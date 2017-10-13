Vegas Golden Knights

Say hello to Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights’ bizarre new mascot

By Adam GretzOct 13, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT
Before their home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night the Vegas Golden Knights revealed their new mascot.

I know, I know. It is going to be some Sir Lancelot looking dude riding around on a horse, or something. Right?

*buzzer sound*

Wrong.

It is this thing.

Chance is apparently a Gila Monster, a venomous (but lazy!) lizard that lives in the southwestern United States.

There really is not much else to add here, is there?

Nathan Mackinnon leaves game after taking stick to eye

By Adam GretzOct 14, 2017, 12:08 AM EDT
Scary moment for Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon on Friday night when he had to leave their 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in the first period after getting hit in the eye with a stick.

The incident happened late in the first period with the Avalanche on the power play.

During a scramble around the net, Ducks center Derek Grant seemed to attempt a stick-lift on MacKinnon, missed, and managed to get the blade of his stick under MacKinnon’s visor.

There was no penalty assessed on the play.

You can see the play in the video above.

MacKinnon left the game and did not return. The Avalanche have yet to offer an update on his status.

Alex Ovechkin has never had a goal-scoring run like this

By Adam GretzOct 13, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT
Another night, another game, another goal for Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin continued his unbelievable start to the season on Friday night with his ninth goal of the season in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

He has those nine goals in just five games.

Pretty impressive numbers, yes? When you dig a little deeper below the surface those numbers become even more impressive than they first appear.

First, consider that Ovechkin is only the third player in the past 30 seasons to score at least nine goals in his team’s first five games, joining a list that includes only Mario Lemieux and Patrick Marleau (another reminder that Patrick Marleau has been a better player than he ever gets credit for being).

Obviously, that makes it the best start to a season for Ovechkin in his career. Compare how it looks to his previous starts through five games and where he ended up finishing each season.

Before this season he had never scored more than five goals in his first nine games. He has nearly doubled that total this season. He is over a quarter of the way to his goal scoring total from all of last season.

But this is just not the best start to a season of his career. This is simply the best goal-scoring stretch of his entire career. At any point in any season.

Prior to this run the best five-game run of his career has been eight goals in five games (something he has done four different times — most recently during the 2012-13 season).

Ovechkin is one of the greatest goal scorers to ever play in the NHL, probably in the top-three, and right now he is scoring goals at a pace unlike any other time in his career.

Maybe Barry Trotz knew what the heck he was talking about before the season when he said the bar was still set at 50.

This is why the Blue Jackets traded for Artemi Panarin

By Adam GretzOct 13, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT
The Columbus Blue Jackets needed a game-breaker.

Their stunning turnaround during the 2016-17 season was made possible by a Vezina Trophy performance from goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, a couple of young stars on defense (Zach Werenski and Seth Jones), and a deep group of forwards. While that group of forwards did not really contain any real weakness and consisted of four lines that could all contribute, they lacked that one player that could take over a game at any moment and be a go-to force for the offense.

When they traded Brandon Saad back to the Chicago Blackhawks for Artemi Panarin, they may have found that player.

Panarin has already made a pretty big impact in a couple of games this season, including their season-opening win against the New York Islanders where he recorded three assists.

On Friday night against the New York Rangers he contributed to the goal scoring for the first time with an absolutely beautiful play in the third period to break a 1-1 tie.

Watch as he dances through the Rangers’ defense to score his first goal as a member of the Blue Jackets, scoring what would be the eventual game-winning goal.

That is a beauty.

The biggest question regarding Panarin is how he would produce away from Patrick Kane. With four points in his first four games with the Blue Jackets, and single-handedly impacting two of those games and helping lead his new team to wins, he is off to a pretty good start.

Panarin has been one of the top-10 point producers in the league since entering the NHL at the start of the 2015-16 season. If he can maintain that pace with the Blue Jackets they could be a fierce team to have to face in the playoffs.

AP Source: Streit not reporting to AHL, will weigh options

Associated PressOct 13, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says defenseman Mark Streit will not report to the minors after clearing waivers and will spend the next few days weighing his options.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks between Streit and the Montreal Canadiens have been private.

The Canadiens assigned the 39-year-old to the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket earlier Friday after none of the other 30 NHL teams put in a claim for the Swiss defender. Streit played just two games since rejoining Montreal, averaging 14 minutes of ice time and registering a minus-2 rating.

Streit, who won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins playing in three playoff games, has 96 goals and 338 assists for 434 points in 786 regular-season games with the Canadiens, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Penguins.