NHL

Confusion reigns after Jonathan Quick concussion protocol episode

By Sean LeahyOct 24, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT
The end of the first period in Monday’s Maple Leafs-Kings game brought us a big moment of confusion involving LA goaltender Jonathan Quick.

With three minutes to play, Quick took a blow to the head during a scramble in front of his net. He fell backwards into his crease, and grabbed at his mask, clearly shaken up. Play resumed for another 109 seconds before officials notified the Kings that the goaltender needed to leave the game after the independent concussion spotters called in a mandatory evaluation.

After some confusion and hesitance from Quick, he left the game and Darcy Kuemper entered for only 37 seconds before Quick returned.

“I don’t know what the [expletive] happened there,” Quick said via the LA Times. “I don’t know what happened. You have to ask the league.”

Kings head coach John Stevens explained just what happened after the game.

Via Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider:

“[A]s we were getting Darcy ready to go in the net, they said they’ve reviewed it a second time and he doesn’t have to come out, so when we tried to put him back in the net, the referees come over said that if there’s an injury on the ice, he has to come out for one play, and I said, ‘well, he’s not injured. We were doing what we were told from the league,’ and then they came over after and said, ‘you know what? That’s never happened before.’ So that was the read on it, which is respectful. I mean, they were doing what they thought was right. We just didn’t like a guy going in with a minute left in the period. So, everybody was just doing what they were told, and in the end, we wanted to put Jonny back in because we were told he could, but then they deemed at that point that he was an injured player and had to come out for one play.”

Stevens added that Quick wasn’t evaluated for a concussion because once the spotters determined the goaltender didn’t have to come out there was no need to look at him. He also said that the entire situation was “disruptive” and the Kings want to know why he wasn’t pulled immediately if the spotters saw something.

Here’s the official wording from the NHL/NHLPA Concussion Evaluation Management Protocol:

“Removal and evaluation of a Player will be required if the Central League Spotter determines that a mandatory evaluation is warranted, even if the In-Arena League Spotter and/or Club personnel disagree that a visible sign or a mechanism of injury has occurred or been exhibited. If the Central League Spotter communicates a visible sign triggering an evaluation in the discretion of the Club’s medical personnel, and the Club’s medical personnel did not see the event, such Club medical personnel shall, as soon as reasonably possible following the communication (for example, during the next television time-out or intermission if the next break in play is the intermission), check in with the Player or review the video clip of the event, or both, to determine if an acute evaluation is warranted.”

Dive deeper into that protocol and you’ll see that Quick’s clutching of his head was an immediate trigger for the spotter to call down for a removal.

A source told Sportsnet that the reason why Quick didn’t need an evaluation was that it was determined he was hit in the head by either Zach Hyman or Derek Forbert’s stick on the play. Maybe a glancing blow to the head from a stick isn’t the same as an elbow, forearm or shoulder, but it’s still a hit to the head, no? And wouldn’t that be worthy of at least some sort of evaluation, especially given the goaltender’s reaction?

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Back surgery will keep Zach Parise sidelined 8-10 weeks

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 24, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT
As Mike Russo of the Athletic reported on Monday, Zach Parise of the Minnesota Wild underwent microdiscectomy surgery and is expected to miss the next 8-10 weeks.

Parise’s back has caused him plenty of issues in the past. A herniated disc forced him to miss the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs and then the issue returned just before training camp in September. He’s yet to play a game this season.

According to Russo, Parise’s experienced pain in one of his legs and not his back, which led to Tuesday’s surgery. The procedure relieves pressure on the nerve and will keep him off the ice for a month before he can resume skating.

After starting his career with great health in seven of his first NHL seasons, the injury bug has bit Parise since the 2013-14 campaign. From 2013-14 through last season, the 33-year-old forward has missed 48 regular season games.

Parise, who signed a 13-year, $98 million contract in 2012, still has six years left on his deal after this season which carries a $7,538,462 million cap hit.

In bright news for the Wild, as Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter remain out injured, they’ll likely get Mikael Granlund back for Tuesday night’s game against the Canucks as they start a six-game homestand. Granlund skated on Monday with his regular linemates, Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu, after sitting out five games with a groin injury. It’s been an uneven start for Minnesota, who stand 2-2-2 in the Central Division and are hoping to resume winning ways once they get fully healthy.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Crosby, McDavid focusing on teams, not 1-on-1 matchup

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 24, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The fan in Connor McDavid comes out whenever he sees Sidney Crosby‘s familiar No. 87 on TV.

”When you’re watching, you’re hoping for him to do something cool,” the Edmonton Oilers star said.

Defending one of his childhood idols is another matter entirely. McDavid will get an up-close look when the Oilers visit Crosby and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

”If you want to model yourself after someone, I think he’s as good a guy as you can get,” said McDavid, who has three goals and five assists through seven games. ”He’s won just about anything there is to win in hockey: individual awards, team awards. You name it, he’s got it. If you’re a young guy like me, that’s what you want to do with your career.”

While Crosby totally gets why sharing the ice with McDavid is a thing, he’d rather not talk about it.

”I think there’s always matchups, storylines and things like that … but we’re just going to go out there and play,” said Crosby, who has five goals and five assists.

At the moment, Crosby and the Penguins have more pressing matters than the hype that accompanies the biannual meeting between two of the NHL’s brightest lights.

The Penguins placed goaltender Antti Niemi on waivers on Monday just three games into his tenure as Matt Murray‘s backup, called up rookie Casey DeSmith from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes Barre/Scranton and acquired forward Riley Sheahan from Detroit over the weekend to address their need for a third-line center. The Oilers, meanwhile, are off to a slow start following their first playoff appearance in more than a decade.

Pittsburgh swept Edmonton last season, a testament to the depth around Crosby. Crosby was held without a point while McDavid had a goal and three assists in the two games.

”They were two really, really entertaining games,” McDavid said. ”Obviously you hope for that and hope for a better result.”

The 30-year-old Crosby and the 20-year-old McDavid are separated by a decade but little else.

They finished one-two in Hart Trophy voting last year, with McDavid and his league-leading 100 points edging Crosby and his NHL-high 44 goals. For a while last spring it appeared they were on a collision course for the Stanley Cup Final until the Oilers blew a 3-1 lead against Anaheim in the second round.

It’s not unlike the path Crosby and the Penguins followed shortly after he made his NHL debut in 2005. Pittsburgh reached the postseason in Crosby’s second year. The Penguins reached the Cup final in his third year. In his fourth, he raised the Cup with the franchise’s third championship.

”I can only speak of my experience, going to the final and losing was a really good experience for us as a group,” Crosby said. ”Going through that it’s something you learn through.”

The Oilers are hoping last spring can serve as a launching pad for McDavid, whose vision and speed make him a nightmare matchup for anyone tasked with trying to keep up. The responsibility will fall largely on Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang, who should see plenty of McDavid’s No. 97 on Tuesday.

”I just think what’s tough for a defenseman is sometimes a guy can go fast in a straight line and he doesn’t have his head up, he’s just worried about beating you wide,” said Letang, one of the fastest skaters in the league. ”This guy is like looking straight into your eyes and he’s going full speed so you’re like ”Oh (no), what is he going to do?”’

Asked to compare McDavid’s quickness to another player outside his own dressing room, Letang responded: ”No one is near that guy.”

Oilers coach Todd McLellan will try to find a balance between figuring out a way to steer his team out of its early funk while also appreciating the special talent on the ice.

”It will come down to team play but you do appreciate as a coach, a fan, even a player, their skill set and what they brought to their teams and their communities,” McLellan said. ”Even off the rink, both of them are tremendous that way. It’s fun when they’re together.”

PHT Morning Skate: The top 5 plays of Connor McDavid’s young career

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 24, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
2 Comments

–It’s been a tough start to the season for the Montreal Canadiens. They’ve lost seven games in a row and no one, including Marc Bergevin, seems to have any answers. The Montreal Gazette’s Stu Cowan believes it’s Bergevin’s turn to look in the mirror. After all, he’s the one who built this roster. (Montreal Gazette)

Nail Yakupov was benched by Avs head coach Jared Bednar. He decided not to speak to the media over the weekend, but he finally broke his silence on Monday. “Life is not perfect. It’s not a perfect world,” Yakupov said. “It’s a team game. You’re going to make mistakes, you’re going to (allow) goals. But you have to try. If you get beat and you don’t try, you’re going to sit in the stands. You might as well not even show up if you don’t try.” (BSNDenver.com)

–NHL players don’t usually test free agency while they’re in their prime, but Drew Doughty might do so in the summer of 2019. If Doughty does decide to leave the Kings, it could change the balance of power in the leagues. (Sportsnet)

–The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost Lukas Sedlak for six weeks, after he suffered an ankle injury during Monday’s practice. They recalled Markus Hannikainen from the minors in a corresponding move. (NHL.com/BlueJackets)

–Little Caesar’s Arena is a new state-of-the-art rink in Detroit. It has everything you could ever ask for, except for good ice. Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg can’t understand why players can’t get better ice surfaces around the league. (Detroit Free Press)

–Why have the Vegas Golden Knights been so good so far this season? The ESPN roundtable believes it has to do with solid goaltending and an easy schedule. Can they keep it up? (ESPN.com)

–The Minnesota Wild are 2-2-2 this season, but they’ve been in pretty much every game. Despite missing key players due to injury, the Wild are just fine. Even though they aren’t as good as they were last year, don’t be surprised if they start picking up more wins along the way. (hockeywilderness.com)

–Sabres forward Kyle Okposo was benched last week, but he responded with a terrific performance against Boston over the weekend. “Kyle was fantastic, moving his feet, winning a lot of puck battles,” Sabres coach Phil Housley said. “He had chance to win the game there at the end, just finding a way to get involved. He might not have been on the score sheet, but certainly his game went to another level.” (buffalohockeybeat.com)

–The New Jersey Devils have a number of key players on their roster. One they can’t afford to lose, is Kyle Palmieri, who suffered an injury in practice over the weekend. Palmieri is a key piece of the puzzle for the Devils, and losing would be devastating. (pucksandpitchforks.com)

–Team Canada’s Women’s coach, Laura Schuler, wasn’t impressed with her team’s performance against Team USA on the weekend. “We played awful,” Schuler said. “It was just a horrible performance from all of our players and we’ll address it tonight and make sure we’re better and ready in Boston.” (habseyesontheprize.com)

–Here’s a list of good and bad surprises from the 2017-18 season. The Colorado Avalanche were the worst team in the league last year, but they’ve been better this year. On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers have been ice cold to start the season. (spectorshockey.net)

–The Hockey News’ Sal Barry looks at the 25-year anniversary of the “Mighty Ducks” movie. How the movie came about is pretty remarkable. (The Hockey News)

–Believe it or not, some people in Boston think Anton Khudobin can steal Tuukka Rask‘s number one job. Thankfully, Bruins Daily sets the record straight. There’s no goalie controversy in Boston. (bruinsdaily.com)

–Former NHLer Mike Johnson breaks down the top 5 plays of Connor McDavid‘s young career. Where does last week’s incredible assist against Chicago rank? (TSN.ca)

The Buzzer: Sharks dominate at MSG; Leafs edge Kings

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 23, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT
3 Comments

Player of the Night: Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks

The Sharks netminder stood tall Monday night during a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers. Jones stopped 33 shots as San Jose won their fourth consecutive game. Logan Couture recorded two points, which included his 200th career NHL assist. He now has six goals and nine points in four games.

Highlight of the Night:

Lovely shorthanded finish here by Trevor Lewis to help the Los Angeles Kings cut the Toronto Maple Leafs lead to 3-2 late in their game:

MISC:

• Congrats to Tim Heed for scoring his first NHL goal.

• New York’s power play failed on all six opportunities.

• The Rangers have won only twice in eight home games this season.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots and Patrick Marleau recorded his fourth of the year as the Maple Leafs edged the Kings 3-2.

• Marleau’s goal stood as the game-winner and was the 99th of his career, good for eighth all-time.

• A weird sequence in the first period saw Jonathan Quick take an elbow to the head and be briefly forced from the game due to a concussion spotter’s call. Oddly, it took several minutes for Quick to be removed from the game, and then he was only off the ice for whistle.

Factoid of the Night: 

Monday’s scores:

San Jose 4, New York Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Los Angeles 2