Malcolm Subban expected to make Golden Knights debut — against the Bruins

Just two weeks after being placed on waivers by the Boston Bruins, Malcolm Subban is expected to face his old team when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The Golden Knights’ roster has seen significant changes since Friday’s loss to Detroit, with starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury going on injured reserve.

Training camp started with a competition for the back-up goalie position in Boston, with Subban and Anton Khudobin going for the job behind starter Tuukka Rask.

In the end, Khudobin was successful in keeping the job and the Bruins, who knew there was a risk of losing Subban, placed their 2012 first-round pick on waivers.

Subban, who has appeared in only two NHL games during his time with the Bruins, was then picked up by the Golden Knights.

“I think Malcolm has taken a step, and I’m not surprised in the situation. Vegas is doing what they’re trying to build… It’s disappointing,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, per WEEI. “We’ve had a lot of time invested in Malcolm, and we are seeing him grow as a person on and off the ice. It’s a loss for our hockey club. The system is in place for a reason.”

Subban is still searching for his first career NHL win. It would make quite a story if he achieved it against the team that drafted him.

For the Bruins, it’s been an up-and-down week. They dropped a pair of games to the Colorado Avalanche and were outscored badly (10-3) in the process, before going into Arizona and embarrassing the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Golden Knights started with three straight wins, but a bad third period against Detroit resulted in their first loss of their expansion season. Their lineup is expected to feature a few different pieces on Sunday.

Vadim Shipachyov, who boasted terrific numbers in the KHL throughout his career there and was officially recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday after a few days of controversy amid reports he wanted to go back to Russia, is also expected to make his highly anticipated Golden Knights debut versus the Bruins.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS: