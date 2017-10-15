Getty

The Buzzer: Giroux helps Flyers rout Caps, Hitchcock climbs wins list

Oct 15, 2017
Player of the night: Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers put on quite a performance for their fans in their home opener on Saturday night, completely dominating the Washington Capitals by an 8-2 margin and outshooting them 37-22.

It was a big night for a lot of Flyers, including Sean Couturier (three points), Jakub Voracek (three assists) and Scott Laughton (two goals).

But the player of the night had to be Claude Giroux as he finished with four points (two goals, two assists) and is now up to seven points in his first five games this season.

The 2016-17 season was a bit of a down year for Giroux as he finished with only 58 points, his worst offensive output (not counting the lockout season in 2012-13) since 2009-10, his second year in the league. He is off to a great start so far this season.

Highlight of the night.

Another huge play from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin, this time in overtime as he made another slick entry into the offensive zone to help set up Alexander Wennberg for the game-winning goal. He finished the game with three assists, already his second three assist game of the season. He is now up to seven points in five games. Huge pickup for the Blue Jackets.

Factoid of the night.

Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is now third on the NHL’s all-time wins list, passing Al Arbour in the Stars’ 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

 

Misc.

— The Ottawa Senators have collected eight out of a possible 10 points without the services of their best player, Erik Karlsson. Pretty good sign for the Eastern Conference runners up. They completed the Alberta sweep on Saturday night with a 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Following their blowout win in Calgary on Friday night that means they beat the Oilers and Flames by a combined margin of 12-1. That is pretty impressive.

— With their 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins the Arizona Coyotes are off to their worst five-game start in franchise history at 0-4-1. Not a great start for a young team.

Corey Crawford has been pretty much unbeatable for the Chicago Blackhawks so far this season, allowing just a single goal in four of his first five starts. That includes Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win agains the Nashville Predators when he stopped 37 out of 38 shots.

— Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov continued his fantastic start to the season by scoring in his fifth consecutive game. He has now scored in every game this season and helped lead the Lightning to a 2-1 win on Saturday night. He is one of the top offensive players in the league and is picking right back up from where he left off a year ago.

Scores and recaps.

Philadelphia Flyers 8, Washington Capitals 2

Winnipeg Jets 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Montreal Canadiens 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, St. Louis Blues 1

New Jersey Devils 3, New York Rangers 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Florida Panthers 3

Dallas Stars 3, Colorado Avalanche 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Minnesota Wild 4

Chicago Blackhawks 2, Nashville Predators 1

Boston Bruins 6, Arizona Coyotes 2

Calgary Flames 5, Vancouver Canucks 2

New York Islanders 3, San Jose Sharks 1

Los Angeles Kings 4, Buffalo Sabres 2

 

Tyler Seguin completes Gordie Howe hat trick with first NHL fight

Oct 14, 2017
Entering play on Saturday night Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin had never been in a fight in the NHL.

That changed in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche when he dropped the gloves with former teammate Patrik Nemeth.

Not one of the more intense fight you will ever see but these are two players that really don’t get involved in this stuff very often. In fact, this was also Nemeth’s first career fight in the NHL (or at any level of hockey according to his hockeyfights.com profile).

It was also a notable fight not only because it was Seguin and Nemeth’s first in the NHL, but also because it helped the former complete the Gordie Howe Hat Trick after assisting on Jamie Benn‘s goal in the first period to open the scoring, then scoring one of his own to extend the Stars’ lead to 2-0.

Auston Matthews did it all on this goal

Oct 14, 2017
Auston Matthews is a force to be reckoned with and in the first period of Saturday’s game in Montreal he turned into a one-man wrecking crew.

Less than a minute after his teammate James van Riemsdyk scored a game-tying goal against the Canadiens, Matthews gave the Maple Leafs their first lead of the night by scoring his fourth goal of the season on a pretty incredible individual effort.

You can see it in the video above.

Let’s break down everything that happens here.

  • First, he flips the puck past Charlie Hudon, almost as if he was saucer passing it to himself, and then chases it down through the neutral zone.
  • At that point Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn attempted to chip the puck away from Matthews only to have Matthews knock it down out of mid-air and regain control entering the offensive zone.
  • Once into the offensive zone he rips a shot behind Carey Price, making him look pretty much helpless in the process.

You could pretty much give him the goal and both assists on the play if you wanted to (you can’t actually do that, but it would be kind of fun).

That goal is already Matthews’ fourth of the season in just his fifth game. He scored scored 40 as a 19-year-old rookie a year ago and he is picking right back up where he left off.

Leon Draisaitl out with concussion symptoms

Oct 14, 2017
We already knew the Edmonton Oilers were going to be without forward Leon Draisaitl for Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators due to what was initially described as an eye injury and perhaps a possible concussion.

On Saturday, coach Todd McLellan confirmed that star forward is actually dealing with concussion-type symptoms.

“He’s had an eye injury, the eye was swollen shut but obviously the eye is attached to the head which leads to the concussion type symptoms,” said McLellan. “That’s what we’re dealing with.”

The Oilers have a pretty daunting schedule coming up over the next week so if they are without Draisaitl for an extended period of time it could be a struggle for them. He was injured in Monday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, but nobody seems to know when exactly it happened.

In three games this season Draisaitl has one goal and two assists.

He signed an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with the Oilers over the summer after a 77 point (29 goal, 48 assist) season.

Golden Knights recall Vadim Shipachyov, who could make NHL debut vs. Bruins

Oct 14, 2017
The Vegas Golden Knights have recalled forward Vadim Shipachyov from the American Hockey League, according to multiple reports.

According to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, the Golden Knights placed Erik Haula on the injured list in a corresponding move, opening up a roster spot for the 30-year-old Shipachyov, who is on a two-year, $9 million deal with Vegas after lighting it up in the KHL for the past few years.

The talented Russian forward wasn’t on the Golden Knights opening night roster and has missed the first four games of their season, which raised controversy when reports surfaced that Shipachyov and his agent were looking to find a way to get back to the KHL.

General manager George McPhee denied the report, saying Shipachyov wouldn’t report to Chicago.

“This is a roster move and it’s not about performance,” McPhee told NHL.com earlier this week.

The Golden Knights have enjoyed a 3-1 start to their first season in the league, with James Neal continuing his hot streak with another goal, his sixth of the season, on Friday in what turned into a 6-3 Vegas loss to Detroit. The Red Wings entered the third period down a goal, but scored four unanswered for the win.

With a roster assembled through the expansion draft, the Golden Knights are expected to struggle at times offensively this season. The organization’s plan is geared more towards the long term, but in the case of their 2017-18 season, there is going to be a fair amount of intrigue to see what Shipachyov — who scored 26 goals and 76 points in the KHL last season — can do once he gets into the lineup and acclimatized to the NHL level.

In the midst of a seven-game home stand, the Golden Knights host the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Per Steve Carp of the Vegas Review Journal, Shipachyov is expected to make his debut tomorrow.

