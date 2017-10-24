Getty

Underrated Barkov logging heavy minutes for Panthers this season

Oct 24, 2017
MONTREAL–When you think of players that play a lot of minutes, you often think of defensemen or, in rare cases, big-name forwards like Edmonton’s Connor McDavid . But there’s a forward in Florida that’s been seeing plenty of ice early on this season.

Heading into Tuesday night’s action, only two forwards have averaged more ice time than Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, who is at 22:48 of action per game (McDavid averages 22:49, while Ryan Getzlaf is at 23:02 but he’s been limited to just two games).

In Saturday night’s win over the Washington Capitals, Barkov played a season-high 26:18, which is unusually high for a guy playing up front, especially in the regular season (the fact that other forwards suffered injuries during that game helped increase Barkov’s workload). He’s played between 20:03 and 26:18 in each of Florida’s seven games. In his last three outings, he’s played at least 24:24.

Panthers head coach Bob Boughner is more than willing to use his number one center at even-strength, on the power play and on the penalty kill. That’s what makes the 22-year-old so valuable to his team.

“He’s obviously a great offensive player, but I think he’s one of the better defensive centermen in the league, as well,” Panthers head coach Bob Boughner said on Tuesday morning. “He’s a great two-way player, a 200-foot player. I think he’s fifth in the league right now in faceoffs. That’s why you see him over the boards a lot on penalty kills, or end of the periods and when we have to throw two centermen out there. He’s real reliable. If you see the way he plays, the pace of his game and how he conserves his energy in the D-zone cause he’s so smart and has such a good stick. Obviously, the offense takes care of itself.”

Boughner’s right, the offense definitely takes care of itself. One of the remarkable things about Barkov is that he’s one of the few players in the league that can produce offense while taking care of the little things that may go unnoticed. Even though he missed 21 games last season, he still managed to put up 21 goals and 52 points in 61 games. This year, he’s up to six points in seven contests.

A lot of talented young forwards come into the NHL and have to learn how to play without the puck, but Barkov has always been a responsible hockey player. He prides himself on it.

“When I was younger, I think I had more defense on my mind,” Barkov told PHT after the Panthers’ morning skate in Montreal on Tuesday. “I didn’t want teams to score on me, but I just feel like my offensive game is coming too. I feel more confident with the puck. But of course, I never wanted to get scored on, that’s one of the biggest things in my game.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Barkov’s body holds up throughout the season. The young veteran is currently in his fifth season in the NHL and he still hasn’t managed to suit up in 82 games yet (54 in 2013-14, 71 in 2014-15, 66 in 2015-16 and 61 last year).

In order to stay healthy and get his body ready for all these big-minute games, Barkov says he focused on strengthening his core and working on his conditioning over the offseason. He kept his weight-lifting to a minimum and made sure to do a lot more running.  Now, he feels lighter than ever, which is helping succeed on the ice. It’s still early, but his positive results speak for themselves.

Despite being one of the bright young stars in the game, Barkov doesn’t grab as many headlines as some other players. Obviously, that has a lot to do with the fact that he plays in a non-traditional hockey market. But if his career keeps trending up, it’ll be hard him not to get more national coverage.

“You know, around the league, people know he’s a good player,” said Boughner. “I’m not sure if he gets the credit the deserves, but he’s definitely an upper-echelon player in the NHL. For us, we all know that, and that’s the most important thing. He means a lot to out team.”

DeAngelo demotion is latest blemish in Rangers’ makeover

Oct 24, 2017
As a big-market NHL team fighting for headlines (preferably on the front or back page), the New York Rangers are no strangers to splashy moves.

Even so, this summer felt notably different, as we saw the end of several eras and a continued transition to, well, transition-friendly hockey.

With the boos cascading from the rafters at Madison Square Garden after a rough loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday, the Rangers fell to 2-6-2 this season, leaving their makeover looking awfully ugly.

It doesn’t look like the fun will start for a while.

Tuesday provides the latest reminder that these tweaks aren’t going so well, as the Rangers demoted Anthony DeAngelo on his 22nd birthday. You may remember DeAngelo as a significant part of the trade (along with the pick that became Lias Andersson) that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes.

While DeAngelo has his issues, particularly in his own zone, many Rangers fans feel exasperated by how head coach Alain Vigneault uses younger players and utilizes different portions of the roster, most memorably in debatable deployment of Tanner Glass in previous years.

If nothing else, this might open the door for certain tweaks, most simply in returning to a traditional format of 12 forwards and six defensemen. The team recalled Boo Nieves in DeAngelo’s absence, for one thing.

Especially optimistic Rangers fans are even throwing around hypotheticals about space being made for Matt Duchene or Alex Galchenyuk, but that feels more like wishful thinking than anything at the moment.

Such tweaks might be a bit lofty (although, again, the Rangers aren’t the shy types when it comes to making waves), yet this situation doesn’t seem especially sustainable.

If demoting DeAngelo on his birthday wasn’t awkward enough amid this Rangers revamp, consider that their Thursday opponent is Stepan and the Coyotes.

One of the few bright sides is that, for whatever it’s worth, things haven’t been great on Arizona’s end. The team is currently winless (0-7-1) and injuries have kept Raanta from making any impression, positive or negative.

Stepan, to his credit, has quietly been effective for the Coyotes, generating six points in eight games. Ben Bishop narrowly kept Stepan and Clayton Keller from getting a hat trick in a recent loss to Dallas, with Stepan coming close here:

As mentioned in this post, the Rangers haven’t just been losing, they’ve been squandering a big chunk of home games. Only two of the Rangers’ first 10 games have come on the road, with both being losses. They have a 1-2-2 record in the first five games of this current six-game home stand, so getting a W against those Coyotes could at least even things out to a more appealing 2-2-2 homestand.

Yeah, gross.

*Cough*

For all we know, the Rangers could begin to turn things around this week. It seems clear that Henrik Lundqvist will have to wait to rebound from his early slump, however, as Ondrej Pavelec is getting the nod on Thursday (in part because Hank is a little banged-up).

The seat seems to be warming up for Vigneault and others, especially in a Metropolitan Division that looks deep and challenging. It all makes for some pretty miserable times, as Kevin Shattenkirk‘s offense hasn’t been enough to push the Rangers through their struggles and even the addition of Lindy Ruff seems underwhelming:

Yes, it’s early, yet things seem dreary for the Rangers. It’s the kind of stuff that can really ruin a birthday party.

Depth-challenged Capitals lose Andre Burakovsky for 6-8 weeks

Oct 24, 2017
For the last couple years, the Washington Capitals haven’t just enjoyed one of the richest rosters in the NHL. They’ve also enjoyed the sort of startling health luck that inspired management to discuss such an advantages in hushed tones.

As they try to sweat out a summer hangover of tough losses, the worry is that some of that luck is running out, and possibly when the Capitals are most vulnerable against top-end losses.

This already seemed like a troubling week, what with a three-game road trip looming in Western Canada and Alex Ovechkin limping off the ice in practice. Tuesday brought a grim announcement: Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a fractured left thumb.

It was already a rough start to the season for the 22-year-old. Aside from a nice one-goal, one-assist performance against the Red Wings on Oct. 20, Burakovsky had been on a serious slump. He went without a point in five of six games, with that Oct. 20 game representing his production during that span. Overall, Burakovsky generated one goal and three assists for four points in nine games this season.

Such struggles inspired some consternation and/or mild sarcasm.

Even a struggling Burakovsky is better than an absent Burakovsky, especially if Ovechkin needs to miss a little time or is slowed by an issue.

The Capitals are already leaning heavily on defensemen like John Carlson with Matt Niskanen suffering an upper-body injury, so this only makes Washington more reliant on top guys. (Granted, you could also do worse than a projected third line of Lars Eller, Jakub Vrana, and Brett Connolly.)

It says a lot about Washington’s previous depth that Burakovsky was only averaging 13:16 TOI per night last season. He was already up to 15:45 per contest this season, and one can only speculate that they may have begun to climb as Burakovsky gained more trust from Barry Trotz.

Now the Capitals must adjust to Burakovsky’s absence, and the young player loses opportunities to work through struggles and rise in his coach’s eyes.

Things look dicey in the short-term for Washington. After winning their first two games partially on the strength of a ridiculous start by Ovechkin, the Capitals are 2-4-1 in their last seven contests. There might be some frustration forming, as they’ve generated a shots edge in three straight games but only have an overtime point to show for those efforts.

The Capitals seem aware that they’re in for a tougher regular-season haul after consecutive Presidents’ Trophy wins, and it looks like there are already some steep hills to climb in the early going.

Draisaitl’s return adds spice to Crosby vs. McDavid

Getty
Oct 24, 2017
3 Comments

Anytime you get the chance to see Connor McDavid vs. Sidney Crosby, you’re already in for the treat. It sure looks like tonight’s Edmonton Oilers – Pittsburgh Penguins matchup will actually be McDavid and Leon Draisaitl vs. Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

(You know, if you think of everything in terms of “NBA Jam,” which isn’t the worst way to view the world, really.)

Earlier today, Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said that Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula would play pending medical clearance. Sportsnet’s John Shannon just recently reported that both forwards have been officially cleared.

Now, you can already chalk up some of the 2-5-0 Edmonton Oilers’ offensive struggles to simple, bad luck. The Oilers are a top possession team but only the Montreal Canadiens have a lower team shooting percentage so far in 2017-18, according to Natural Stat Trick’s numbers.

Even if Draisaitl experiences an unexpected hiccup, the Oilers’ scoring numbers should go up simply by continuing to play and letting time even things out. That said, these projected lines from Daily Faceoff sure seem a lot more pleasing to the eye, don’t they?

The return of the $8.5M soon-to-be-22-year-old will probably reignite the debate that could follow the Oilers for some time: do you put Draisaitl with McDavid for a high-powered top line, or do you emulate the Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks by asking big-money forwards to carry their own partners?

Interestingly, the one positive side effect of Draisaitl being sidelined with vision issues and/or concussion symptoms is that the Oilers might have found the Jake Guentzel to their Sidney Crosby during Kailer Yamamoto’s audition with McDavid.

Yamamoto looks to be a first-round steal, as his creativity and skill seems to mesh reasonably well with McDavid, while Patrick Maroon brings the beef. On paper, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could provide matchup nightmares on other lines.

MORE: Penguins see changes in trading for Riley Sheahan, parting ways with Antti Niemi.

Granted, McLellan might just want to ease Draisaitl back into the lineup early on before going with something approaching a more permanent choice.

(At least as permanent as anything can be in the NHL, where injuries and streaks prompt all but the most rigid coaches to do at least some juggling of line combos.)

McDavid vs. Crosby would be must-watch even if they were surrounded by Brooklyn Brawler-level talents, but the likely return of Draisaitl only adds to the intrigue. Get your popcorn ready, hockey fans.

Oliver Wahlstrom goes from viral stardom to NHL top prospect

Oct 24, 2017
There some pretty neat benefits to having a parent work at your local hockey rink. For Oliver Wahlstrom, it meant hours and hours of free ice time to hone his skills before and after school.

Growing up in Cumberland, Maine, that time on the ice helped develop the 17-year-old Wahlstrom into a highly-rated prospect as the 2018 NHL draft approaches. It also led to the hockey world first knowing his name when we was only nine years old.

***

While playing for the Portland Junior Pirates in 2009, Wahlstrom was invited to participate in the TD Bank Mini 1-On-1 competition before a Boston Bruins game. It was there that all those hours in the rink by himself paid off with a viral sensation of a goal.

“I would just mess around, try some things,” Wahlstrom recently told Pro Hockey Talk. “I got up to that move and I just kept doing it and doing it and I just fell in love with it, so I was like, Hey, why not, I’m just going to try it.”

The video blew up on the Internet, even as Twitter was still in its early days of popularity. The trick shot led to a media tour that included appearances on CBS’s “The Early Show” and SportsCenter with Barry Melrose, among others. Eight years later, as Wahlstrom enters his draft year and the attention surrounding him has only increased, he looks back at that experience as good training.

“That was really cool. It was really special. At the time, it was very nerve-wracking,” he said. “But I think that was very good for me to go through at a young age. I learned all about that stuff early.”

(Two and a half years later, he scored another wild trick shot goal in the same competition.)

***

Eight months from now, Wahlstrom, a center, will hear his name called in Dallas during the 2018 draft, likely within the top 10-15 picks if the various rankings are any indication. Those rankings, however, aren’t on his mind. As he helps the U.S. National Team Development Program side in the United States Hockey League this season, he has his NHL future in the “way back” of his mind, and is focusing on another title at the U-18 World Championships next spring.

“All I want to think about right now is winning gold and making sure I develop as a person,” he said. “Obviously, my mindset is to be No. 1, to be the best, so I work to be that every day. I have a mindset of I want to be first overall. I want to have that mindset. It’s cool to have the draft coming up, but right now I’m just focused on the season and getting that gold medal at the end of April.”

The 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. Wahlstrom, who models his game after the power and shots of Patrik Laine and Evgeni Malkin, is currently viewed as a sure first-rounder, and as we’ve seen with other top prospects, a good draft year could vault him up the rankings. Before the season, TSN’s Craig Button had him at No. 16, while Bob McKenzie pegged him at lucky No. 13 and ISS Hockey has him at No. 11. There’s no doubt scouts like him as a player, but there’s still plenty to improve upon.

“Wahlstrom has long been among the top forwards in his age group. A lot of it has to do with his offensive creativity. He simply makes plays. We obviously all know about his viral moment as a kid, but as a teenager he continues to grab attention with his play on the ice,” said Chris Peters, ESPN’s NHL Draft and prospects analyst. “I think we’ll all be looking for consistent production from him this year and making the players around him better. The skills are there to be a producer at the next level, with his ceiling being a top-six forward, most likely on the wing. He sees the ice so well and has the creativity that seems to translate into goals and assists.”

From the media experience at an early age to playing against older competition since he was 13 to working out with NHL players at Edge Performance Systems in Massachusetts in the off-season, Wahlstrom has prepared himself well for the next step in his hockey career.

That next step will be one of two things: the NHL or Harvard University, where he committed as a 15-year-old, 18 months after committing and de-committing to Maine as a seventh-grader. Being friendly with the Donato family, including Crimson head coach and former NHLer Ted Donato, played a big role in his college selection.

“He’s a great coach and how they’ve been doing the past couple of years, they’re really coming along,” Wahlstrom said. “Hopefully I can come in and contribute a lot and be a good player for them coming up in the future.”

In helping him get to the point where he had NCAA D-I programs to choose from, Wahlstrom credits the NTDP program for preparing him for what lies ahead and also bringing a once shy kid out of his shell.

“It’s probably the best decision I ever made coming here. Last year was probably one of the toughest years of my hockey career, to be honest. I face a lot of adversity,” he said. “We went through a lot last year, getting beat up by older guys. The NTDP here taught me how to fight through adversity, how to overcome that.

“This year, U-18 year, all of us can focus on playing in the USHL, beating those guys and getting that anger and stuff out from last year and bring it this year and accomplish greater things.”

————

