Getty

The Buzzer: Backstrom dominates, another shutout for Anderson

By Adam GretzOct 14, 2017, 1:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Player of the night: Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

Before the Washington Capitals took the ice in New Jersey on Friday night there was some doubt as to whether or not Nicklas Backstrom would play after he left warmups after taking a puck to the head (he was initially listed as a scratch).

He not only played, he absolutely dominated in the Capitals’ 5-2 win.

Backstrom finished with four points, scoring a goal and adding three assists to help the Capitals bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are all tied for the league lead in points (10) after Friday’s game.

The Capitals may not have the depth that they did a year ago, especially after losing Justin Williams, Marcus Johansson, Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner and Nate Schmidt over the summer, but they still have some elite players that are going to carry them a long way.

Highlight of the night. 

How can it be anything other than Artemi Panarin‘s first goal as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets? It is a thing of beauty.

Factoid of the night. 

Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson recorded the 39th shutout of his career. That puts him in the top-five among American-born goaltenders.

Misc.

— The Vegas Golden Knights have lost a game. With their loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, as well as the New Jersey Devils’ loss to the Washington Capitals, there are now no more unbeaten teams in the NHL.

— Speaking of the Vegas-Detroit game, Henrik Zetterberg was magnificent for the Red Wings with four points. James Neal also continued his incredible start for Vegas with his sixth goal of the season.

Mike Smith had a brutal night for the Calgary Flames, getting benched after giving up five goals on 22 shots.

— The Colorado Avalanche … dominated? Yeah. They did. Not only did they beat the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, to improve to 4-1-0 on the young season but they also outshot the Ducks by a 39-18 margin. Has to be concerning if you are a Ducks fan. This game was a classic Randy Carlyle game on the shot chart.

Scores and recaps

Washington Capitals 5, New Jersey Devils 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, New York Rangers 1

Colorado Avalanche 3, Anaheim Ducks 1

Ottawa Senators 6, Calgary Flames 0

Detroit Red Wings 6, Vegas Golden Knights 3

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Nathan Mackinnon leaves game after taking stick to eye

By Adam GretzOct 14, 2017, 12:08 AM EDT
1 Comment

Scary moment for Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon on Friday night when he had to leave their 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in the first period after getting hit in the eye with a stick.

The incident happened late in the first period with the Avalanche on the power play.

During a scramble around the net, Ducks center Derek Grant seemed to attempt a stick-lift on MacKinnon, missed, and managed to get the blade of his stick under MacKinnon’s visor.

There was no penalty assessed on the play.

You can see the play in the video above.

MacKinnon left the game and did not return. The Avalanche have yet to offer an update on his status.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Say hello to Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights’ bizarre new mascot

Vegas Golden Knights
By Adam GretzOct 13, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT
4 Comments

Before their home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night the Vegas Golden Knights revealed their new mascot.

I know, I know. It is going to be some Sir Lancelot looking dude riding around on a horse, or something. Right?

*buzzer sound*

Wrong.

It is this thing.

Chance is apparently a Gila Monster, a venomous (but lazy!) lizard that lives in the southwestern United States.

There really is not much else to add here, is there?

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Alex Ovechkin has never had a goal-scoring run like this

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 13, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT
4 Comments

Another night, another game, another goal for Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin continued his unbelievable start to the season on Friday night with his ninth goal of the season in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

He has those nine goals in just five games.

Pretty impressive numbers, yes? When you dig a little deeper below the surface those numbers become even more impressive than they first appear.

First, consider that Ovechkin is only the third player in the past 30 seasons to score at least nine goals in his team’s first five games, joining a list that includes only Mario Lemieux and Patrick Marleau (another reminder that Patrick Marleau has been a better player than he ever gets credit for being).

Obviously, that makes it the best start to a season for Ovechkin in his career. Compare how it looks to his previous starts through five games and where he ended up finishing each season.

Before this season he had never scored more than five goals in his first nine games. He has nearly doubled that total this season. He is over a quarter of the way to his goal scoring total from all of last season.

But this is just not the best start to a season of his career. This is simply the best goal-scoring stretch of his entire career. At any point in any season.

Prior to this run the best five-game run of his career has been eight goals in five games (something he has done four different times — most recently during the 2012-13 season).

Ovechkin is one of the greatest goal scorers to ever play in the NHL, probably in the top-three, and right now he is scoring goals at a pace unlike any other time in his career.

Maybe Barry Trotz knew what the heck he was talking about before the season when he said the bar was still set at 50.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

This is why the Blue Jackets traded for Artemi Panarin

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 13, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Columbus Blue Jackets needed a game-breaker.

Their stunning turnaround during the 2016-17 season was made possible by a Vezina Trophy performance from goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, a couple of young stars on defense (Zach Werenski and Seth Jones), and a deep group of forwards. While that group of forwards did not really contain any real weakness and consisted of four lines that could all contribute, they lacked that one player that could take over a game at any moment and be a go-to force for the offense.

When they traded Brandon Saad back to the Chicago Blackhawks for Artemi Panarin, they may have found that player.

Panarin has already made a pretty big impact in a couple of games this season, including their season-opening win against the New York Islanders where he recorded three assists.

On Friday night against the New York Rangers he contributed to the goal scoring for the first time with an absolutely beautiful play in the third period to break a 1-1 tie.

Watch as he dances through the Rangers’ defense to score his first goal as a member of the Blue Jackets, scoring what would be the eventual game-winning goal.

That is a beauty.

The biggest question regarding Panarin is how he would produce away from Patrick Kane. With four points in his first four games with the Blue Jackets, and single-handedly impacting two of those games and helping lead his new team to wins, he is off to a pretty good start.

Panarin has been one of the top-10 point producers in the league since entering the NHL at the start of the 2015-16 season. If he can maintain that pace with the Blue Jackets they could be a fierce team to have to face in the playoffs.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.