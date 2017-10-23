Getty

Fantasy adds and drops: Reimer’s stock is trending up

By Joey AlfieriOct 23, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Every week, PHT will be providing its readers with some fantasy advice. This column will dissect the waiver wire by looking at potential additions that are owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and potential drops that are owned in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Here’s this week’s list:

ADDS:

Derick Brassard-C-Ottawa Senators (owned in 42 percent of leagues)

Brassard is coming off a three-point performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. He has seven points in his last five games, which is rather impressive. He’s up to six goals, four assists and a plus-10 rating in eight contests.

Jason Pominville-RW-Buffalo Sabres (owned in 37 percent of leagues)

No one really expected Pominville to be fantasy relevant this year, but he’s been pretty productive so far. The veteran already has five multi-point games in 2017-18. It’s incredibly unlikely that he’ll be able to keep this up though, so ride him while he’s hot. Pominville has five goals, six assists and a plus-4 rating in nine games.

Sean Couturier-C-Philadelphia Flyers (owned in 46 percent of leagues)

Couturier hasn’t really been a point producer since coming into the NHL, but the Flyers are giving him a shot to play with some of their better offensive players so that could change this season. He has four goals, three assists and a plus-9 rating in eight games.

Paul Stastny-C-St. Louis Blues (owned in 32 percent of leagues)

The Blues have been decimated by injuries early this season. One guy who has missed plenty of time in the past is Paul Stastny. But so far, he’s played in all nine of St. Louis’ games, and he’s been really good. Stastny has eight points in nine contests this season. The fact that he averages over 20 minutes of ice time certainly doesn’t hurt.

Chris Stewart-LW/RW-Minnesota Wild (owned in 17 percent of leagues)

Wait what? Stewart has been nothing short of remarkable this season. He’s scored in all but one of Minnesota’s games, which no one saw coming. Like Pominville, this probably won’t last. But if you’re in a deeper league that awards more points for goals, he could be an intriguing short-term add. Stewart has six goals and two assists in eight games.

[More Fantasy: Check out RotoWorld’s weekly In the Crease column]

Josh Manson-D-Anaheim Ducks (owned in 19 percent of leagues)

The Ducks have been without Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen this season, so there’s been more minutes to go around. Manson has four assists and a plus-7 rating in seven games. He’s also averaging 22:26 of ice time in 2017-18. Those numbers will come down when Anaheim gets healthy, but for now he’s a suitable fantasy option.

Dion Phaneuf-D-Ottawa Senators (owned in owned in 46 percent of leagues)

Don’t roll your eyes at me! Phaneuf, who was once heralded as the most overrated player in the league, has quietly put together a nice start. He’s already up to four points in eight games, and he’s playing between 19 and 25 minutes per game.

James Reimer-G-Florida Panthers (owned in 32 percent of leagues)

Reimer and Roberto Luongo have pretty much split the starts this season. But now that Luongo (hand) is going to miss some time, it opens up the door for Reimer to play more. Reimer is coming off a big performance in a win over the Capitals on Saturday night.

[Fantasy Podcast: Rotoworld on Kucherov’s Historic Start]

DROPS:

Zach Parise-LW-Minnesota Wild (owned in 62 percent of leagues)

For some reason, 62 percent of Yahoo fantasy league players are holding out hope on Parise, who’s missed every game this season. It’s become pretty clear that he isn’t the same player he once was, so it’s not like he’s expected to light it up when he does return. He can be dropped.

Chris Kreider-LW-New York Rangers (owned in 63 percent of leagues)

Kreider has hit he 20-goal mark in each of the last three seasons, but he’s off to a slow start this year. He’s picked up just one goal in the first nine games of the season, which is less than ideal. On top of that, he’s played under 14 minutes in two of his last three games.

Ryan Kesler-C-Anaheim Ducks (owned in 58 percent of leagues)

Again, I’m not too sure why so many people are holding on to an injured Kesler. The Ducks are hoping to have him back by Christmas, which is still pretty far away. You can drop him and add him again when his return date gets closer. Don’t lose sleep if someone else picks him up in the meantime.

‘We should be embarrassed’: Blashill rips Red Wings after latest loss

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 23, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT
3 Comments

The Detroit Red Wings got off to a terrific start in 2017-18, as they were able to collect victories in four of their first five games of the season.

What made their start even more impressive, is that four of their first five contests were played on the road. They opened the season with a home win against Minnesota, and then took home two points in Ottawa, Arizona and Vegas. Their lone loss came in Dallas.

That positive start seems like it was a lifetime ago. The Red Wings have now dropped four games in a row to Tampa Bay, Toronto, Washington and Vancouver.

After Sunday night’s loss to the Canucks, head coach Jeff Blashill had some choice words for his team’s lack of desire.

“It was a brutal effort,” Blashill said, per MLive.com. “I thought it was an embarrassing effort, not even close to the level of competitiveness you have to have. We should be embarrassed of ourselves, from me at the top all the way on down. We got out-competed, outworked, out-detailed.”

Detroit was outshot (37-21) and outchanced by a significant margin. And no disrespect to the Canucks, but they aren’t exactly a top team in the league.

(As you may have guessed, the Canucks are represented by the light blue line in hockeystats.ca’s possession chart).

Things aren’t going to get any easier for the Wings. They’re going to spend the week on the road (they’ll play three games in five days), as they’ll travel to Buffalo, Tampa Bay and Florida.

PHT Morning Skate: On David Booth escaping death last summer

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 23, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
4 Comments

–The Flyers will be without Andrew MacDonald for a month. That might open the door for youngster Samuel Morin, who made the roster out of training camp. Morin’s NHL-ready, per the Flyers, so it’ll be interesting to see how he fits in. (Courier-Post)

–Team USA and Team Canada’s Women’s teams played the first game of the “The Time is Now Tour” in preparation for the 2018 Olympics. Team USA came out on top. (USA Hockey)

–The Score takes a look at three teams that made a big statement over the weekend. The Maple Leafs bandwagon has picked up a lot of steam since last season, but the Senators took care of them on Saturday night. (The Score)

–The Colorado Avalanche look better this year than they did all of last season, but they’ve been hit by injuries lately. Both Tyson Jost and J.T. Compher will miss an extended period of time. (Denver Post)

Riley Sheahan went 79 games without a goal last year, but the Penguins felt like a fresh start in a new city is exactly what he needed, so they went out and acquired him from Detroit over the weekend.  “It’s been a crazy last day, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’m leaving behind a great organization and some great teammates, but I’m definitely excited for the change of scenery and to get started with such an awesome organization.” (Pittsburgh Tribune)

–David Booth, who is a trained pilot, had a scary experience last summer. After getting an invite to Ducks training camp at the last minute, he decided to fly to Anaheim on his own. Booth had some tense moments in the air after his engine failed. Thankfully, the story has a happy ending. (Sportsnet)

–Youngster Anthony Beauvillier has faced some adversity already this season. After a couple of mediocre performances, Beauvillier was made a healthy scratch. Now, he’s out to prove he belongs in the lineup every night. “You can always find positive things out of that but you never want to sit for a game,” Beauvillier said. “It’s kind of hard. You’ve just got to keep working hard when it does happen. You just have to go out there and make sure it doesn’t happen again.” (thesportsdaily.com)

–The Edmonton Oilers swapped Jordan Eberle to the Isles for Ryan Strome. Unfortunately for them, the deal hasn’t worked out so far, but there’s still plenty of time for Strome to figure things out. (Oilersnation.com)

–The Golden Knights have had some tough luck when it comes to keeping goalies healthy. Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban are both out of the lineup right now. Don’t expect them to make a trade for a goalie because this season isn’t about wins and losses. It looks like Oscar Dansk will be their guy. (sinbin.vegas)

Niklas Kronwall, who played in his 800th game on Saturday night, has had plenty of issues with his left knee. In an attempt to get healthy, Kronwall admitted to trying stem cell therapy. “When you get to this point, you’re basically trying everything. That’s definitely something that’s out there and I think it’s becoming more and more, I don’t know if popular is the word.” (Detroit Free Press)

Max Pacioretty and the Montreal Canadiens are off to an awful start. As the losses continue to pile up, so does trade speculation. But Habs Eyes on the Prize believes that trading Pacioretty away would be a huge mistake. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

–Speaking of the Habs, Andrew Shaw was accused of using a homophobic slur in Anaheim on Friday night, but the NHL looked into the matter and decided he didn’t do what he was accused of doing. As you may remember, Shaw was suspended one game for using a homophobic slur a couple of years ago. (TSN.ca)

Jack Hughes, 2019 NHL top prospect, scores brilliant solo goal (Video)

USHL / YouTube
By Sean LeahyOct 23, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT
2 Comments

USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program side is off to a great start in the United States Hockey League this season. They’ve won their first four games, are the highest scoring team in the league (27) and may have already locked up goal of the season.

Jack Hughes, a 2019 NHL draft prospect, made the Green Bay Gamblers defense look mighty silly during a 6-4 win on Sunday afternoon.

At first watch, if you’re strictly paying attention to Hughes, you might think Team USA is on a power play. But then you realize there are five skaters in black despite what seems like a lot of space for the 16-year-old to work with.

Hughes, who’s tied for second in league scoring with seven points, finished with three points on the afternoon and is already being dubbed the “Next One.” We’ll be hearing a lot of his name over the next year and a half as June 2019 approaches.

“He’s a special player,” said Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk to the Toronto Sun’s Mike Traikos last spring. Hawerchuk had planned on taking Hughes No. 1 overall in last year’s OHL draft before he decided to go the NTDP route. “He’s so fast and a such a great skater. But he’s also got great instincts. He thinks the game on another level.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Buzzer: Canucks continue Red Wings’ slide

Getty
By James O'BrienOct 22, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT
3 Comments

Player of the Night: Sven Baertschi

Last season, Baertschi was a bright spot for a dismal Vancouver Canucks team, generating new career-highs in goals (18) and points (35) in 68 regular-season games.

The 25-year-old carried over some of that momentum early on, generating three points in seven games, but they were all assists. Sunday marked his best moment of 2017-18, as Baertschi scored his first two goals of the campaign (giving him five points in eight contests).

Bo Horvat is the honorable mention in the Canucks’ 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings, collecting his first two assists of the season. Jake Virtanen also found the net for his first goal of the season.

(As an aside, Derek Dorsett somehow has five goals already in 2017-18. Dorsett’s career-high is 12 goals, but he’s already in range of tying his second-best mark of seven.)

Highlight of the Night: Why not go with Baertschi’s two goals?

Factoid of the Night: This marks the fourth straight loss for the Red Wings, dropping them to 4-4-1 after a promising 4-1-0 start. But the hits could keep coming.

Beginning with Tuesday’s game against the Sabres in Buffalo, Detroit will play three straight road games and seven of their next eight away from home. The bright side is that they’ll enjoy a ton of contests at their expensive new pad starting in mid-November, but the next few weeks could really dim whatever optimism the Red Wings built up early on.

(For pro-tanking Red Wings fans, this might not be such a bad thing.)

Sunday’s lone score: Canucks 4, Red Wings 1