Penguins d-man Schultz suffers concussion vs. Oilers

We’ve seen this before already this season: Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel teaming up for an overtime winner.
This time, it was Malkin setting up Kessel with a perfect saucer pass before Kessel ripped home that familiar wrist shot off the rush to defeat the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday.
Connor McDavid — who had gone six games without a goal since his season-opening hat trick against Calgary — scored late in the third period to secure at least the single point on the road for an Edmonton team looking to turn things around after a dismal and disappointing start despite heightened expectations around this group.
Contributing to Edmonton’s loss was the play of Matt Murray in net for Pittsburgh. He made 29 saves, but none better than a desperation stick stop on Mark Letestu during the second period. Count it as a Save of the Year candidate. It kept the game scoreless at the time, allowing Pittsburgh to eventually take the lead.
The win, however, came with some bad news, as injuries piled up for the Penguins throughout this contest. Defenseman Justin Schultz left the game after the first period and didn’t return.
Head coach Mike Sullivan later revealed to reporters that Schultz has been diagnosed with a concussion. Meanwhile, Carter Rowney, who was placed on injured reserve yesterday, has a fractured hand and is expected to miss at least four weeks.
The Penguins recently made a move aimed at helping them up the middle by acquiring Riley Sheahan from Detroit. He recorded an assist and 14:47 of ice time in his Penguins debut.
Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.
Make that back-to-back wins for the Buffalo Sabres. A high-scoring comeback from three goals down, however, was not necessary this time.
Facing the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, the Sabres didn’t get plenty of scoring.
They didn’t need it this time, with Benoit Pouliot scoring the lone goal and the eventual winner midway through the second period. Robin Lehner stopped all 32 shots he faced for the shutout, as Buffalo held on to win 1-0.
It’s a small step forward for a team that had a listless effort at home against the Canucks last Friday and had only one victory through its first eight games of the new season, prompting star forward Jack Eichel to sound his displeasure with the Sabres’ losing ways, which have become far too constant, even before he showed up as the No. 2 overall draft selection in 2015.
Now, making it three wins in a row will prove a difficult feat, as the Sabres travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the Red Wings are less than two weeks removed from their hot start (four wins in five games) to the season, a reminder that things can change quickly for some teams in the NHL once the chaos of the first few games begins to subside.
Detroit’s losing streak now stands at five games. They have scored only once over the past two games, and the risk of losing a sixth straight game is real as they travel to Tampa Bay to meet the red-hot Lightning on Thursday.
We have another Save of the Year candidate!
And this most recent entry belongs to Penguins goalie Matt Murray, who absolutely robbed Oilers forward Mark Letestu of what looked to be a sure goal during the second period by desperately throwing out the paddle of his goalie stick to make the miraculous stop.
That kept the game — featuring Connor McDavid against Sidney Crosby — scoreless midway through the second period. Not only did Murray make the stick save, but the Oilers also couldn’t bury their two chances during the immediate scramble in front of the Penguins net.
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft, left Tuesday’s game versus the Anaheim Ducks after being hit into the glass during the second period.
Chris Wagner delivered the hit as Patrick went to play the puck behind the goal line. The Flyers’ rookie forward immediately went to the ice, clutching his head, and was slow getting to the bench.
There was no call on the play. The Flyers released a brief update early in the third period, saying Patrick would not return to the game.
Just a few days after undergoing surgery, L.A. Kings forward Jeff Carter has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 18.
The 32-year-old Carter was cut by the skate of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry during last Wednesday’s game and underwent an operation the following day to repair the injury.
Carter has been listed as out indefinitely, with this development prompting the Kings to sign Brooks Laich to a contract after he initially went without a deal following a professional tryout during training camp in L.A.
The Kings, who visit the Ottawa Senators tonight, are off to an impressive 6-1-1 start to the new season. They are looking to regroup following their first regulation loss, which came Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Carter had recorded three assists in six games, while playing alongside Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson prior to his injury.
