NBCSN: Sabres look to keep rolling against Blue Jackets

By Joey AlfieriOct 25, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT
NBCSN will continue its coverage of the 2017-18 campaign tonight when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Buffalo Sabres at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you want to watch the game online, you can do so here.

After dropping seven of their first eight games of the season, the Sabres have won back-to-back contests over Boston and Detroit.

Both victories were far from easy, as they had to complete a huge comeback in Boston on Saturday night before beating the Wings by a slim 1-0 margin last night.

Whenever a new coach takes over behind the bench, there’s always an adjustment that needs to be made. The Sabres are still trying to figure master Phil Housley’s system, so a slow start wasn’t totally unexpected. Now, the focus will be on how much they can improve over the next few weeks and months.

“When you play the right way you’re not always going to get what you want,” Housley told the Buffalo News. “You’re just going to have to take what’s given, and sometimes you’re going to have to defend. We all want to play offense. We all want to play in the offensive zone, but when it’s your shift to come back and play solid defense and it requires that, you have to do it.”

As of right now, it seems like they’re heading in a positive direction, but getting rid of the losing mentality that’s set in over the last few years won’t be easy. Overcoming their awful start is going to be a huge challenge. At least they’ve found some positive momentum.

“It just gives us a little confidence and a little mojo going forward,” defenseman Jake McCabe said. “We’ve put two good games together in how we want to play. I think going forward to Columbus, now is the time to make up for our slow start. Hopefully, we continue this.”

The Blue Jackets’ four-game home stand didn’t exactly get off to a roaring start. On Thursday night, they dropped a 2-0 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning and on Saturday, they lost, 6-4, to the Los Angeles Kings.

They have a chance to salvage this string of home games against the Sabres tonight and against Winnipeg on Friday.

One thing is for sure, their lines will look a whole lot different going into tonight’s game, as head coach John Tortorella’s “line blender” has been doing overtime.

Nick Foligno, not Alexander Wennberg, will play between Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson. Wennberg found himself on the second line with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Boone Jenner.

“I thought that was probably (the Wennberg line’s) worst period of the game when we needed it to be their best period,” Tortorella said of that trio’s performance against the Kings, per the Dispatch . “I had to take them off of (the ice). I don’t like doing that. Top players should play against top lines. … I had to do that because of the way they were playing.”

Enjoy the hockey!

PHT Morning Skate: Sharks’ Labanc helped his father’s dream come true over the weekend

By Joey AlfieriOct 25, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT
–Check out the highlights from Buffalo’s 1-0 win over Detroit. Benoit Pouliot scored the only goal of the game and Robin Lehner came up huge for the Sabres. (Top)

Jonathan Quick was forced to come out of Monday’s game against the Leafs after an opponent made contact with his head. A concussion spotter asked for him to be checked and he was. All he missed was 36 seconds, which proves that the entire process still needs some work. (The Hockey News)

–Tough blow for the Canucks, as they’ll be without defenseman Troy Stecher for four to six weeks. He was injured on Sunday when he collided knee-on-knee with Detroit’s Tomas Tatar. (TSN.ca)

–Jake Virtanen has been living every young Vancouver hockey fan’s dream lately. He grew up cheering for the Canucks and watching the Sedins do their thing on a nightly basis. Now, he gets to skate on the same line as them. Oh and Virtanen scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Minnesota last night. (Vancourier.com)

–Here’s a cool story about the Islanders. When the Islanders usually have alumni reunions, they invite a dozen or so of their former players. But they had one last weekend and they welcomed anyone who put up an Islanders jersey. Even Mike MacWilliam, who played six games with the Isles, was there. (SNY.tv)

–Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland wrote a letter for Las Vegas in The Players’ Tribune. Engelland discusses how he ended up calling Vegas home and how difficult it was to watch the mass shooting that happened a few weeks ago. (The Players’ Tribune)

–Sean Avery has written a new book out! Not only does he talk about his career and his dating life, but he also roasted a couple of former teammates and opponents along the way. (Sports Illustrated)

–Predators forward Filip Forsberg has been one of the better scorers in the NHL over the last few years, but there’s a good chance he’s about to reach a new level over the next little while. He’s off to a hot start right now, and don’t be surprised if he scores 40 goals sometime soon. (fanragsports.com)

–The Ottawa Senators are a lot more comfortable in Guy Boucher’s system and it shows. As a team, they’ve been producing as a top notch offensive squad so far this season. (silversevensens.com)

–The Calgary Flames have taken quite a few penalties this year. And although their penalty-kill hasn’t given up too many goals, there is cause for concern, according to flamesnation.ca, who used advanced stats to show where they could get better. (flamesnation.ca)

–Roman Polak got a one year contract from the Leafs earlier this week, and most of the fan base seems to be split on him. Some like his hustle, while others who prefer analytics, feel like he’s nothing more than a liability. Is he still a useful player or should the leafs have taken a hard pass? (faceoffcircle.ca)

–Here’s a really nice story about Sharks forward Kevin Labanc and his father, Milan. Last weekend, Labanc played in his hometown of Brooklyn, where his father immigrated to 23 years ago. Watching his son play there was a dream come true for the older Labanc. “I have tremendous happiness to see Kevin reach the level of NHL hockey and play in his home town,” Milan Labanc said. “Whatever I started in hockey, when you see your kid continue it and you see your kid go further, that’s what every parent wants.” (Mercury News)

–The St. Louis Blues have had a decent start to the season, but it’s pretty clear that their special teams is holding them back. Their power play is ranked 24th, while their penalty-kill is ranked 27th. It needs to be better. (stlouisgametime.com)

–Team USA’s 1998 women’s hockey team was inducted into the Colorado Spring Sports Hall of Fame. As you may remember, that team which had Cammie Granato, Katie King, Sara DeCosta and many others, won the gold medal. (usahockey.com)

–Lucas Sbisa has emerged as an important blue liner for the Golden Knights this season. He’s the player that has gone up against the opposing team’s star forward on most nights. Believe it or not, it’s worked out pretty well so far. (sinbin.vegas)

Sidney Crosby started a trend when he put on number 87 because he was born in 1987. There’s a long list of players that have done that, but that’s going to be coming to an end in the very near future. (puckjunk.com)

‘A step in the right direction’ — Habs crush Panthers to snap losing skid

By Cam TuckerOct 25, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
Where did that come from?

The Montreal Canadiens had been badly slumping heading into Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers. Their general manager Marc Bergevin was on the hot seat so early in the season, as the roster he’s assembled had won its opener and then lost seven straight games, a streak that hit a low point during a stretch through California.

One victory after such a bad stretch of hockey may not be enough to instantly quell that.

The Habs were able to snap that losing skid on Tuesday, crushing the Panthers by a score of 5-1. This, however, should put into perspective just how bad the Canadiens were while up against the Ducks, Kings and Sharks last week. So bad that on one Anaheim goal, Carey Price finally had enough and took his frustrations out on the goal post with his goalie stick.

At least for one night, the Habs were able to shed all the frustration from this recent losing streak. It didn’t start right away. The Panthers took the lead early in the second period.

But then, suddenly, the floodgates opened for the Habs late in the second period.

Alex Galchenyuk, who was demoted to the fourth line this week, started the rally by driving hard to the net to bury a rebound. Shea Weber followed that up with one of those freakish Shea Weber slap shots, giving Montreal the lead. Brendan Gallagher followed that up just 17 seconds later. Just like that, Montreal had scored three goals in 1:35 to take the lead.

Weber and the slumping Max Pacioretty secured the win with quick goals in the third period.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but we can’t step back,” Weber told NHL.com. “We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas and we’ve got to keep getting better.”

Easier said than done.

They host the L.A. Kings on Thursday. The Kings will enter that game with a 7-1-1 record, which puts them second in the overall standings right now behind only Tampa Bay.

————

