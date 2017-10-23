Flames place Jagr on injured reserve

The seemingly ageless Jaromir Jagr has been placed on injured reserve, after he left Saturday’s game versus the Minnesota Wild with what the club called a lower-body injury.
After going the entire summer without inking a contract before eventually signing a one-year, $2 million deal with the Flames earlier this month, the 45-year-old Jagr has appeared in five games with Calgary, and had points in back-to-back games before the injury occurred in the first period versus the Wild.
In a corresponding transaction, the Flames have recalled 23-year-old center Mark Jankowski from the American Hockey League.
Selected 21st overall by the Flames in the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski has turned into a promising prospect following a four-year college career and turning pro. Last season, the towering 6-foot-4 tall middle man compiled 27 goals and 56 points in 64 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat and was in the running to potentially land a roster spot with the Flames after an impressive showing during training camp.
“For me, personally, I want to get called up based on my merit — I don’t want to just be an injury replacement guy,” Jankowski told the Calgary Herald. “I want to be someone who forced management’s hand, saying, ‘he needs to be here because we think he can help us win.’ That’s my mindset.”
Since going down to the AHL at the conclusion of camp, Jankowski has continued his productive ways with five goals and eight points in six games. Based on reports from Monday’s practice, Jankowski will remain at center with the Flames, which will move Sam Bennett over to the wing.
Following a playoff berth last spring and an active offseason, including the deal to land Jagr to play right wing, the Flames were expected to perhaps take another step toward competing for the Western Conference this season. It’s still early, however, through eight games, they sit with a 4-4 record, which includes losses in three of their last four games.
Their schedule doesn’t get any easier to close out the month. They’re on the road this week for two games on back-to-back nights in Nashville and then St. Louis, before they return home to face Dallas and Washington.
