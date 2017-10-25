Getty

Battered Bruins get mixed updates on Krejci, Rask, Bergeron

By James O'BrienOct 25, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT
Call it the downside of having a roster brimming with high-mileage veterans or chalk it up to bad luck, but either way, injuries continue to be a frequent headache for the Boston Bruins.

Today’s practice and updates bring about a bevvy of new details on ailing players. Let’s go one by one with some of the most pressing cases.

David Krejci – Bad news here for an underrated center: he’s out through the weekend’s games and will be re-evaluated on either Sunday or Monday with an upper-body injury. The unpleasant “week-to-week” phrase was even floating around.

Tuukka Rask – Contrast that dour news with some optimism about the Bruins’ crucial starter. Rask was heavily involved in drills and seems to be making progress; that said, the experienced goalie needs to go through concussion protocol on Thursday morning.

So, that could still go sideways, but Rask seems to be trending up.

Patrice Bergeron – The all-world two-way center participated in practice, although the Boston Globe’s Fluto Shinzawa reports that he wasn’t involved in “down-low battle drills.” Bergeron’s current ailment is lower-body related.

Kevan Miller – Like Rask, things sound positive for the defenseman. After practicing for a couple days with a no-contact jersey, he shed that today. It sounds positive in his regard:

Phew, that’s quite a bit of injury issues, and it remains to be seen if David Backes is really over all of his issues. The Bruins must be that much more relieved that they hashed out an agreement with David Pastrnak rather than seeing his contract situation drag into the season.

The Bruins are halfway through a four-game homestand and play five of their next six games in Boston. With that in mind, the 3-3-1 team needs to grind out all the points they can get, even if it isn’t always pretty.

That might just end up being how things must go in the near future, although it must be said that their top-end offense can look quite beautiful. At least in that video game dream scenario where they can turn injuries off.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

When will Coyotes finally win a game?

By James O'BrienOct 25, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT
With a pitiful 0-8-1 opening record, the Arizona Coyotes smell a bit like the NHL’s answer to the Cleveland Browns right now.

Like the Browns, there’s logic to the way they’re being constructed, to the point where they duped some dummies into getting excited about the process. Each team is plagued by years of failings and is being steered by analytics-minded executives, making each shortcoming a catalyst for annoying debates, at least when discussions aren’t muted by the irrelevance of the matter.

In case you’re wondering, it doesn’t sound like Coyotes GM John Chayka is looking to hit the “self-destruct” button just yet.

This all brings a simple-yet-difficult question to the forefront: “When, exactly, will this team carve out a win?”

First, let’s break down their start

It’s probably helpful to sort out how bad this Coyotes team really is.

Looking at the fancy stats at places like Natural Stat Trick, the Coyotes aren’t hugely offensive. They’re basically middle-of-the-pack when it comes to the percentage of high-danger chances for vs. against, and their possession stats are reasonable enough.

There are certain numbers that should almost certainly rise for the team formerly labeled Phoenix, indicating that luck hasn’t been on this team’s side.

PDO (a team’s save percentage plus shooting percentage) is one of the go-to stats when considering if a team is lucky or unlucky, and the Coyotes have had it rough with a 95.4 percent mark. The Mason-Dixon line for a normal team is 100, and every percentage point is significant.

A big part of that problem is goaltending, and that’s where Chayka’s comment about health comes in. Antti Raanta hasn’t been healthy to start his Coyotes career, so the hope is that he’ll help normalize things alongside (ideally) Louis Domingue.

It’s not just that. The Coyotes’ penalty kill is abysmal (72 percent vs. a league average of 81.3) and their power play has been similarly punchless. Some of that will normalize, but this is where you wonder about personnel.

Simply put, their offense has paralleled the Jack Eichel-dependent Buffalo Sabres’ problems in lacking balance. There’s quite a drop-off from sensational rookie Clayton Keller, new center Derek Stepan, Max Domi, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to everyone else. It all makes you wonder how troubled Dylan Strome‘s development really is … he couldn’t break into this mix?

Overall, this team should be more competent than its record indicates. They’ve already dug themselves a huge hole, though.

An unfriendly stretch

And the tough part is that their upcoming schedule does them few favors. Yesterday’s loss to John Tavares and the New York Islanders opened a five-game road trip:

Thu, Oct 26 @ NY Rangers
Sat, Oct 28 @ New Jersey
Mon, Oct 30 @ Philadelphia
Tue, Oct 31 @ Detroit

While the Rangers are struggling, Alain Vigneault’s seat is going from hot to nuclear, so there should be some urgency there. Perhaps you could argue that all four of those teams has something to prove, but for a young and floundering Coyotes squad, a road trip might not be ideal.

(Then again, sometimes breakthroughs happen during the toughest stretches.)

It doesn’t get much easier for the Coyotes for some time, either. From Thursday through Nov. 20, the Coyotes play 11 games on the road and only three at home. That stretch also includes some congested sequences of contests, with two back-to-back sets standing out. Not good.

Not-so-great expectations

As mentioned before, the difficulty of the Coyotes’ schedule and morbidity of their start might at least have some psychological benefits for this group.

Being counted out can provide bulletin board material. Getting dealt a tough hand with a lot of road games stacks the deck, yet it also could help teammates bond; this seems like the time of year where young players will talk about their “Mario Kart” tournaments.

On paper, this could be flat-out disastrous, and it might not get much better in the standings even if things normalize from a “puck luck” standpoint.

Still, that’s what can be fun about sports: sometimes teams surprise you. So far, those surprises have been negative for the Coyotes. We’ll see if they can flip the script in the next month.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canadiens GM on turning around early-season slide: ‘The answer is in that room’

By Sean LeahyOct 25, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
A seven-game losing streak was extinguished Tuesday night at Bell Centre as the Montreal Canadiens downed the Florida Panthers 5-1. It was a good start, but there’s plenty for the team to clean up and figure out if they’re going to make this “winning” thing a consistent theme.

Given their rough start, you have to believe it will turn around sooner or later. A 1.89 goals per game average? That should rise. Carey Price sporting a .891 even strength save percentage? We know he’s better than that. A league-low PDO of 93, according to Corsica? The bounces will start going their way at some point.

General manager Marc Bergevin believes his club is in the “cluster” of good teams in the NHL through the first three weeks of the season. A 100-point, division-winning 2016-17 campaign may have increased expectations for 2017-18 a bit too much, however.

“Sometimes things go your way,” Bergevin said on Wednesday. “Everything lines up properly and you end up finishing first.”

But the GM is firm in his belief that he has a good hockey team in his hands. “Maybe we’re not as good as we were, but we’re not as bad as our record shows now,” he said.

Bergevin won’t be making a trade for the sake of shaking up his roster. Teams know the Habs are in a rough patch, so the offers won’t really be worth exploring because in his eyes they don’t end up benefiting his team, only the vultures looking to pick at the carcass. There won’t be a head coaching change unless things get really, really bad.

Something has to change, as teams are getting on the ice with the Canadiens knowing they’re facing an opponent looking for answers.

So how do they dig out of this early season mess?

“The answer is in that room,” Bergevin said. “Coaches are working hard every day spending hours, and we watch tapes, see where the breakdowns are and sometimes they’re just the smallest breakdowns and it’s in our net and then it affects your confidence. It might not be what people like to hear, but it’s reality.

“You could play with a bad foot, a bad hand, but with no confidence, it’s so obvious, and that’s what’s happening right now.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fight Video: Kevin Bieksa drops Radko Gudas with one punch

By Joey AlfieriOct 25, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
9 Comments

Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas probably doesn’t have many fans around the league, so those people will likely appreciate this post.

In last night’s game between the Ducks and Flyers, Gudas and Anaheim blue liner Kevin Bieksa decided to go toe-to-toe.

Fortunately (or unfortunately) for the Flyers defenseman, the fight didn’t last very long (from the moment they dropped the gloves, I clocked it at 8.5 seconds. Most of that was them skating around).

Anyways, you can watch the entire fight by clicking the video at the top of the page.

How about that right hand by Bieksa? Pretty impressive. Maybe there’s a UFC career in his future (OK maybe not).

The Ducks had some fun with the outcome of the fight (and so did a whole bunch of other people on Twitter, who clearly aren’t fans of Gudas):

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bishop wasn’t too happy about Hitchcock’s decision to pull him during loss to Avs

By Joey AlfieriOct 25, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT
2 Comments

Ken Hitchcock has been known to rub some his players the wrong way. It seems like goalie Ben Bishop is the latest one to find that out.

Bishop, who was pulled in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, was noticeably frustrated with his head coach after the game. The Stars netminder was given the hook after allowing three goals on 17 shots just over 26 minutes into the game (the score was 3-2 for the Avs at that point).

It’s hard to fault Bishop on that third goal, especially because teammate Julius Honka morphed into a turnover machine during that shift. On Colorado’s second goal though, it was Bishop’s turnover behind the net that let to the Avalanche taking their first lead of the hockey game.

You can check out the highlights of last night’s game by clicking here.

Anyhow, after the game, the Stars goalie wasn’t shy about disagreeing with his head coach’s decision.

Hitchcock made it a point to mention that his decision had nothing to with Bishop. Instead, he was just looking to give his team a spark.

In the end, Bishop’s replacement, Kari Lehtonen, allowed the next goal to make it 4-2 for Colorado, and the Avs never looked back.

It’ll be interesting to see how these two key figures work things out going forward. Expectations were high for Dallas coming into this season, but they’ve only managed to get off to a mediocre 5-4-0 start.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.