Auston Matthews did it all on this goal

Auston Matthews is a force to be reckoned with and in the first period of Saturday’s game in Montreal he turned into a one-man wrecking crew.

Less than a minute after his teammate James van Riemsdyk scored a game-tying goal against the Canadiens, Matthews gave the Maple Leafs their first lead of the night by scoring his fourth goal of the season on a pretty incredible individual effort.

You can see it in the video above.

Let’s break down everything that happens here.

First, he flips the puck past Charlie Hudon, almost as if he was saucer passing it to himself, and then chases it down through the neutral zone.

At that point Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn attempted to chip the puck away from Matthews only to have Matthews knock it down out of mid-air and regain control entering the offensive zone.

Once into the offensive zone he rips a shot behind Carey Price, making him look pretty much helpless in the process.

You could pretty much give him the goal and both assists on the play if you wanted to (you can’t actually do that, but it would be kind of fun).

That goal is already Matthews’ fourth of the season in just his fifth game. He scored scored 40 as a 19-year-old rookie a year ago and he is picking right back up where he left off.