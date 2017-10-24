Screen grab

Video: Matt Murray’s miraculous stick save stymies Oilers

By Cam TuckerOct 24, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

We have another Save of the Year candidate!

And this most recent entry belongs to Penguins goalie Matt Murray, who absolutely robbed Oilers forward Mark Letestu of what looked to be a sure goal during the second period by desperately throwing out the paddle of his goalie stick to make the miraculous stop.

That kept the game — featuring Connor McDavid against Sidney Crosby — scoreless midway through the second period. Not only did Murray make the stick save, but the Oilers also couldn’t bury their two chances during the immediate scramble in front of the Penguins net.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

Video: Nolan Patrick leaves game after hard hit into the glass (Updated)

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 24, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft, left Tuesday’s game versus the Anaheim Ducks after being hit into the glass during the second period.

Chris Wagner delivered the hit as Patrick went to play the puck behind the goal line. The Flyers’ rookie forward immediately went to the ice, clutching his head, and was slow getting to the bench.

There was no call on the play. The Flyers released a brief update early in the third period, saying Patrick would not return to the game.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

Kings place Carter on injured reserve

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 24, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just a few days after undergoing surgery, L.A. Kings forward Jeff Carter has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 18.

The 32-year-old Carter was cut by the skate of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry during last Wednesday’s game and underwent an operation the following day to repair the injury.

Carter has been listed as out indefinitely, with this development prompting the Kings to sign Brooks Laich to a contract after he initially went without a deal following a professional tryout during training camp in L.A.

The Kings, who visit the Ottawa Senators tonight, are off to an impressive 6-1-1 start to the new season. They are looking to regroup following their first regulation loss, which came Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Carter had recorded three assists in six games, while playing alongside Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson prior to his injury.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

WATCH LIVE: Red Wings at Sabres

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 24, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Buffalo Sabres will look to build off of Saturday’s overtime victory when they host the Detroit Red Wings, a team looking to snap a four-game losing streak, on Tuesday.

You can catch tonight’s Atlantic Division contest on NBCSN (7:30 p.m. ET), or online via the live stream.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:

NHL on NBCSN: Red Wings, Sabres try to get it going

‘We should be embarrassed’ — Blashill rips Red Wings after latest loss

The Buzzer: O’Reilly gives Sabres OT win

Jack Eichel is ‘sick of losing,’ so what can the Sabres do?

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

DeAngelo demotion is latest blemish in Rangers’ makeover

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 24, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

As a big-market NHL team fighting for headlines (preferably on the front or back page), the New York Rangers are no strangers to splashy moves.

Even so, this summer felt notably different, as we saw the end of several eras and a continued transition to, well, transition-friendly hockey.

With the boos cascading from the rafters at Madison Square Garden after a rough loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday, the Rangers fell to 2-6-2 this season, leaving their makeover looking awfully ugly.

It doesn’t look like the fun will start for a while.

Tuesday provides the latest reminder that these tweaks aren’t going so well, as the Rangers demoted Anthony DeAngelo on his 22nd birthday. You may remember DeAngelo as a significant part of the trade (along with the pick that became Lias Andersson) that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes.

While DeAngelo has his issues, particularly in his own zone, many Rangers fans feel exasperated by how head coach Alain Vigneault uses younger players and utilizes different portions of the roster, most memorably in debatable deployment of Tanner Glass in previous years.

If nothing else, this might open the door for certain tweaks, most simply in returning to a traditional format of 12 forwards and six defensemen. The team recalled Boo Nieves in DeAngelo’s absence, for one thing.

Especially optimistic Rangers fans are even throwing around hypotheticals about space being made for Matt Duchene or Alex Galchenyuk, but that feels more like wishful thinking than anything at the moment.

Such tweaks might be a bit lofty (although, again, the Rangers aren’t the shy types when it comes to making waves), yet this situation doesn’t seem especially sustainable.

If demoting DeAngelo on his birthday wasn’t awkward enough amid this Rangers revamp, consider that their Thursday opponent is Stepan and the Coyotes.

One of the few bright sides is that, for whatever it’s worth, things haven’t been great on Arizona’s end. The team is currently winless (0-7-1) and injuries have kept Raanta from making any impression, positive or negative.

Stepan, to his credit, has quietly been effective for the Coyotes, generating six points in eight games. Ben Bishop narrowly kept Stepan and Clayton Keller from getting a hat trick in a recent loss to Dallas, with Stepan coming close here:

As mentioned in this post, the Rangers haven’t just been losing, they’ve been squandering a big chunk of home games. Only two of the Rangers’ first 10 games have come on the road, with both being losses. They have a 1-2-2 record in the first five games of this current six-game home stand, so getting a W against those Coyotes could at least even things out to a more appealing 2-2-2 homestand.

Yeah, gross.

*Cough*

For all we know, the Rangers could begin to turn things around this week. It seems clear that Henrik Lundqvist will have to wait to rebound from his early slump, however, as Ondrej Pavelec is getting the nod on Thursday (in part because Hank is a little banged-up).

The seat seems to be warming up for Vigneault and others, especially in a Metropolitan Division that looks deep and challenging. It all makes for some pretty miserable times, as Kevin Shattenkirk‘s offense hasn’t been enough to push the Rangers through their struggles and even the addition of Lindy Ruff seems underwhelming:

Yes, it’s early, yet things seem dreary for the Rangers. It’s the kind of stuff that can really ruin a birthday party.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS: