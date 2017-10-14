Leon Draisaitl out with concussion symptoms

We already knew the Edmonton Oilers were going to be without forward Leon Draisaitl for Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators due to what was initially described as an eye injury and perhaps a possible concussion.

On Saturday, coach Todd McLellan confirmed that star forward is actually dealing with concussion-type symptoms.

“He’s had an eye injury, the eye was swollen shut but obviously the eye is attached to the head which leads to the concussion type symptoms,” said McLellan. “That’s what we’re dealing with.”

The Oilers have a pretty daunting schedule coming up over the next week so if they are without Draisaitl for an extended period of time it could be a struggle for them. He was injured in Monday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, but nobody seems to know when exactly it happened.

In three games this season Draisaitl has one goal and two assists.

He signed an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with the Oilers over the summer after a 77 point (29 goal, 48 assist) season.