Penn State Athletics / YouTube

Penn State goaltender robs opponent with incredible stick save (Video)

By Sean LeahyOct 14, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Penn State’s men’s hockey team won their fourth straight Big Ten conference opener thanks to a strong power play and the goaltending of Peyton Jones, who will find himself on many highlight reels this weekend.

With the Nittany Lions up 3-0 on the Minnesota Golden Gophers late in the second period, Jones, who stopped 20 of 21 shots faced, kept his shutout alive with this dazzling stick save on Mike Szmatula:

“I’ve obviously seen saves like that before on SportsCenter, but I’ve never seen one live,” Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky said via USCHO. “It was pretty incredible.”

Jones, a sophomore who was making his 19th consecutive start, did find himself on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays of the night Friday, landing at No. 3.

The Nittany Lions, with help from two power play goals, would hold on to win 3-1 to improve to 2-1-0 on the season.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

MORE FROM NHL ON NBC SPORTS:

The Buzzer: Backstrom dominates, another shutout for Anderson

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 14, 2017, 1:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Player of the night: Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

Before the Washington Capitals took the ice in New Jersey on Friday night there was some doubt as to whether or not Nicklas Backstrom would play after he left warmups after taking a puck to the head (he was initially listed as a scratch).

He not only played, he absolutely dominated in the Capitals’ 5-2 win.

Backstrom finished with four points, scoring a goal and adding three assists to help the Capitals bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are all tied for the league lead in points (10) after Friday’s game.

The Capitals may not have the depth that they did a year ago, especially after losing Justin Williams, Marcus Johansson, Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner and Nate Schmidt over the summer, but they still have some elite players that are going to carry them a long way.

Highlight of the night. 

How can it be anything other than Artemi Panarin‘s first goal as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets? It is a thing of beauty.

Factoid of the night. 

Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson recorded the 39th shutout of his career. That puts him in the top-five among American-born goaltenders.

Misc.

— The Vegas Golden Knights have lost a game. With their loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, as well as the New Jersey Devils’ loss to the Washington Capitals, there are now no more unbeaten teams in the NHL.

— Speaking of the Vegas-Detroit game, Henrik Zetterberg was magnificent for the Red Wings with four points. James Neal also continued his incredible start for Vegas with his sixth goal of the season.

Mike Smith had a brutal night for the Calgary Flames, getting benched after giving up five goals on 22 shots.

— The Colorado Avalanche … dominated? Yeah. They did. Not only did they beat the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, to improve to 4-1-0 on the young season but they also outshot the Ducks by a 39-18 margin. Has to be concerning if you are a Ducks fan. This game was a classic Randy Carlyle game on the shot chart.

Scores and recaps

Washington Capitals 5, New Jersey Devils 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, New York Rangers 1

Colorado Avalanche 3, Anaheim Ducks 1

Ottawa Senators 6, Calgary Flames 0

Detroit Red Wings 6, Vegas Golden Knights 3

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Nathan Mackinnon leaves game after taking stick to eye

By Adam GretzOct 14, 2017, 12:08 AM EDT
2 Comments

Scary moment for Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon on Friday night when he had to leave their 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in the first period after getting hit in the eye with a stick.

The incident happened late in the first period with the Avalanche on the power play.

During a scramble around the net, Ducks center Derek Grant seemed to attempt a stick-lift on MacKinnon, missed, and managed to get the blade of his stick under MacKinnon’s visor.

There was no penalty assessed on the play.

You can see the play in the video above.

MacKinnon left the game and did not return. The Avalanche have yet to offer an update on his status.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Say hello to Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights’ bizarre new mascot

Vegas Golden Knights
By Adam GretzOct 13, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT
6 Comments

Before their home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night the Vegas Golden Knights revealed their new mascot.

I know, I know. It is going to be some Sir Lancelot looking dude riding around on a horse, or something. Right?

*buzzer sound*

Wrong.

It is this thing.

Chance is apparently a Gila Monster, a venomous (but lazy!) lizard that lives in the southwestern United States.

There really is not much else to add here, is there?

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Alex Ovechkin has never had a goal-scoring run like this

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 13, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT
4 Comments

Another night, another game, another goal for Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin continued his unbelievable start to the season on Friday night with his ninth goal of the season in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

He has those nine goals in just five games.

Pretty impressive numbers, yes? When you dig a little deeper below the surface those numbers become even more impressive than they first appear.

First, consider that Ovechkin is only the third player in the past 30 seasons to score at least nine goals in his team’s first five games, joining a list that includes only Mario Lemieux and Patrick Marleau (another reminder that Patrick Marleau has been a better player than he ever gets credit for being).

Obviously, that makes it the best start to a season for Ovechkin in his career. Compare how it looks to his previous starts through five games and where he ended up finishing each season.

Before this season he had never scored more than five goals in his first nine games. He has nearly doubled that total this season. He is over a quarter of the way to his goal scoring total from all of last season.

But this is just not the best start to a season of his career. This is simply the best goal-scoring stretch of his entire career. At any point in any season.

Prior to this run the best five-game run of his career has been eight goals in five games (something he has done four different times — most recently during the 2012-13 season).

Ovechkin is one of the greatest goal scorers to ever play in the NHL, probably in the top-three, and right now he is scoring goals at a pace unlike any other time in his career.

Maybe Barry Trotz knew what the heck he was talking about before the season when he said the bar was still set at 50.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.