Getty

Coyotes coach was embarrassed by loss to Bruins; More trouble looms ahead

By James O'BrienOct 15, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT
3 Comments

Following a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet apologized to fans for an “embarrassing” second period. That was the time that game got away from them, as a 1-1 tie swung to a 4-1 advantage for Boston.

Really, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if Tocchet was actually apologizing for the growing pains that come with an 0-4-1 start for a team that enjoyed what seemed like an excellent summer of moves.

Here’s the full presser, via the Coyotes:

Seeing Zdeno Chara come in all alone to put in a rebound probably didn’t make Tocchet very happy:

AZ Sports’ Craig Morgan caught up with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who explained what happened on the next goal, which came on a Brad Marchand breakaway.

“I was just trying to get the puck and that’s just the way it goes,” said Ekman-Larsson, who is a team-worst minus-9. “We’re down 3-1 so you kind of look for some good breaks and it goes that way instead. I was cheating a little bit. You have to give the guy credit. He knew I was going to do that.”

Morgan’s detail stands out; as reviled as plus/minus can be as a stat, and as potent as “OEL” can be on the power play, a -9 does indeed make you cringe.

As important as it is to point out that Louis Domingue, not newly acquired Antti Raanta, has been in the net for much of the Coyotes’ struggles, there are plenty of goals that come down to flat-out awful defense. To some extent, that might be systemic, as Tocchet & Co. will need to accept the good and the bad that comes with utilizing scoring defensemen to attack opponents. Much like with the struggling Buffalo Sabres, it may also take some time for a new coach to sort things out with a lot of young players.

On the bright side, there are some early returns for young players who could play a role in turning this around … eventually. Calder candidate Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with three goals and ties Max Domi for the team lead with four points in five games.

Here’s the bad news: their schedule only gets tougher to close out October.

Tue, Oct 17 @ Dallas
Thu, Oct 19 vs Dallas
Sat, Oct 21 vs Chicago
Tue, Oct 24 @ NY Islanders
Thu, Oct 26 @ NY Rangers
Sat, Oct 28 @ New Jersey
Mon, Oct 30 @ Philadelphia
Tue, Oct 31 @ Detroit

With the Blackhawks continuing to find ways to win and the Stars possibly getting back on track, the next three games stand as a serious challenge. After that, a five-game road trip could really test the mettle of a group that’s already likely dealing with shaken confidence.

Consider that the Coyotes have lost two: the Vegas Golden Knights twice, a banged-up Ducks team, a fast-starting but still doubted Red Wings group, and an up-and-down Bruins team.

There’s the scary possibility that the Coyotes may still see a zero at the beginning of their record come November.

Also scary: that November schedule, which includes a stretch with seven of eight road games from Nov. 6-20.

Yikes.

Then again, sometimes teams bond during tough stretches. Just about every NHL team needs to navigate big bumps in the road during a season, so the Coyotes can only explain things away so much before such reasons merely sound like excuses.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS:

Jakub Voracek’s assist was straight out of a video game (Video)

By James O'BrienOct 15, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

When you torch a team 8-2 like the Philadelphia Flyers did to the Washington Capitals in Philly’s home-opener, you’re going to stack up some impressive highlights.

Even so, it seems appropriate to take a step back and just gape in awe at the borderline-obscene work from Jakub Voracek, who undressed helpless Caps defenders before setting up Wayne Simmonds‘ goal.

You can see that absurd display of skill in the video above, although it might be even more fun to watch via the Flyers’ funky GIF, which practically begs for cheesy DJ scratching sound effects:

Goodness. That’s how you begin a five-game homestand.

While we’re sharing some Saturday highlights, a bit that will provide mixed feelings for the Flyers fans still in the room.

The good: James Reimer deprived the Pittsburgh Penguins of a goal with some beautiful work in net.

The bad, for Flyers and Panthers fans: Pittsburgh still beat Reimer and the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday.

Finally, here is Jonathan Quick adding to the Buffalo Sabres’ frustrations with this save, contributing to the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-2 win:

Quick deserves a spare moment of recognition for his quietly strong start to the season, matching the Kings’ 3-0-1 opening record. He has a shutout, has only allowed seven goals in four games, and sports an impressive .943 save percentage.

(Most of those stops were probably by a wider margin than the save above.)

For a recap of Saturday’s events, be sure to check out The Buzzer.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS:

Golden Knights lost more than just first game vs. Red Wings: Fleury goes to IR

By James O'BrienOct 15, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
3 Comments

One of this early season’s best stories might have hit a serious snag.

The Vegas Golden Knights recently announced that Marc-Andre Fleury and Jonathan Marchessault have been placed on IR. Goalie Maxime Lagace and forward Alex Tuch were called up from the AHL in their absence.

As this oddly adorable update notes, Erik Haula is also out of action, opening the door for intriguing KHL import Vadim Shipachyov:

This most likely opens the door for an intriguing storyline on Sunday: could we see Malcolm Subban face the Boston Bruins not that long after the team waived him?

That’s kind of fun, but seeing “The Flower” get injured is a tough pill to swallow after the Detroit Red Wings handed them their first-ever loss (6-3 on Friday). Even with that tough game, Fleury’s early Vegas numbers sparkle: 3-1-0 with a strong .925 save percentage.

Place that on top of being an early “face of the franchise” and this injury hurts. This was almost certainly the moment that Fleury got hurt. (Update: Sportsnet shared video of the event; see above this post’s headline.)

(In case you’re wondering, Lagace seems like a pretty marginal 24-year-old netminder, at least judging by a glance at his numbers at lower levels.)

If Subban has a rough Sunday, there might be a least a couple murmurs about the organization letting Calvin Pickard get lost in the shuffle, eventually falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade that felt like just a small step up from losing him for nothing.

It’s possible that Haula got hurt thanks to this fight with Tomas Tatar:

All things considered, it seems like the Golden Knights lost in more ways than one against the Red Wings on Friday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS:

The Buzzer: Giroux helps Flyers rout Caps, Hitchcock climbs wins list

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 15, 2017, 1:14 AM EDT
2 Comments

Player of the night: Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers put on quite a performance for their fans in their home opener on Saturday night, completely dominating the Washington Capitals by an 8-2 margin and outshooting them 37-22.

It was a big night for a lot of Flyers, including Sean Couturier (three points), Jakub Voracek (three assists) and Scott Laughton (two goals).

But the player of the night had to be Claude Giroux as he finished with four points (two goals, two assists) and is now up to seven points in his first five games this season.

The 2016-17 season was a bit of a down year for Giroux as he finished with only 58 points, his worst offensive output (not counting the lockout season in 2012-13) since 2009-10, his second year in the league. He is off to a great start so far this season.

Highlight of the night.

Another huge play from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin, this time in overtime as he made another slick entry into the offensive zone to help set up Alexander Wennberg for the game-winning goal. He finished the game with three assists, already his second three assist game of the season. He is now up to seven points in five games. Huge pickup for the Blue Jackets.

Factoid of the night.

Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is now third on the NHL’s all-time wins list, passing Al Arbour in the Stars’ 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

 

Misc.

— The Ottawa Senators have collected eight out of a possible 10 points without the services of their best player, Erik Karlsson. Pretty good sign for the Eastern Conference runners up. They completed the Alberta sweep on Saturday night with a 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Following their blowout win in Calgary on Friday night that means they beat the Oilers and Flames by a combined margin of 12-1. That is pretty impressive.

— With their 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins the Arizona Coyotes are off to their worst five-game start in franchise history at 0-4-1. Not a great start for a young team.

Corey Crawford has been pretty much unbeatable for the Chicago Blackhawks so far this season, allowing just a single goal in four of his first five starts. That includes Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win agains the Nashville Predators when he stopped 37 out of 38 shots.

— Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov continued his fantastic start to the season by scoring in his fifth consecutive game. He has now scored in every game this season and helped lead the Lightning to a 2-1 win on Saturday night. He is one of the top offensive players in the league and is picking right back up from where he left off a year ago.

Scores and recaps.

Philadelphia Flyers 8, Washington Capitals 2

Winnipeg Jets 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Montreal Canadiens 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, St. Louis Blues 1

New Jersey Devils 3, New York Rangers 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Florida Panthers 3

Dallas Stars 3, Colorado Avalanche 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Minnesota Wild 4

Chicago Blackhawks 2, Nashville Predators 1

Boston Bruins 6, Arizona Coyotes 2

Calgary Flames 5, Vancouver Canucks 2

New York Islanders 3, San Jose Sharks 1

Los Angeles Kings 4, Buffalo Sabres 2

 

Tyler Seguin completes Gordie Howe hat trick with first NHL fight

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 14, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT
5 Comments

Entering play on Saturday night Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin had never been in a fight in the NHL.

That changed in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche when he dropped the gloves with former teammate Patrik Nemeth.

Not one of the more intense fight you will ever see but these are two players that really don’t get involved in this stuff very often. In fact, this was also Nemeth’s first career fight in the NHL (or at any level of hockey according to his hockeyfights.com profile).

It was also a notable fight not only because it was Seguin and Nemeth’s first in the NHL, but also because it helped the former complete the Gordie Howe Hat Trick after assisting on Jamie Benn‘s goal in the first period to open the scoring, then scoring one of his own to extend the Stars’ lead to 2-0.