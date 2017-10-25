Battered Bruins get mixed updates on Krejci, Rask, Bergeron

Call it the downside of having a roster brimming with high-mileage veterans or chalk it up to bad luck, but either way, injuries continue to be a frequent headache for the Boston Bruins.
Today’s practice and updates bring about a bevvy of new details on ailing players. Let’s go one by one with some of the most pressing cases.
David Krejci – Bad news here for an underrated center: he’s out through the weekend’s games and will be re-evaluated on either Sunday or Monday with an upper-body injury. The unpleasant “week-to-week” phrase was even floating around.
Tuukka Rask – Contrast that dour news with some optimism about the Bruins’ crucial starter. Rask was heavily involved in drills and seems to be making progress; that said, the experienced goalie needs to go through concussion protocol on Thursday morning.
So, that could still go sideways, but Rask seems to be trending up.
Patrice Bergeron – The all-world two-way center participated in practice, although the Boston Globe’s Fluto Shinzawa reports that he wasn’t involved in “down-low battle drills.” Bergeron’s current ailment is lower-body related.
Kevan Miller – Like Rask, things sound positive for the defenseman. After practicing for a couple days with a no-contact jersey, he shed that today. It sounds positive in his regard:
Phew, that’s quite a bit of injury issues, and it remains to be seen if David Backes is really over all of his issues. The Bruins must be that much more relieved that they hashed out an agreement with David Pastrnak rather than seeing his contract situation drag into the season.
The Bruins are halfway through a four-game homestand and play five of their next six games in Boston. With that in mind, the 3-3-1 team needs to grind out all the points they can get, even if it isn’t always pretty.
That might just end up being how things must go in the near future, although it must be said that their top-end offense can look quite beautiful. At least in that video game dream scenario where they can turn injuries off.
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.
