Tyler Seguin completes Gordie Howe hat trick with first NHL fight

Entering play on Saturday night Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin had never been in a fight in the NHL.

That changed in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche when he dropped the gloves with former teammate Patrik Nemeth.

Patrik Nemeth VS Tyler Seguinhttps://t.co/loy1INMp7u — Nathan Rudolph (@AvalancheReview) October 15, 2017

Not one of the more intense fight you will ever see but these are two players that really don’t get involved in this stuff very often. In fact, this was also Nemeth’s first career fight in the NHL (or at any level of hockey according to his hockeyfights.com profile).

It was also a notable fight not only because it was Seguin and Nemeth’s first in the NHL, but also because it helped the former complete the Gordie Howe Hat Trick after assisting on Jamie Benn‘s goal in the first period to open the scoring, then scoring one of his own to extend the Stars’ lead to 2-0.