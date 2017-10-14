Getty

With Niskanen on LTIR, Capitals recall prospect Madison Bowey

By Cam TuckerOct 14, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
Madison Bowey has been called up to join the Washington Capitals, a move that follows an injury to defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Niskanen, who sits fourth on the Capitals in ice time at just over 21 minutes per night, suffered what the team is calling an upper-body injury during last night’s 5-2 victory against the New Jersey Devils.

He left the game after the second period, and has since been placed on long-term injured reserve, considered week to week at this point.

A second round pick of the Capitals in 2013, Bowey has spent the past two seasons with the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League, although his sophomore campaign, in which he had 14 points in 34 games, was derailed by an ankle injury.

With all the changes on the Washington blue line this summer, losing Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk in free agency and Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft, there appeared to be a potential opening for the 22-year-old Bowey on the Capitals’ opening night roster.

Having been previously mentioned as a prospect that was ready to take the next step into the NHL, Bowey appeared in three preseason games last month. He recorded one assist, while playing more than 22 minutes a game on two occasions, before he was sent back to Hershey, while still awaiting the opportunity to make his NHL debut.

The Capitals are on the road again, as they face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jets turn to ‘very mature, confident’ Hellebuyck for third straight start

By Cam TuckerOct 14, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

But after two impressive outings in net already this week, helping the Winnipeg Jets to consecutive wins, Connor Hellebuyck will make his third straight start tonight when they host the Carolina Hurricanes, as head coach Paul Maurice continues to play the hot hand.

“The first would just be play,” Maurice told reporters, explaining his decision to once again go back to Hellebuyck. “Back to back games that looked identical. He let one in there, the 3-2 goal (versus Vancouver), that he’d like to have back, and those things happen. But his play after that was just very mature and very confident.”

One of the issues that has plagued the Jets in the past has been their goaltending, and the hope had been that the signing of Steve Mason to a two-year, $8.2 million deal this summer could help remedy that.

It’s only been two games with his new team, but the 29-year-old Mason has given up 11 goals on 65 shots. He was chased from the net early in the third period in the season opener against the Maple Leafs and then gave up six goals on 45 shots a few days later against Calgary.

The Jets have defeated Edmonton and Vancouver since turning to the 24-year-old Hellebuyck, who has allowed two goals in each of those starts. That included a 39-save performance against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

Maurice did suggest that Mason could be in consideration to start Tuesday at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, the Jets should get another boost tonight. Dustin Byfuglien, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury but caught one monster of a fish earlier this week, will be back in the lineup.

Cam Tucker is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penn State goaltender robs opponent with incredible stick save (Video)

Penn State Athletics / YouTube
By Sean LeahyOct 14, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT
Penn State’s men’s hockey team won their fourth straight Big Ten conference opener thanks to a strong power play and the goaltending of Peyton Jones, who will find himself on many highlight reels this weekend.

With the Nittany Lions up 3-0 on the Minnesota Golden Gophers late in the second period, Jones, who stopped 20 of 21 shots faced, kept his shutout alive with this dazzling stick save on Mike Szmatula:

“I’ve obviously seen saves like that before on SportsCenter, but I’ve never seen one live,” Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky said via USCHO. “It was pretty incredible.”

Jones, a sophomore who was making his 19th consecutive start, did find himself on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays of the night Friday, landing at No. 3.

The Nittany Lions, with help from two power play goals, would hold on to win 3-1 to improve to 2-1-0 on the season.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Backstrom dominates, another shutout for Anderson

By Adam GretzOct 14, 2017, 1:06 AM EDT
Player of the night: Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

Before the Washington Capitals took the ice in New Jersey on Friday night there was some doubt as to whether or not Nicklas Backstrom would play after he left warmups after taking a puck to the head (he was initially listed as a scratch).

He not only played, he absolutely dominated in the Capitals’ 5-2 win.

Backstrom finished with four points, scoring a goal and adding three assists to help the Capitals bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are all tied for the league lead in points (10) after Friday’s game.

The Capitals may not have the depth that they did a year ago, especially after losing Justin Williams, Marcus Johansson, Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner and Nate Schmidt over the summer, but they still have some elite players that are going to carry them a long way.

Highlight of the night. 

How can it be anything other than Artemi Panarin‘s first goal as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets? It is a thing of beauty.

Factoid of the night. 

Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson recorded the 39th shutout of his career. That puts him in the top-five among American-born goaltenders.

Misc.

— The Vegas Golden Knights have lost a game. With their loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, as well as the New Jersey Devils’ loss to the Washington Capitals, there are now no more unbeaten teams in the NHL.

— Speaking of the Vegas-Detroit game, Henrik Zetterberg was magnificent for the Red Wings with four points. James Neal also continued his incredible start for Vegas with his sixth goal of the season.

Mike Smith had a brutal night for the Calgary Flames, getting benched after giving up five goals on 22 shots.

— The Colorado Avalanche … dominated? Yeah. They did. Not only did they beat the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, to improve to 4-1-0 on the young season but they also outshot the Ducks by a 39-18 margin. Has to be concerning if you are a Ducks fan. This game was a classic Randy Carlyle game on the shot chart.

Scores and recaps

Washington Capitals 5, New Jersey Devils 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, New York Rangers 1

Colorado Avalanche 3, Anaheim Ducks 1

Ottawa Senators 6, Calgary Flames 0

Detroit Red Wings 6, Vegas Golden Knights 3

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Nathan Mackinnon leaves game after taking stick to eye

By Adam GretzOct 14, 2017, 12:08 AM EDT
Scary moment for Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon on Friday night when he had to leave their 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in the first period after getting hit in the eye with a stick.

The incident happened late in the first period with the Avalanche on the power play.

During a scramble around the net, Ducks center Derek Grant seemed to attempt a stick-lift on MacKinnon, missed, and managed to get the blade of his stick under MacKinnon’s visor.

There was no penalty assessed on the play.

You can see the play in the video above.

MacKinnon left the game and did not return. The Avalanche have yet to offer an update on his status.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.