Jakub Voracek’s assist was straight out of a video game (Video)

When you torch a team 8-2 like the Philadelphia Flyers did to the Washington Capitals in Philly’s home-opener, you’re going to stack up some impressive highlights.
Even so, it seems appropriate to take a step back and just gape in awe at the borderline-obscene work from Jakub Voracek, who undressed helpless Caps defenders before setting up Wayne Simmonds‘ goal.
You can see that absurd display of skill in the video above, although it might be even more fun to watch via the Flyers’ funky GIF, which practically begs for cheesy DJ scratching sound effects:
Goodness. That’s how you begin a five-game homestand.
While we’re sharing some Saturday highlights, a bit that will provide mixed feelings for the Flyers fans still in the room.
The good: James Reimer deprived the Pittsburgh Penguins of a goal with some beautiful work in net.
The bad, for Flyers and Panthers fans: Pittsburgh still beat Reimer and the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday.
Finally, here is Jonathan Quick adding to the Buffalo Sabres’ frustrations with this save, contributing to the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-2 win:
Quick deserves a spare moment of recognition for his quietly strong start to the season, matching the Kings’ 3-0-1 opening record. He has a shutout, has only allowed seven goals in four games, and sports an impressive .943 save percentage.
(Most of those stops were probably by a wider margin than the save above.)
For a recap of Saturday’s events, be sure to check out The Buzzer.
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.
MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS: