Penn State goaltender robs opponent with incredible stick save (Video)

Penn State’s men’s hockey team won their fourth straight Big Ten conference opener thanks to a strong power play and the goaltending of Peyton Jones, who will find himself on many highlight reels this weekend.
With the Nittany Lions up 3-0 on the Minnesota Golden Gophers late in the second period, Jones, who stopped 20 of 21 shots faced, kept his shutout alive with this dazzling stick save on Mike Szmatula:
Before the Washington Capitals took the ice in New Jersey on Friday night there was some doubt as to whether or not Nicklas Backstrom would play after he left warmups after taking a puck to the head (he was initially listed as a scratch).
He not only played, he absolutely dominated in the Capitals’ 5-2 win.
Backstrom finished with four points, scoring a goal and adding three assists to help the Capitals bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
— The Vegas Golden Knights have lost a game. With their loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, as well as the New Jersey Devils’ loss to the Washington Capitals, there are now no more unbeaten teams in the NHL.
— Speaking of the Vegas-Detroit game, Henrik Zetterberg was magnificent for the Red Wings with four points. James Neal also continued his incredible start for Vegas with his sixth goal of the season.
— Mike Smith had a brutal night for the Calgary Flames, getting benched after giving up five goals on 22 shots.
— The Colorado Avalanche … dominated? Yeah. They did. Not only did they beat the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, to improve to 4-1-0 on the young season but they also outshot the Ducks by a 39-18 margin. Has to be concerning if you are a Ducks fan. This game was a classic Randy Carlyle game on the shot chart.
Ovechkin continued his unbelievable start to the season on Friday night with his ninth goal of the season in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.
He has those nine goals in just five games.
Pretty impressive numbers, yes? When you dig a little deeper below the surface those numbers become even more impressive than they first appear.
First, consider that Ovechkin is only the third player in the past 30 seasons to score at least nine goals in his team’s first five games, joining a list that includes only Mario Lemieux and Patrick Marleau (another reminder that Patrick Marleau has been a better player than he ever gets credit for being).
Players with 9 Goals in First 5 Team Games of a Season – Last 30 Seasons 2017-18 Alex Ovechkin 2012-13 Patrick Marleau 1988-89 Mario Lemieux
Obviously, that makes it the best start to a season for Ovechkin in his career. Compare how it looks to his previous starts through five games and where he ended up finishing each season.
Before this season he had never scored more than five goals in his first nine games. He has nearly doubled that total this season. He is over a quarter of the way to his goal scoring total from all of last season.
But this is just not the best start to a season of his career. This is simply the best goal-scoring stretch of his entire career. At any point in any season.
Prior to this run the best five-game run of his career has been eight goals in five games (something he has done four different times — most recently during the 2012-13 season).
Ovechkin is one of the greatest goal scorers to ever play in the NHL, probably in the top-three, and right now he is scoring goals at a pace unlike any other time in his career.
Maybe Barry Trotz knew what the heck he was talking about before the season when he said the bar was still set at 50.