Deutschland Cup roster provides early look at U.S. men’s Olympic hopefuls

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea are 111 days away and we got our first look at some of the names who will compete to be on the ice on the men’s side vs. Slovenia for USA Hockey’s opening game.

There were 29 players named to the U.S. roster for next month’s Deutschland Cup where the Americans will take on Slovakia, Russia and Germany. Tony Granato will serve as head coach and Chris Chelios, Ron Rolston, Scott Young and Keith Allain will serve as assistants. Of the 29 players, 21 have played in the NHL and are names you probably recognize.

FORWARDS

Ryan Stoa

Mark Arcobello

Chad Kolarik

Andy Miele

Brian O’Neill

Brian Gionta

Jim Slater

Dan Sexton

Broc Little

Sean Backman

Drew Shore

Ryan Malone

Ryan Lasch

Robbie Earl

Garrett Roe

DEFENSEMEN

Chad Billins

Bobby Sanguinetti

Tom Gilber

Ryan Gunderson

Noah Welch

Matt Gilroy

Jonathan Blum

Matt Donovan

Mark Stuart

Dylan Reese

Mike Lundin

GOALTENDERS

Ryan Zapolski

Brandon Maxwell

David Leggio

The biggest names on the roster are 38-year-old Gionta and 37-year-old Malone, who have 1,653 games of NHL experience between them. It’s a veteran list, with an average age of 31.

“There’s a lot of guys here that know how to play and have been successful players and have found a niche for themselves in their career at various stages,” U.S. general manager Jim Johannson told Stephen Whyno of the The Associated Press. “The Deutschland Cup for us is a little bit to find some separation of these guys, whether that’s pure pace of play or performance.”

USA Hockey submitted a list of 81 eligible players to the IIHF and there is the possibility of seeing a handful of NCAA and AHL players not playing in the Deutschland Cup skating in Pyeongchang. A final 25-man roster is expected to be announced around Jan. 1.

Canada previously announced two pre-Olympic rosters over the summer and participated in the Sochi Hockey Open and Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov in August.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.