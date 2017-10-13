Injury roundup: Canucks’ Edler hurt vs. Jets; Coyotes lose Raanta to lower-body injury

Alex Edler just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries.
The Canucks defenseman suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. The play looked innocent enough, as he went to hit Jets forward Mark Scheifele along the boards. Instead of doing damage to Scheifele, Edler hurt himself.
Last season, Edler was limited to 68 games because he suffered fractured leg in February. The previous year, he suited up in just 52 games. The last time he played a full season was back in 2011-12.
Coach Travis Green didn’t have an update on Edler’s status after the game:
No update on Edler. "It's lower body, we'll know more tomorrow," said Coach Green.
The season is still young, but things haven’t been easy for the Arizona Coyotes. Not only are they 0-3-1 to start the year, they also lost goalie Antti Raanta during last night’s loss to the Red Wings.
The ‘Yotes acquired Raanta from the Rangers in a blockbuster trade that also landed them center Derek Stepan. He was expected to be their starting goaltender, but he’s already had to deal with two separate injuries since coming to Arizona.
No real update on G Antti Raanta’s lower-body injury. Coach Rick Tocchet wasn’t sure when the injury occurred in the first period.
Kuznetsov and Green both subsist off assists with eight, while Ovechkin’s mind-blowing sniping gives him eight goals and zero helpers through a week-plus.
Yep, pretty weird stuff.
Consider this a little time capsule of trends that (cough) might not last through the entire 2017-18 season. Not that it wouldn’t be fun for Green to finish with 164 assists and Ovechkin to hit 164 goals, mind you.
That would call for an HBO 24/7-inspired joy ride reunion, eh?
Poor Rick Nash. Considering his crazy-low career playoff shooting percentage numbers, he might be worthy of induction into an imaginary Hall of Fame for bad bounces.
Anyway, it’s one thing for defensemen to have low shooting percentage numbers; Rielly and Keith could both enjoy fine seasons, even if they continue to shoot at a low clip (though zero percent would, naturally, be infuriating). Those forwards, on the other hand, should start getting some breaks.
Drouin must be especially steamed, as he’s likely dying to score his first goal in a Montreal Canadiens uniform, what with the big trade and big extension. If you need further evidence that the Habs are better than their scoring stats would indicate, consider that promising forward Hudon is similarly stalled despite firing four SOG per game.
(It’s still confounding that the Vegas Golden Knights balked on Hudon. But that’s the NHL.)
GWG
Whoa, Brandon Saad and James Neal both already have three game-winning goals. Last season, Rickard Rakell was the only guy in double digits with 10, so Neal and Saad afforded themselves two tremendous head-starts.
(They have a solid chance of sticking at the top of those rankings if they stay healthy.)
LAS VEGAS (AP) The Golden Knights haven’t wasted any time in making an impact on the NHL. Fans in large part can thank James Neal for that.
Neal has scored the game-winning goal in all three of the Knights’ victories, making them the first team in NHL history to begin their debut season with three straight wins. He’s added his own personal firsts, including scoring the first goal in franchise history last Friday in Dallas and the first power-play goal in franchise history in the team’s emotional home opener Tuesday. He has five goals total on the season.
“You’re going to have your highs, you’re going to have your lows,” he said. “But when you’re scoring, you’re feeling it. You’re in a zone and you gotta do everything you can to keep it going. Tons of emotions coming from our group. Everyone is new, everyone is trying to battle for each other. You can see it in the way we play, you can see it on the bench, you can see the emotion that we’re playing with.”
Much like his team was a question mark heading into its inaugural season, Neal’s status was up in the air ahead of the Knights’ debut. The left wing who came to Las Vegas through the expansion draft missed the preseason because of a broken hand sustained on May 12 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Anaheim Ducks when he was with Nashville.
“James missed most of training camp from his injury and he’s played great hockey the first three games. He’ll probably make that a habit of missing training camp and skating for a couple of days and coming out and dominating,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant joked. “I’m real happy with the way he’s playing, obviously if the goal-scoring is coming. He’s been great for us and that’s great to see.”
Neal was at a loss for words following last Tuesday’s win when he was informed he had the game-winner in all three games.
“I don’t even know what to say, it’s just a special time for our group and our team and everything that’s happened, it’s just kind of a whirlwind and we’re doing everything we can to play good hockey,” Neal said. “When you’re feeling it, you think you can score on every shot, you just want the chances, you want the puck in the right spots and give yourself a chance to score when you’re shooting it.”
Neal’s most productive season was with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2011-12, when he scored 40 goals in 80 games. In his last three seasons, all with Nashville, he averaged 25.6 goals per season.
While he’s on a remarkable pace at the beginning of his tenure in Nevada, Neal knows that with scoring streaks, come scoring droughts. So for now it’s simply a matter of taking advantage of the team’s momentum, while feeding off the energy of a city that has come together following the tragic Oct. 1 shooting at an outdoor concert on The Strip.
“For our team, for the city, (we’re) playing for the victims and everyone affected,” Neal said. “I think every guy in this dressing room is doing that. I’m proud of all our guys and we’ll continue to do everything we can to uplift the city and be able to be a big part of it.”
PHT Morning Skate: Can Ovechkin match Gretzky’s all-time goal record?
–On paper, Ryan McDonagh and Kevin Shattenkirk seems like it would be a strong pairing. But after a handful of games, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault has seen enough from the duo. “Right now, work in progress,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “Trying to find combinations and duos that can be real successful, can bring us wins. Trying to sort that out on defense right now.” (NY Post)
–What is the Columbus Blue Jackets’ identity going to be this year? Well, we’ve seen them use speed, we’ve seen them rely on their defensemen to jump up into the attack more, but we’ve also seen them play a physical brand of hockey. (jacketscannon.com)
–Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky is a talented player that can produce offensively. Now, he just needs to find a way to get more of his shots on net. Only 28 percent of his shots have hit the net, which ranks him 246th of 256 forwards that have played at least 20 minutes this season. (russianmachineneverbreaks.com)
–Yesterday, we linked to a story about Carolina’s low attendance numbers. If things don’t change in a hurry, it could be their third year in a row in the basement of the league when it comes to attendance. It’s a big concern, but they can fix it. (cardiaccane.com)
—Sam Reinhart is off to a tough start with new head coach Phil Housley. Not only did Housley move the forward from center to the wing after three games, he also took him off the power play. It’s hard to blame the coach. Reinhart has no points and a minus-6 rating this season. (buffalohockeybeat.com)
–William Hill sports books in Vegas lost a pretty penny because the Golden Knights beats the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener earlier this week. “Everybody bet the Knights like they knew what was going to happen,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “I was shocked that game drew that much action. At one point we had 280 tickets (on the Knights) to 25 (on Arizona). We never even write 280 tickets on the whole day of hockey, let alone on one team.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
–Commissioner Gary Bettman met the media in Los Angeles yesterday. LA Kings Insider has the transcript from the entire exchange. Bettman touched on the “huge success” that was the NHL China Games, the league’s crackdown on slashing, and Vegas’ 3-0 start. (LA Kings Insider)
—Tom Wilson picked up two different suspensions during preseason play. Now that he’s ready to return from the most recent one, he wants to prove that he’s more than just a good. (CSN Washington)
—Alex Ovechkin‘s incredible start to the season has some people wondering if he’ll beat his career-high of 65. If he can keep rolling at a 65-goal pace, he has a chance to reach Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals. (NHL.com)
–On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to end their 14-game losing streak against the Montreal Canadiens. Leafs players are fed up of hearing about it, so let’s see if they do something about it. (Toronto Sun)
The beauty of picking Killorn is that it’s the smart choice even if you disagree. (You know, because he went to Harvard?)
Anyway, the studious winger generated a career-high four assists on Thursday, with two of them being primary helpers. He was a big part of the Lightning’s 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and this seems like justice being that he wasn’t even named first star of that game.
Factoid of the night:Roberto Luongo won his 454th game, tying Curtis Joseph for fourth all-time on the NHL’s wins list. Luongo got there in 968 contests while “Cujo” needed 943. Incredibly bold prediction: Luongo will someday join Joseph in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
"It's nice, but my main goal is to get this team back to the playoffs." – Lu on tying Curtis Joseph for 4th in all-time NHL wins pic.twitter.com/0eXNRMHKpr