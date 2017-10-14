With Niskanen on LTIR, Capitals recall prospect Madison Bowey

Madison Bowey has been called up to join the Washington Capitals, a move that follows an injury to defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Niskanen, who sits fourth on the Capitals in ice time at just over 21 minutes per night, suffered what the team is calling an upper-body injury during last night’s 5-2 victory against the New Jersey Devils.

He left the game after the second period, and has since been placed on long-term injured reserve, considered week to week at this point.

A second round pick of the Capitals in 2013, Bowey has spent the past two seasons with the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League, although his sophomore campaign, in which he had 14 points in 34 games, was derailed by an ankle injury.

With all the changes on the Washington blue line this summer, losing Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk in free agency and Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft, there appeared to be a potential opening for the 22-year-old Bowey on the Capitals’ opening night roster.

Having been previously mentioned as a prospect that was ready to take the next step into the NHL, Bowey appeared in three preseason games last month. He recorded one assist, while playing more than 22 minutes a game on two occasions, before he was sent back to Hershey, while still awaiting the opportunity to make his NHL debut.

The Capitals are on the road again, as they face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.

————

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @CamTucker_Sport.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS: