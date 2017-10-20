PHT Morning Skate: 5 things Jagr did in the NHL before Gaudreau, Monahan were born

–Currently there are four players with a Latino background in the NHL. Those players are: Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty, Matt Nieto and Al Montoya. Fear the Fin wrote an interesting story about NHL teams not doing enough to market to fans from different backgrounds. “Besides the Sharks, several other teams could be making efforts to reach out to an untapped Latinx market. Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, hell, even the New York teams have millions of fans that aren’t being reached because of some old, racist idea of what a hockey fan should look like.” (fearthefin.com)

–Blues forward Vladimir Sobotka was fine $5,000 for a high-sticking incident with Blackhawks forward Patrick Sharp on Wednesday night. (NHL.com)

–The Calgary Flames have been an all-or-nothing kind of team so far this season. They’ve had a games where they scored six goals and five goals, but they’ve also been shut out twice. They’re heading in the right direction. (flamesnation)

–Garth Snow was hired by the Islanders in 2006 and he’s made enough mistakes to last a lifetime, but ownership still seems to believe in him. This is a huge year for Snow. If he’s capable of re-signing John Tavares though, maybe ownership’s decision will be justified. (SNY.tv)

–The NWHL is set to start their third season. Unfortunately, a number of Olympic Stars won’t be returning to the league this year. On the bright side, there’s a number of young stars that are ready to take the next step. (victorypress.org)

–Colorado Avalanche fans had a lot of disappointment to deal with last season. They were the worst team in the NHL by a mile, which is making their fans appreciate the little things this season. The Avs have been fun to watch early on this season. (milehighsticking.com)

–The Buffalo Sabres are finally returning home from a road trip, but they’re returning home with a number of injuries. Jacob Josefson, Zemgus Girgensons, Josh Gorges, Zach Bogosian, Justin Faulk and Robin Lehner are all banged up. That should open the door for training camp standout Seth Griffith. (buffalohockeybeat.com)

–Teams get pretty creative when it comes to team building activities. The Washington Capitals, for example, went to an FBI Academy in Stafford County, Virginia. This kind of looks like fun. (russianmachineneverbreaks.com)

–The Blue Jackets are off to an incredible 5-1-0 start. They’ve won four games in a row and things are looking good for them right now. Despite the great start, there’s still things that could be going better in Columbus. Oliver Bjorkstrand still hasn’t scored, the special teams has been lacking and they can’t seem to win face-offs consistently. (thehockeywriters.com)

–Fanragsports take a look at how each of the head coach’s on new teams are doing in 2017-18. Gerard Gallant has exceeded expectations with Vegas, John Stevens has done a remarkable job in Log Angeles, Ken Hitchcock’s reunion with Dallas has already had ups and downs, Travis Green and Bob Boughner are holding their own in Vancouver and Florida, and Phil Housley and Rick Tocchet have both struggled with Buffalo and Arizona. (fanragsports.com)

–The Toronto Maple Leafs have been excellent at even-strength, but their special teams have helped carry them over the last couple of years. Jeff Veillette of faceoffcircle.ca looked at the penalties they’ve drawn versus penalties that are called against them. They do well with holding calls, but they struggle when it comes to stick discipline. (faceoffcircle.ca)

—Jonathan Drouin is more than just another hockey star in Montreal. The 22-year-old was traded to his hometown team this summer and he couldn’t have been more excited. He tried to get away from all the distractions that come with playing hockey in Montreal, but he couldn’t get away from all the fans. (Sports Illustrated)

–The Calgary Flames moved Jaromir Jagr to a line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. Jagr did a lot of damage in the NHL before his two new linemates were even born. For example, he won two Stanley Cups before they took their first breath on earth. (The Score)