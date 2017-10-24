Getty

Draisaitl’s return adds spice to Crosby vs. McDavid

By James O'BrienOct 24, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT
Anytime you get the chance to see Connor McDavid vs. Sidney Crosby, you’re already in for the treat. It sure looks like tonight’s Edmonton Oilers – Pittsburgh Penguins matchup will actually be McDavid and Leon Draisaitl vs. Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

(You know, if you think of everything in terms of “NBA Jam,” which isn’t the worst way to view the world, really.)

Earlier today, Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said that Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula would play pending medical clearance. Sportsnet’s John Shannon just recently reported that both forwards have been officially cleared.

Now, you can already chalk up some of the 2-5-0 Edmonton Oilers’ offensive struggles to simple, bad luck. The Oilers are a top possession team but only the Montreal Canadiens have a lower team shooting percentage so far in 2017-18, according to Natural Stat Trick’s numbers.

Even if Draisaitl experiences an unexpected hiccup, the Oilers’ scoring numbers should go up simply by continuing to play and letting time even things out. That said, these projected lines from Daily Faceoff sure seem a lot more pleasing to the eye, don’t they?

The return of the $8.5M soon-to-be-22-year-old will probably reignite the debate that could follow the Oilers for some time: do you put Draisaitl with McDavid for a high-powered top line, or do you emulate the Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks by asking big-money forwards to carry their own partners?

Interestingly, the one positive side effect of Draisaitl being sidelined with vision issues and/or concussion symptoms is that the Oilers might have found the Jake Guentzel to their Sidney Crosby during Kailer Yamamoto’s audition with McDavid.

Yamamoto looks to be a first-round steal, as his creativity and skill seems to mesh reasonably well with McDavid, while Patrick Maroon brings the beef. On paper, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could provide matchup nightmares on other lines.

Granted, McLellan might just want to ease Draisaitl back into the lineup early on before going with something approaching a more permanent choice.

(At least as permanent as anything can be in the NHL, where injuries and streaks prompt all but the most rigid coaches to do at least some juggling of line combos.)

McDavid vs. Crosby would be must-watch even if they were surrounded by Brooklyn Brawler-level talents, but the likely return of Draisaitl only adds to the intrigue. Get your popcorn ready, hockey fans.

By Sean LeahyOct 24, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT
There some pretty neat benefits to having a parent work at your local hockey rink. For Oliver Wahlstrom, it meant hours and hours of free ice time to hone his skills before and after school.

Growing up in Cumberland, Maine, that time on the ice helped develop the 17-year-old Wahlstrom into a highly-rated prospect as the 2018 NHL draft approaches. It also led to the hockey world first knowing his name when we was only nine years old.

***

While playing for the Portland Junior Pirates in 2009, Wahlstrom was invited to participate in the TD Bank Mini 1-On-1 competition before a Boston Bruins game. It was there that all those hours in the rink by himself paid off with a viral sensation of a goal.

“I would just mess around, try some things,” Wahlstrom recently told Pro Hockey Talk. “I got up to that move and I just kept doing it and doing it and I just fell in love with it, so I was like, Hey, why not, I’m just going to try it.”

The video blew up on the Internet, even as Twitter was still in its early days of popularity. The trick shot led to a media tour that included appearances on CBS’s “The Early Show” and SportsCenter with Barry Melrose, among others. Eight years later, as Wahlstrom enters his draft year and the attention surrounding him has only increased, he looks back at that experience as good training.

“That was really cool. It was really special. At the time, it was very nerve-wracking,” he said. “But I think that was very good for me to go through at a young age. I learned all about that stuff early.”

(Two and a half years later, he scored another wild trick shot goal in the same competition.)

***

Eight months from now, Wahlstrom, a center, will hear his name called in Dallas during the 2018 draft, likely within the top 10-15 picks if the various rankings are any indication. Those rankings, however, aren’t on his mind. As he helps the U.S. National Team Development Program side in the United States Hockey League this season, he has his NHL future in the “way back” of his mind, and is focusing on another title at the U-18 World Championships next spring.

“All I want to think about right now is winning gold and making sure I develop as a person,” he said. “Obviously, my mindset is to be No. 1, to be the best, so I work to be that every day. I have a mindset of I want to be first overall. I want to have that mindset. It’s cool to have the draft coming up, but right now I’m just focused on the season and getting that gold medal at the end of April.”

The 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. Wahlstrom, who models his game after the power and shots of Patrik Laine and Evgeni Malkin, is currently viewed as a sure first-rounder, and as we’ve seen with other top prospects, a good draft year could vault him up the rankings. Before the season, TSN’s Craig Button had him at No. 16, while Bob McKenzie pegged him at lucky No. 13 and ISS Hockey has him at No. 11. There’s no doubt scouts like him as a player, but there’s still plenty to improve upon.

“Wahlstrom has long been among the top forwards in his age group. A lot of it has to do with his offensive creativity. He simply makes plays. We obviously all know about his viral moment as a kid, but as a teenager he continues to grab attention with his play on the ice,” said Chris Peters, ESPN’s NHL Draft and prospects analyst. “I think we’ll all be looking for consistent production from him this year and making the players around him better. The skills are there to be a producer at the next level, with his ceiling being a top-six forward, most likely on the wing. He sees the ice so well and has the creativity that seems to translate into goals and assists.”

From the media experience at an early age to playing against older competition since he was 13 to working out with NHL players at Edge Performance Systems in Massachusetts in the off-season, Wahlstrom has prepared himself well for the next step in his hockey career.

That next step will be one of two things: the NHL or Harvard University, where he committed as a 15-year-old, 18 months after committing and de-committing to Maine as a seventh-grader. Being friendly with the Donato family, including Crimson head coach and former NHLer Ted Donato, played a big role in his college selection.

“He’s a great coach and how they’ve been doing the past couple of years, they’re really coming along,” Wahlstrom said. “Hopefully I can come in and contribute a lot and be a good player for them coming up in the future.”

In helping him get to the point where he had NCAA D-I programs to choose from, Wahlstrom credits the NTDP program for preparing him for what lies ahead and also bringing a once shy kid out of his shell.

“It’s probably the best decision I ever made coming here. Last year was probably one of the toughest years of my hockey career, to be honest. I face a lot of adversity,” he said. “We went through a lot last year, getting beat up by older guys. The NTDP here taught me how to fight through adversity, how to overcome that.

“This year, U-18 year, all of us can focus on playing in the USHL, beating those guys and getting that anger and stuff out from last year and bring it this year and accomplish greater things.”

————

By James O'BrienOct 24, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT
NBCSN will continue its coverage of the 2017-18 campaign tonight when the Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you want to watch the game online, you can do so here.

On paper, the Buffalo Sabres (2-5-2) and Detroit Red Wings (4-4-1) are who we thought they were, although some might have expected their records to be switched.

Looking a little closer, you see two teams trending in different directions, with the same broader goal to get things back on course.

As frustrated as Jack Eichel has been with losing, Buffalo’s been able to cobble together some recent success. The Sabres are 2-1-1 in their last four games after failing to win in their first five games. It’s tempting to drop a sarcastic “Progress!” but … hey, it’s a start.

“It’s tough to win games in this league,” Eichel said to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres website after Saturday’s win against Boston. “You look at our performance today, I think we outcompeted them and that’s why we won the game … We won a lot of 1-on-1 battles. We played smart. We started to attack, our D were coming down the walls, we had some extended shifts in their end and we got pucks to the net and bodies to the net.

“It’s a good recipe for success. We’ve just got bring it every night.”

While hard-earned progress is a narrative with Buffalo, there’s concern about regression for Detroit.

With high-scoring play from the likes of Mike Green and outstanding goaltending from Jimmy Howard, the Red Wings turned some heads in beginning the season with a 4-1-0 record. The Red Wings have now lost four straight games, only managing a single standings point in the process.

(The Sabres have excelled lately despite playing three of four away from home while the Red Wings are struggling despite three of their last four contests being at their expensive new house. The forking paths really come through, right?)

Even with these struggles, it will be interesting to see if Green can keep up his resurgence, and it’s worth noting that Howard seems to have the Sabres’ number.

Both teams really want to get back on track, but the urgency might be at least a touch higher for the Red Wings. Just look at their grueling upcoming schedule:

Tue, Oct 24 @ Buffalo
Thu, Oct 26 @ Tampa Bay
Sat, Oct 28 @ Florida
Tue, Oct 31 vs Arizona
Thu, Nov 2 @ Ottawa
Sun, Nov 5 @ Edmonton
Mon, Nov 6 @ Vancouver
Thu, Nov 9 @ Calgary

It’s early in the season, but there’s a reasonable argument that tonight’s game and a Halloween match with the Coyotes stand as the two “easiest” games for the Red Wings, what with Nov.6’s contest against the Canucks being on a back-to-back.

Eichel, Green, Ryan O'Reilly, Henrik Zetterberg, Dylan Larkin, and quite a few others make this a game with plenty of players to watch, even if each squad has some serious work to do.

By James O'BrienOct 24, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
Antti Niemi has a Stanley Cup ring. He had a long, strong run with the San Jose Sharks, a big part of his 426 career regular-season games. He … existed with the Dallas Stars.

Antti Niemi also seems like he might just be past his sell-by date as an NHL goalie, as the Pittsburgh Penguins learned painfully to start this season. They laid out some plans if Niemi cleared waivers, but now they won’t have to worry about any of that, as the Florida Panthers stunningly scooped him up.

(The news was reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and TSN’s Bob McKenzie, and is now official as you can see from the Panthers’ roster page.)

As PHT’s Sean Leahy mentioned when Niemi was waived, Penguins GM Jim Rutherford stated that he expected the 34-year-old to play as many as 30-40 games to keep Matt Murray fresh. Instead, Niemi experienced three disastrous appearances, allowing 16 goals with almost unthinkably bad stats.

One would think that the Penguins would turn to intriguing goalie Tristan Jarry as Murray’s backup, although they may instead look to Casey DeSmith or some other organizational option if they feel like it’s the best development decision. (More on that here.)

From the Panthers’ perspective, it sure doesn’t seem like a positive sign for injured goalie Roberto Luongo, so it seems like Niemi will back up James Reimer for at least some time.

The logic is easy enough to see: the Panthers needed someone with Luongo out. Florida making this claim amid Niemi’s struggles made for some entertaining reactions, however.

For one thing, several people point out that Luongo was injured by Penguins forward

It’s really all about the GIFs, though; Friedman’s replies alone are an amusing journey.

Panthers fans are puzzled, if not troubled:

Fans of the Penguins, meanwhile, seem understandably relieved.

Now, let’s be fair to Niemi. While his lousy start with the Penguins and brutal work with the Stars inspires little confidence, it was still just three appearances in 2017-18. Pittsburgh was in a tough spot with back-to-backs and other factors, including an aggressive style that can sometimes put their netminders in vulnerable situations.

There’s at least an outside chance that Niemi could find his game again. Even heading into this season, he acknowledged that he has “a lot to prove,” as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey reported. Goalies can be strange beasts, so there’s at least an outside chance that he might be able to redeem himself, even if it’s just in a spare appearance or two.

In the grand scheme of things, this takes a problem off the Penguins’ hands and only inspires more concern about Luongo and the Panthers.

By Sean LeahyOct 24, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT
As Mike Russo of the Athletic reported on Monday, Zach Parise of the Minnesota Wild underwent microdiscectomy surgery and is expected to miss the next 8-10 weeks.

Parise’s back has caused him plenty of issues in the past. A herniated disc forced him to miss the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs and then the issue returned just before training camp in September. He’s yet to play a game this season.

According to Russo, Parise’s experienced pain in one of his legs and not his back, which led to Tuesday’s surgery. The procedure relieves pressure on the nerve and will keep him off the ice for a month before he can resume skating.

After starting his career with great health in seven of his first NHL seasons, the injury bug has bit Parise since the 2013-14 campaign. From 2013-14 through last season, the 33-year-old forward has missed 48 regular season games.

Parise, who signed a 13-year, $98 million contract in 2012, still has six years left on his deal after this season which carries a $7,538,462 million cap hit.

In bright news for the Wild, as Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter remain out injured, they’ll likely get Mikael Granlund back for Tuesday night’s game against the Canucks as they start a six-game homestand. Granlund skated on Monday with his regular linemates, Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu, after sitting out five games with a groin injury. It’s been an uneven start for Minnesota, who stand 2-2-2 in the Central Division and are hoping to resume winning ways once they get fully healthy.

