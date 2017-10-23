Flames place Jagr on injured reserve

Every week, PHT will be providing its readers with some fantasy advice. This column will dissect the waiver wire by looking at potential additions that are owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and potential drops that are owned in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Here’s this week’s list:

ADDS:

—Derick Brassard-C-Ottawa Senators (owned in 42 percent of leagues)

Brassard is coming off a three-point performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. He has seven points in his last five games, which is rather impressive. He’s up to six goals, four assists and a plus-10 rating in eight contests.

—Jason Pominville-RW-Buffalo Sabres (owned in 37 percent of leagues)

No one really expected Pominville to be fantasy relevant this year, but he’s been pretty productive so far. The veteran already has five multi-point games in 2017-18. It’s incredibly unlikely that he’ll be able to keep this up though, so ride him while he’s hot. Pominville has five goals, six assists and a plus-4 rating in nine games.

—Sean Couturier-C-Philadelphia Flyers (owned in 46 percent of leagues)

Couturier hasn’t really been a point producer since coming into the NHL, but the Flyers are giving him a shot to play with some of their better offensive players so that could change this season. He has four goals, three assists and a plus-9 rating in eight games.

—Paul Stastny-C-St. Louis Blues (owned in 32 percent of leagues)

The Blues have been decimated by injuries early this season. One guy who has missed plenty of time in the past is Paul Stastny. But so far, he’s played in all nine of St. Louis’ games, and he’s been really good. Stastny has eight points in nine contests this season. The fact that he averages over 20 minutes of ice time certainly doesn’t hurt.

—Chris Stewart-LW/RW-Minnesota Wild (owned in 17 percent of leagues)

Wait what? Stewart has been nothing short of remarkable this season. He’s scored in all but one of Minnesota’s games, which no one saw coming. Like Pominville, this probably won’t last. But if you’re in a deeper league that awards more points for goals, he could be an intriguing short-term add. Stewart has six goals and two assists in eight games.

—Josh Manson-D-Anaheim Ducks (owned in 19 percent of leagues)

The Ducks have been without Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen this season, so there’s been more minutes to go around. Manson has four assists and a plus-7 rating in seven games. He’s also averaging 22:26 of ice time in 2017-18. Those numbers will come down when Anaheim gets healthy, but for now he’s a suitable fantasy option.

—Dion Phaneuf-D-Ottawa Senators (owned in owned in 46 percent of leagues)

Don’t roll your eyes at me! Phaneuf, who was once heralded as the most overrated player in the league, has quietly put together a nice start. He’s already up to four points in eight games, and he’s playing between 19 and 25 minutes per game.

—James Reimer-G-Florida Panthers (owned in 32 percent of leagues)

Reimer and Roberto Luongo have pretty much split the starts this season. But now that Luongo (hand) is going to miss some time, it opens up the door for Reimer to play more. Reimer is coming off a big performance in a win over the Capitals on Saturday night.

DROPS:

—Zach Parise-LW-Minnesota Wild (owned in 62 percent of leagues)

For some reason, 62 percent of Yahoo fantasy league players are holding out hope on Parise, who’s missed every game this season. It’s become pretty clear that he isn’t the same player he once was, so it’s not like he’s expected to light it up when he does return. He can be dropped.

—Chris Kreider-LW-New York Rangers (owned in 63 percent of leagues)

Kreider has hit he 20-goal mark in each of the last three seasons, but he’s off to a slow start this year. He’s picked up just one goal in the first nine games of the season, which is less than ideal. On top of that, he’s played under 14 minutes in two of his last three games.

—Ryan Kesler-C-Anaheim Ducks (owned in 58 percent of leagues)

Again, I’m not too sure why so many people are holding on to an injured Kesler. The Ducks are hoping to have him back by Christmas, which is still pretty far away. You can drop him and add him again when his return date gets closer. Don’t lose sleep if someone else picks him up in the meantime.